Georgia man arrested after causing explosion in neighborhood, officials say

By WSBTV.com News Staff
 4 days ago
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A man was arrested after police said he caused an explosion in his neighborhood Monday night.

Morrow police said officers were sent to Burbank Trail after receiving reports of an explosion.

When they arrived, authorities said officers found a powdery substance and remnants of a plastic container on the road.

A witness told police that 57-year-old Joseph Borlie had been seen lighting a device that quickly exploded, sending small particles of marble and tile fragments everywhere.

Officials said the blast radius measured 65 feet and that residents eight to ten houses away said they could feel the windows rattle and reported items had fallen from their fireplace mantle.

Police obtained a search warrant, and when they searched the home, they found a large amount of marijuana and additional potential bomb-making materials, authorities said.

It is unknown if there are any active devices in Borile’s home.

The Clayton County Bomb Squad set up an X-ray machine to investigate the potential explosives.

Borile was charged with manufacturing an explosive device and reckless conduct.

The investigation remains ongoing.

