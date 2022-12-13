Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
An Honest Review of La Tonalteca in Millsboro, DelawareKatie CherrixMillsboro, DE
Popular discount supermarket chain opening new Maryland store location this monthKristen WaltersSalisbury, MD
Four Favorite Chinese Restaurants on the Lower Delmarva PeninsulaKatie CherrixBerlin, MD
How to Host a Delmarvalous Christmas Dinner: What to Serve and Where to Buy It LocallyKatie CherrixSalisbury, MD
Three Safe Places to Enjoy Nightlife Near Snow Hill, MDKatie CherrixSnow Hill, MD
WBOC
Fewer Officers Could be on the Streets of Ocean City This Summer
The Ocean City Police Department has seen a decline in seasonal applicants. Despite the challenges, OCPD says it's not time to hit the panic button.
WBOC
$100 Million Recommended To Fund New Easton Medical Center
EASTON, Md. - The proposed multi-million dollar University of Maryland Shore Regional Medical Center in Talbot County is years in the making. On Thursday, as part of his budget proposal, Governor Larry Hogan urged governor-elect Wes Moore to fund several projects. That includes $100 million dollars for the new hospital.
WBOC
Flames From Lumberyard Fire In Talbot County Goes On For Hours
Flames tore through the Queen Anne operation all night, destroying at least one building. It will likely be a long road to recovery at the site of the lumber yard. The business lies on the border of Talbot County and Queen Anne, Md.
WBOC
Fate of the Black Eyed Susan Remains Undecided
SNOW HILL, Md. -- The Black Eyed Susan took up a good majority of a town council meeting in Snow Hill on Tuesday, December 13th. The boat has been a hot topic over the past several months and the council was expected to make a final decision. But, councilmember Regina...
Ocean City Today
Data shows moving Sunfest right call for Ocean City
Date changed extended shoulder season, kept event alive. Moving this year’s Sunfest to a late October date to accommodate the ultimately canceled Oceans Calling Festival was initially seen as a risky move to some. But according to visitor and spending data requested to help enhance tourism and streamline advertising...
WBOC
Downtown Lewes Struggle with Bike Parking Shortage
Officials in the City of Lewes are working to solve a bike parking shortage in the downtown area. The many bicycle and walking trails in Lewes have drawn an influx of people and bicycles to the town, especially during the spring and summer months.
WBOC
Post Office Closure Causes Frustration Among Some Trappe Neighbors
TRAPPE, Md. - The Post Office, in Trappe, has been closed since early October. Town leaders say it was a pipe burst inside. Now, there are signs on the doors turning people away. And the closure is forcing some people, in town, to drive to Cambridge just so they can get their mail. Those in town, are becoming more and more frustrated by the day.
WBOC
New Automated System to Guide Drivers Across Bay Bridge Starting Next Week
STEVENSVILLE, Md. (CBS/WBOC) - Christmas will come early at the Chesapeake Bay Bridge. That is because the Maryland Transportation Authority is set to deliver the last phase of its lane improvement project, according to transit officials. The gift of speedy transit across the bridge via the Automated Lane Closure System...
Cape Gazette
Historic caboose ready for move to Lewes display site Dec. 19
Stango Park in Lewes will be receiving a gift just in time for the holidays – a shiny-red, restored vintage Pennsylvania Railroad caboose. The vehicle will be moved by Coastal Towing early Monday, Dec. 19, and placed on the section of preserved track between the Lewes Public Library and the Rollins Community Center.
Cape Gazette
Is the Lightship Overfalls haunted?
Is the historic Lightship Overfalls in Lewes haunted?. According to paranormal investigator Rick Warner, there is no doubt about it, and he claims to have collected proof during a recent Phantom Detectives investigation of the ship. “Big Red,” docked at Canalfront Park, is an iconic landmark in the Cape Region...
Ocean City Today
New bids for Ocean City downtown rec complex closer to budget
The second time may be a charm for receipt of bids to complete the site work phase of planned renovations to the the resort’s downtown recreation complex. After a significant sticker shock moment caused by two high proposals opened in June, Ocean City Council members sent the project back to the drawing board to seek a price closer to the original $2.2 million budget.
Cape Gazette
Rehoboth BoA’s denial of retaining wall variance challenged
The property owners who illegally built a retaining wall along the edge of Lake Gerar in Rehoboth Beach have filed a lawsuit against the city’s board of adjustment for denying a variance that would have allowed the retaining wall to remain. This issue on the northern edge of the...
Cape Gazette
Crews working to remove submerged car
Crews have been working all morning and into the afternoon Dec. 16 to remove a submerged vehicle from the Broadkill River near Milton Memorial Park. Milton Police, Delaware State Police, DNREC Natural Resources police and other emergency personnel are on the scene overseeing the effort. There are no reports of injuries related to the incident.
Wbaltv.com
Ocean City beach repairing itself from sand erosion after storms
OCEAN CITY, Md. — Ocean City felt the impacts of theremnants of Hurricane Ian as the storms battered Maryland's iconic beach town. The intense waves and high tides wreaked havoc on some of the dunes, which are vital to the beach. WBAL-TV 11 News meteorologist Lowell Melser explains how...
Cape Gazette
Jimmy Boyer’s train collection finds new home
In its second year, the Georgetown Historical Society Train Museum is getting bigger and better. The Jimmy Boyer Christmas Train Show has one more open house taking place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 17, at the museum, 510 South Bedford St., Georgetown. Admission is free, but donations are accepted.
WBOC
Serious Pedestrian Crash in Berlin
BERLIN, Md.-The Berlin Town Police Department is investigating a serious pedestrian car accident in Berlin. Police say the accident happened on Old Ocean City Boulevard near Burley Oak. We've been told by those on the scene that two people, a man and a woman were hit. Their conditions are unknown...
WBOC
Georgetown Tiny Homes Still Expected to Open Before New Year Despite Issues
GEORGETOWN, Del. -- While the Springboard Collaborative has faced several delays in opening the pallet shelter village or tiny homes to the homeless community in Georgetown, project leaders are hopeful that people can begin moving in before the New Year. The latest delay was due to an unavailability of electrical...
Ocean City Today
Ocean City staff to recommend regulations for LED lights
The lights could soon be going down in the city as resort officials begin seriously looking at regulating previously unrestricted LED fixtures. Prompted largely by the glaringly intense lights that shine across the Sinepuxent Bay from the eight-story Cambria Hotel near the Route 50 bridge, discussions have been going on for months about the city’s ability to regulate lighting.
WBOC
Sidewalks to be Built Along Busy Section of Route 13 in North Salisbury
SALISBURY, Md. - A big change is in store for a busy section of Route 13 in North Salisbury. Maryland's State Highway Administration is in the design phase of a project to construct sidewalks along both north and southbound Route 13 from the Maryland State Police Barrack at Dagsboro Road to the mall at Centre Road.
WMDT.com
Flu, RSV, Covid cases rise in Maryland, but hospitals say the holiday surge is far less than last year’s Delta/Omicron Wave
SALISBURY, Md- Covid, RSV, and Flu cases are all up across Maryland, amid a nationwide spike that is being dubbed a ‘Tri-demic’ by healthcare officials. Wicomico County moved into a moderate level of spread for Covid 19 in December, for the first time since march, with Worcester Worcester County remaining at low transmission levels despite numbers pushing upwards since mid-November.
