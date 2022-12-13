ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mountlake Terrace, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
mltnews.com

City invites you to stay active this winter with CRAZE guide

The winter edition of MLT CRAZE is now online. It’s a guide to all activities at Mountlake Terrace Recreation and Parks over the next few months. This issue of CRAZE is interactive, digital-only and mobile-friendly. It can be found at issuu.com/mltrec1968. Registration is underway for winter programs for children,...
MOUNTLAKE TERRACE, WA
mltnews.com

Under the weather: The chance for snow returns as we inch closer to Christmas

The words “snow” and “Christmas” oftentimes go together like “peanut butter” and “jelly” unless you live in Western Washington — then they are more like the words “oil” and “water.” If you’ve lived in the area for any length of time, you know to not hold your breath for that “white Christmas” (which is meteorologically defined as an inch of snow on the ground on Christmas).
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy