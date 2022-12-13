ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Avoca, IA

4-0 AHSTW hosts Missouri Valley Tuesday night on KSOM

By Bennett Blake
Western Iowa Today
Western Iowa Today
 4 days ago
(Avoca) The AHSTW boys basketball team will be in action Tuesday night. Their matchup with Missouri Valley will air on 96.5 FM KSOM. Live video can be found HERE.

Brayden Lund leads the undefeated Vikings at 22 points per game. He’s also pulling in 9 rebounds per contest. Kyle Sternberg is posting 17 points and 7 rebounds per game. Cole Scheffler’s contributions include 8 points, 5.3 rebounds, 2.7 assists, and 3.7 steals per game.

Missouri Valley has a 3-2 mark. Brody Lager averages 17.8 points, 8.4 rebounds, 2.8 assists, and 3.4 steals per game. Dane Janssen is posting 14.8 points and 6.6 rebounds per game. Both shoot over 50% from the field.

Western Iowa Today

Audubon girls meet Underwood on KSOM Friday night

(Audubon) Friday night on KSOM it’ll be Audubon hosting Underwood in a girl/boy doubleheader. The live video broadcast will be available HERE. The Wheeler girls are 0-5 on the year. “We are battling. We have stretches of the game where we look like we haven’t played for a while or are inexperienced, but then there are stretches of looking better.” Coach Darran Miller says, “We are progressing in the right direction. It’s just a long process and we are plugging away.”
AUDUBON, IA
Western Iowa Today

Audubon boys set to entertain Underwood

(Audubon) The 1-5 Audubon boys basketball team will host 3-1 Underwood Friday night. Audubon pulled off quite a victory on Tuesday. Trailing Riverside in the final seconds, Collin Bauer managed to intentionally miss a free-throw, get the offensive rebound, and make a game winning 3-pointer at the buzzer. Coach Jacob Privia says, “It was awesome. I honestly had no idea what was going to happen on those final few plays. Our guys just kept battling and came away with a lucky win.”
AUDUBON, IA
Western Iowa Today

Fatal accident in Carroll County

(Carroll Co) A woman was killed in a head-on collision in Carroll County this morning. The Iowa State Patrol says 26-year-old Lorraine Haley Wuebker, of Auburn, Iowa, was driving a 2007 Chevy Equinox southbound on Highway 71 and 64-year-old Edward Peterson, of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, was driving a 2022 International LT625 northbound. Wuebker crossed the center line and struck the semi head-on. The Equinox came to rest in the west ditch. The semi came to rest in the east ditch.
CARROLL COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Michael Pelzer Obituary

Michael James Pelzer, the son of Eldon and Mary Pelzer, was born December 13, 1954, in Council Bluffs, IA. He died December 12, 2022, at the Good Samaritan Society in Villisca, IA, at the age of 67 years, 11 months, and 30 days. Mike was an outstanding athlete at Griswold...
GRISWOLD, IA
Western Iowa Today

Atlantic’s Washington Elementary Schools Hall Decorating Contest Winner Announced

(Washington) “Polar Express” won the Atlantic Washington Elementary Schools Confetti Crews deck the halls contest. Chelsea McCunn is the Junior Kindergarten through third-grade art teacher and co-teaches in three levels of reading. The six themes were; Polar Express, Welcome to Candy Land, Whoville, Ugly Sweater Village, Winter Wonderland, and Santa’s Workshop.
ATLANTIC, IA
Western Iowa Today

Audubon County purchases leftover rock from Wind Turbine project

(Audubon) The Audubon County Secondary Roads Department is taking advantage of an opportunity to get higher quality rock at a lower cost. Supervisor’s Chairman Doug Sorensen explains the rock left over from the Wind Turbine project will be obtained by Audubon County. “We signed an agreement with the Randeris family to buy the roadway rock that was in the lay down yard out on their farm from the wind turbines. This is a very hard rock. We are playing less for that than we are paying for lower quality limestone rock hauled in from Fort Dodge.”
AUDUBON COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Cass County Community Foundation Spring Grant Program Now Open

(Atlantic) The Cass County Community Foundation is pleased to announce that applications are now being accepted from organizations providing charitable services in Cass County. As part of this spring grant cycle, approximately $130,000 is available to support Cass County nonprofit organizations and community projects. The deadline to apply for funds through the online application process is February 1, 2023.
CASS COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Creston woman injured in a two-vehicle accident

(Creston) A Creston woman was injured in a two-vehicle accident this (Thursday) morning. The Creston Police Department says a 15-year-old male from Creston was driving a 2001 Ford Escort north on Cottonwood, approaching a stop sign at the intersection with Townline. The teen stated he tried to stop but started sliding due to the snow-covered road. The Ford Escort slid into a westbound 2019 Chevrolet Equinox, driven by 51-year-old Jodi Johnson of Creston.
CRESTON, IA
Western Iowa Today

Greg Wedemeyer Obituary

Greg Wedemeyer, age 73, of Adair, IA, passed away on Tuesday, December 13, at MercyOne in Des Moines, IA. Survived by his wife Renae and many more family. Full obituary and service details will follow soon. Arrangements are pending with the Schmidt Family Funeral Home of Adair, IA.
ADAIR, IA
Western Iowa Today

Atlantic School Board Elects McLean School Board President: Approves Architech/Engineer Contract for Washington Playground

(Atlantic) The Atlantic School Board elected Laura McLean (pictured above) as Board President and Kristy Pellett Vice-President (Pictured below) at Wednesday’s organizational meeting. The board meetings are set for the second and fourth meeting of the month at 5:30 p.m., the same as last year. Sarah Sheeder was reappointed...
ATLANTIC, IA
Western Iowa Today

Atlantic School Board Tables Storage Shed Proposal

(Atlantic) The Atlantic School Board, at Wednesday’s meeting, tabled the Architect/Engineer contract of a new high school storage shed. The cost of building the shed would be between $89,000 and $196,000.00; the engineer’s proposed fee is $15,000.00. School Board member Jenny Williams moved to table the proposal pending...
ATLANTIC, IA
