Sidewalks to be Built Along Busy Section of Route 13 in North Salisbury

SALISBURY, Md. - A big change is in store for a busy section of Route 13 in North Salisbury. Maryland's State Highway Administration is in the design phase of a project to construct sidewalks along both north and southbound Route 13 from the Maryland State Police Barrack at Dagsboro Road to the mall at Centre Road.
