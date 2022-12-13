ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
It’s a Girl! Bold & Beautiful Drops a New Child on ‘Lope’

Christmas is coming early for fans of Hope and Liam’s little family. The holidays have a special treat in store for fans of Bold & Beautiful’s Hope and Liam — a daughter is about to join them for the festive season — or perhaps we should say rejoin them.
Is Rizwan Manji Married? Learn About 'Beauty and the Beast's' LeFou IRL

There's no better way to celebrate the 30th anniversary of an animated Disney classic than to have a gaggle of gifted celebrities put on an extravagant Broadway-like production in its honor. On Dec. 15, 2022, Disney and ABC commemorated 1991's Beauty and the Beast with a "two-hour animated and live-action blended special," which featured live "never-before-seen" musical performances from stars like H.E.R. and Josh Groban — who played leads Belle and the Beast, respectively.
Josh Groban Has Dated Many Talented Women — Does He Have a Wife Now?

Singer, actor, and composer Josh Groban became famous for his tear-jerking songs that nearly everyone can relate to. Many recall hearing his 2003 hit “You Raise Me Up” at a graduation or practically any other high school–related event. Article continues below advertisement. Since his successful single dropped,...
Dr. Adolph Brown Helps Families Learn How to Function in ABC's 'The Parent Test'

Parenting is never as simple as right or wrong. And in ABC's reality show experiment The Parent Test, 12 families learn just how true that is, thanks in part to parenting expert Dr. Adolph Brown. The series explores different parenting styles that may or may not work for every situation, and the parents in the families are put to the test as they examine and experience which styles may be beneficial for their individual lifestyles.
Henry Cavill Will No Longer Be Playing Superman — Right After Exiting the 'The Witcher'

When it comes to popular franchises, Henry Cavill just can't seem to catch a break. In mid-December 2022, the popular British actor confirmed that he would no longer be playing Superman amidst a massive and highly controversial content overhaul of the cinematic DC Extended Universe. Henry has played Superman in films since 2013's Man of Steel and most recently reprised his role after a lengthy hiatus in the post-credits scene for Black Adam.
Who Are the Celebrity Judges on Netflix's CGI Dance Competiton, 'Dance Monsters'

Popular reality TV series like The Masked Singer and The Voice ushered in a new era of talent competitions. And Dance Monsters might just be the best one yet. Hosted by former Pussycat Dolls member Ashley Roberts, the series premiered on Netflix on Friday, Dec. 16. But who are the judges on Dance Monsters? Meet Ne-Yo, Ashley Bango, and Lele Pons! Here's what we know about them...
