Sidewalks to be Built Along Busy Section of Route 13 in North Salisbury
SALISBURY, Md. - A big change is in store for a busy section of Route 13 in North Salisbury. Maryland's State Highway Administration is in the design phase of a project to construct sidewalks along both north and southbound Route 13 from the Maryland State Police Barrack at Dagsboro Road to the mall at Centre Road.
Assateague Island National Seashore Over Sand Vehicle Permit Sales to Go Online Soon
BERLIN, Md. - Superintendent Hugh Hawthorne on Thursday announced that online purchasing of Over Sand Vehicle permits will soon be operational at Assateague Island National Seashore. Online OSV permit sales will begin Jan. 4, 2023. Visitors are invited to take an early tour of the www.recreation.gov website beginning Dec. 15...
