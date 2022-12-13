Read full article on original website
Related
msn.com
The family of the college student who tracks Elon Musk's jet said they 'can't really believe it won't just go away'
Elon Musk threatened legal action against the college student who tracks his private jet on Twitter. Jack Sweeney told Insider his family is "amazed" that Musk is so bothered by his tracking account. His account, @ElonJet, was suspended on Wednesday, before being brought back then suspended again. Slide 1 of...
The Hollywood Gossip
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss Left Suicide Note, Cited Past Struggles
We have another sad update on the stunning death of Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss. As you likely know by now, the former So You Think You Can Dance runner-up and long-time DJ on The Ellen DeGeneres Show took his own life on Monday. tWitch was only 40 years old.
Psychic Who Predicted Pandemic Has 2023 Forecasts: King Charles Health Issues, Beyoncé Relationship Drama And More
Nicolas Aujula is a self-proclaimed psychic from London. He claims he predicted the health disaster in 2018, Donald Trump's election loss, and the fire at Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris. Now, he has some predictions for 2023.
Comments / 0