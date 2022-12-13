Read full article on original website
Etna Green Discusses Need For Police Protection
ETNA GREEN – Police protection for Etna Green was one of the topics discussed in regards to the town setting up a tax increment finance increment district during a hearing held by the Etna Green Town Council Wednesday. The hearing was held before the regular council meeting. Resident Dave...
Kosciusko Community YMCA Receives Items From ZB Employees
WARSAW — The Kosciusko Community YMCA’s kids’ programs now have extra supplies thanks to Zimmer Biomet employees. On Friday, Dec. 16, ZB workers dropped off boxes with items such as tissues, crayons, balls and more to the YMCA’s Parkview Warsaw YMCA location. That follows another donation to Baker Youth Club of Warsaw on Thursday, Dec. 15.
Kosciusko County Court News
The following small claims have been awarded in Kosciusko Superior Court III, Judge Chad Miner presiding:. Warsaw Health System LLC d/b/a Kosciusko Community Hospital v. General Audit Corporation v. Gene Boes, $3,037.78. Todd Holmes, $2,744.86. Dennis Jones, $264.72. Robert Lonjin, $253.73. Keegan Quintero, $2,131.35. Robert Sherman, $273.60. Joshua Stone, $525.
County Fire, EMS Switch To New Radio System
WARSAW — Kosciusko County fire departments and EMS are utilizing the county’s new public communications tower system. At the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Merit Board meeting on Wednesday, Dec. 14, Kosciusko County Administrator Marsha McSherry gave that news, saying that they started using it Monday, Dec. 12. That...
Mary Ann Freed
Mary Ann Freed, 76, Grace Village Retirement Community, Winona Lake, died at 8:50 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022 at Lutheran Hospital, Fort Wayne. She was born Jan. 14, 1946, in Plymouth, to Lottie Mirriam (Stutsman) Cripe and Harry Wyatt Cripe. Mary Ann grew up in Plymouth where she was a 1964 graduate of Plymouth High School. She had always wanted to be a nurse and graduated from nursing school in 1967 from South Bend Memorial. At the young age of 21, she married Paul Dean Freed on Dec. 3, 1967, in Plymouth. They eventually moved to Warsaw, where she practiced nursing and shared the next 55 years of marriage, doing everything together with Paul. Always wanting to help others, she found her calling as a nurse. Mary Ann worked for a number of years for Dr. Moser, Dr. Galbreath as well as for the Convenience Clinic and U.S. Healthworks.
Shane Christopher Evans — PENDING
Shane Christopher Evans, 51, North Webster, died Dec. 16, 2022, after a vehicle accident in Elkhart County. Arrangements are pending with Titus Funeral Home & Cremation Services at the Owen Chapel in North Webster.
Lucy Upson, First Female To Practice Law In Kosciusko County
WARSAW — Fifty years is a long time to be in one profession. But Lucy Upson, the first female to practice law in Kosciusko County, will have 50 years as a member of the American Bar Association behind her next July and she’s still not sure when she will retire.
Terrill Dean Hoover — PENDING
Terrill Dean Hoover, 87, Winamac, died Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022, at Hickory Creek Healthcare Center, Winamac. Arrangements are pending with Rans Funeral Home.
David L. Darlington — UPDATED
David L. Darlington, 74, North Webster, died Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022, at Parkview Whitley, Columbia City. David was born Nov. 7, 1948. On Jan. 10, 1971, he married the love of his life, Ann Manis; she survives. He is also survived by his sister, Linda (Jim) Pugsley. Titus Funeral Home...
Area Accident Reports
Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following accidents:. 7:03 a.m. Friday, Dec. 16, North CR 150W, south of West CR 400N, Warsaw. Driver: Jose M. Sarabia, 47, West Center Street, Warsaw. Sarabia lost control of his vehicle on the icy roadway. It went off the road and hit a pole and later went into a pond. Damage up to $10,000.
Area Police Reports
Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following incidents:. 8:18 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 15, 100 block of EMS C31 Lane, Warsaw. Fraud occurred. 2:35 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 14, 100 block of EMS W29b Lane, North Webster. A boat battery, tools and a kayak were stolen from a shed. Value of $850.
Lisa Olivo
Lisa Olivo, age 62, of Milford, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022, at 5:20 p.m. at Goshen Hospital. She was born on May 20, 1960, the daughter of Alma (Cable) and John Pamer in Goshen. She was raised in New Paris and attended Wawasee Community Schools. Lisa worked at...
Evans Dies In Car Crash
ELKHART COUNTY — Shane Evans, 51, North Webster, died from injuries sustained in a single-vehicle crash Friday morning, Dec. 16. The crash was at 5:29 a.m. at CR 31 north of CR 46, south of Goshen. Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office reports Evans was northbound on CR 31 in a...
North Webster Community Center Celebrates Opening Of Culver Family Wellness Center
NORTH WEBSTER — “Candy Canes and Cocktails” was the theme of The Culver Family Wellness Center’s grand opening Friday night, Dec. 16. The new wing is located at The North Webster Community Center. The “Candy Canes and Cocktails” reception was the official ribbon cutting for the...
Sue Jefferies — UPDATED
Sue Jefferies, 82, Winona Lake, died Monday, Dec. 12, 2022, surrounded by her daughters, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, at Lutheran Kosciusko Hospital, Warsaw. Born Dec. 14, 1939, in Warsaw, she was one of the five children of Harry and Velma Edington (Babcock). Sue was a graduate of Claypool High School. On Oct. 26, 1958, in Warsaw, Sue was united in marriage to Larry Jefferies. Together, they shared 57 years before his death in August 2016. The two spent their lives raising their two daughters, Laura and Aimee.
Breakfast With Santa Dec. 17 In North Webster
NORTH WEBSTER — The annual Breakfast with Santa event will be from 8-11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 17, in the North Webster Community Center. Pancakes and sausage will be served by the Lakeland Kiwanis Club. Culver Family Wellness Center will host Santa and self-guided tours of the center’s new wing....
Three Officers Testify In Stahl Trial
WARSAW — Three police officers testified in the second day of a jury trial for a Pierceton woman accused of stabbing a man and burning a stuffed animal next to a young child. Autumn B. Stahl, 34, 4722 E. Old Road 30, Pierceton, is charged with aggravated battery and...
JC Paxton
Jo C. Paxton, 82, Warsaw, known by many as simply JC, died unexpectedly at 10:55 p.m. Monday, Dec. 12, 2022, at Lutheran Kosciusko Hospital, Warsaw. He was born Aug. 9, 1940, in Warsaw to Clover Devonna (Davis) and Joe C Paxton. JC was a lifetime resident of Kosciusko County, where he was a 1958 graduate of Warsaw High School and a 1962 graduate of Manchester College. After graduating he worked as the senior accountant for Arthur Andersen & Co. from 1962-1967, and from 1967-1975, he worked as an auditor and cashier for First National Bank of Warsaw. JC took the position of controller/treasurer for Penguin Point Franchise Systems from 1975-1986, and from 1990-2002, he was a personal financial advisor for American Express Financial Advisors Inc. From 2002-2004, he was a sales representative for Integrity Capital Corporation, and in 2004, he also served as a special representative for George S. May International Company.
Ella Louise Hoffman
Ella Louise Hoffman, 90, Warsaw, formerly of North Manchester, died at 12:08 a.m., Dec. 15, 2022, at Parkview Hospital. She was born Sept. 24, 1932. She is preceded in death by her husband of fifty-seven years, John Franklin Hoffman. Surviving are a son, Fred (Brenda) Stone; a daughter, Susan (Curt)...
Stanley Cook — UPDATED
Stanley A. Cook, 83, Warsaw, died Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022, at Paddock Springs, Warsaw. He was born April 21, 1939. On June 13, 1959, he married his true love, Eilene; she survives. He is also survived by his daughters, Lori (Danny) McAlister and Debbie (Gary) Turbett; two grandsons; and two...
