Mike Gabler Reveals What's Next After Winning 'Survivor' Season 43 (EXCLUSIVE)
Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Survivor 43. After watching the Survivor 43 season finale, many fans took to social media to post about their shock. Mike Gabler’s claim to the title of Sole Survivor shook the Survivor fan base after he seemed like an unwinnable contestant based on both “edgic” and gameplay.
The Hollywood Gossip
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss Left Suicide Note, Cited Past Struggles
We have another sad update on the stunning death of Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss. As you likely know by now, the former So You Think You Can Dance runner-up and long-time DJ on The Ellen DeGeneres Show took his own life on Monday. tWitch was only 40 years old.
SheKnows
It’s a Girl! Bold & Beautiful Drops a New Child on ‘Lope’
Christmas is coming early for fans of Hope and Liam’s little family. The holidays have a special treat in store for fans of Bold & Beautiful’s Hope and Liam — a daughter is about to join them for the festive season — or perhaps we should say rejoin them.
19 More Movie Endings So "Horribly Depressing," They May Just Be The Bleakest Ever Committed To Film
"I saw it a million years ago, and I'm still upset about it."
Prince Harry Believes Meghan Markle Had a Miscarriage Because of British Tabloid
One can only imagine being a member of the British Royal Family and having to live your life under the watchful eye of the British press. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle endured harassment, harmful rumors, and public scrutiny. And when it all became too much to bear, the couple decided to recede from their royal duties.
Is Rizwan Manji Married? Learn About 'Beauty and the Beast's' LeFou IRL
There's no better way to celebrate the 30th anniversary of an animated Disney classic than to have a gaggle of gifted celebrities put on an extravagant Broadway-like production in its honor. On Dec. 15, 2022, Disney and ABC commemorated 1991's Beauty and the Beast with a "two-hour animated and live-action blended special," which featured live "never-before-seen" musical performances from stars like H.E.R. and Josh Groban — who played leads Belle and the Beast, respectively.
Josh Groban Has Dated Many Talented Women — Does He Have a Wife Now?
Singer, actor, and composer Josh Groban became famous for his tear-jerking songs that nearly everyone can relate to. Many recall hearing his 2003 hit “You Raise Me Up” at a graduation or practically any other high school–related event. Article continues below advertisement. Since his successful single dropped,...
Dr. Adolph Brown Helps Families Learn How to Function in ABC's 'The Parent Test'
Parenting is never as simple as right or wrong. And in ABC's reality show experiment The Parent Test, 12 families learn just how true that is, thanks in part to parenting expert Dr. Adolph Brown. The series explores different parenting styles that may or may not work for every situation, and the parents in the families are put to the test as they examine and experience which styles may be beneficial for their individual lifestyles.
Henry Cavill Will No Longer Be Playing Superman — Right After Exiting the 'The Witcher'
When it comes to popular franchises, Henry Cavill just can't seem to catch a break. In mid-December 2022, the popular British actor confirmed that he would no longer be playing Superman amidst a massive and highly controversial content overhaul of the cinematic DC Extended Universe. Henry has played Superman in films since 2013's Man of Steel and most recently reprised his role after a lengthy hiatus in the post-credits scene for Black Adam.
Who Are the Celebrity Judges on Netflix's CGI Dance Competiton, 'Dance Monsters'
Popular reality TV series like The Masked Singer and The Voice ushered in a new era of talent competitions. And Dance Monsters might just be the best one yet. Hosted by former Pussycat Dolls member Ashley Roberts, the series premiered on Netflix on Friday, Dec. 16. But who are the judges on Dance Monsters? Meet Ne-Yo, Ashley Bango, and Lele Pons! Here's what we know about them...
RHOSLC's Jen Shah's Opens Up on Her Mental Health History
It’s been a tough few years for Jen Shah. From being arrested for wire fraud in March 2021 to pleading guilty to a telemarketing scheme in July 2022, The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star has experienced no shortage of very public drama. Being the subject of serious...
Margot Robbie Stuns as Mattel Icon in the Teaser for 'Barbie' — What's It Rated?
Before children squished and squeezed Cabbage Patch Kids in the early '80s (why were babies growing in a cabbage patch, anyway?) and played with little Polly Pockets in the '90s, toy company Mattel introduced the world to a true legend in 1959. Her name is Barbara Millicent Roberts, but you can just call her Barbie.
