Columbia, MO

Columbia man charged with murder after a Hallsville man dies in scheme to destroy a car

By Staff Reports
Columbia Daily Tribune
 4 days ago

A Columbia man has been charged with 2nd-degree murder after an alleged scheme to destroy a stolen car ended with a Hallsville man dead.

On Sept. 12, Boone County Sherrif's Office was dispatched to South River Road, near Higdon Road, which is located south of Columbia and east of Ashland, to investigate a possible electrocution.

When the sheriff's department arrived, they located Andrew Moss, 22 of Hallsville, who had died at the scene. After an investigation, the sheriff's department said Moss had died from electrocution after touching a downed powerline.

The sheriff's department indicated Moss inadvertently came into contact with the live powerline as he exited the vehicle after colliding with the utility pole. On Monday, the sheriff's department released more information after investigating the incident.

After continuing their investigation, the Boone County Sheriff's Department revealed Monday the vehicle Moss used to collide with the utility pole had been stolen. The department said it believes Moss allegedly crashed the vehicle into the utility pole intentionally to damage the vehicle. The sheriff's department also said it believes Moss was planning to dump the car in the Missouri River.

The investigation also led to the sheriff's department to believe Justin Trader, 29 of Columbia, was involved in the vehicle theft and planned to destroy the vehicle Moss was driving when Moss collided with the utility pole. According to the sheriff's department's report, the department believes Trader had tampered with the motor vehicle and caused property damage.

The Boone County Sheriff's Department announced the arrest of Trader for the alleged murder of Moss on Monday evening. Trader has been charged with 2nd-degree murder, 1st-degree tampering with an airplane/motorboat and 1st-degree property damage.

The 13th Judicial Circuit of Boone County issued a for Trader's arrest on Monday, officially charging Trader with the three aforementioned charges. Trader’s bond was set at $100,000, cash only.

Sheriff deputies located Trader on Monday afternoon and arrested him, and he will be held in the Boone County Jail in lieu of bond.

This article originally appeared on Columbia Daily Tribune: Columbia man charged with murder after a Hallsville man dies in scheme to destroy a car

