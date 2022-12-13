4-0 AHSTW hosts Missouri Valley Tuesday night on KSOM

(Avoca) The AHSTW boys basketball team will be in action Tuesday night. Their matchup with Missouri Valley will air on 96.5 FM KSOM. Live video can be found HERE.

Brayden Lund leads the undefeated Vikings at 22 points per game. He’s also pulling in 9 rebounds per contest. Kyle Sternberg is posting 17 points and 7 rebounds per game. Cole Scheffler’s contributions include 8 points, 5.3 rebounds, 2.7 assists, and 3.7 steals per game.

Missouri Valley has a 3-2 mark. Brody Lager averages 17.8 points, 8.4 rebounds, 2.8 assists, and 3.4 steals per game. Dane Janssen is posting 14.8 points and 6.6 rebounds per game. Both shoot over 50% from the field.