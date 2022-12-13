ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salisbury, MD

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBOC

$100 Million Recommended To Fund New Easton Medical Center

EASTON, Md. - The proposed multi-million dollar University of Maryland Shore Regional Medical Center in Talbot County is years in the making. On Thursday, as part of his budget proposal, Governor Larry Hogan urged governor-elect Wes Moore to fund several projects. That includes $100 million dollars for the new hospital.
TALBOT COUNTY, MD
WBOC

Fate of the Black Eyed Susan Remains Undecided

SNOW HILL, Md. -- The Black Eyed Susan took up a good majority of a town council meeting in Snow Hill on Tuesday, December 13th. The boat has been a hot topic over the past several months and the council was expected to make a final decision. But, councilmember Regina...
SNOW HILL, MD
Ocean City Today

Data shows moving Sunfest right call for Ocean City

Date changed extended shoulder season, kept event alive. Moving this year’s Sunfest to a late October date to accommodate the ultimately canceled Oceans Calling Festival was initially seen as a risky move to some. But according to visitor and spending data requested to help enhance tourism and streamline advertising...
OCEAN CITY, MD
WBOC

Downtown Lewes Struggle with Bike Parking Shortage

Officials in the City of Lewes are working to solve a bike parking shortage in the downtown area. The many bicycle and walking trails in Lewes have drawn an influx of people and bicycles to the town, especially during the spring and summer months.
LEWES, DE
WBOC

Post Office Closure Causes Frustration Among Some Trappe Neighbors

TRAPPE, Md. - The Post Office, in Trappe, has been closed since early October. Town leaders say it was a pipe burst inside. Now, there are signs on the doors turning people away. And the closure is forcing some people, in town, to drive to Cambridge just so they can get their mail. Those in town, are becoming more and more frustrated by the day.
TRAPPE, MD
Cape Gazette

Historic caboose ready for move to Lewes display site Dec. 19

Stango Park in Lewes will be receiving a gift just in time for the holidays – a shiny-red, restored vintage Pennsylvania Railroad caboose. The vehicle will be moved by Coastal Towing early Monday, Dec. 19, and placed on the section of preserved track between the Lewes Public Library and the Rollins Community Center.
LEWES, DE
Cape Gazette

Is the Lightship Overfalls haunted?

Is the historic Lightship Overfalls in Lewes haunted?. According to paranormal investigator Rick Warner, there is no doubt about it, and he claims to have collected proof during a recent Phantom Detectives investigation of the ship. “Big Red,” docked at Canalfront Park, is an iconic landmark in the Cape Region...
LEWES, DE
Ocean City Today

New bids for Ocean City downtown rec complex closer to budget

The second time may be a charm for receipt of bids to complete the site work phase of planned renovations to the the resort’s downtown recreation complex. After a significant sticker shock moment caused by two high proposals opened in June, Ocean City Council members sent the project back to the drawing board to seek a price closer to the original $2.2 million budget.
OCEAN CITY, MD
Cape Gazette

Rehoboth BoA’s denial of retaining wall variance challenged

The property owners who illegally built a retaining wall along the edge of Lake Gerar in Rehoboth Beach have filed a lawsuit against the city’s board of adjustment for denying a variance that would have allowed the retaining wall to remain. This issue on the northern edge of the...
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Cape Gazette

Crews working to remove submerged car

Crews have been working all morning and into the afternoon Dec. 16 to remove a submerged vehicle from the Broadkill River near Milton Memorial Park. Milton Police, Delaware State Police, DNREC Natural Resources police and other emergency personnel are on the scene overseeing the effort. There are no reports of injuries related to the incident.
MILTON, DE
Wbaltv.com

Ocean City beach repairing itself from sand erosion after storms

OCEAN CITY, Md. — Ocean City felt the impacts of theremnants of Hurricane Ian as the storms battered Maryland's iconic beach town. The intense waves and high tides wreaked havoc on some of the dunes, which are vital to the beach. WBAL-TV 11 News meteorologist Lowell Melser explains how...
OCEAN CITY, MD
Cape Gazette

Jimmy Boyer’s train collection finds new home

In its second year, the Georgetown Historical Society Train Museum is getting bigger and better. The Jimmy Boyer Christmas Train Show has one more open house taking place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 17, at the museum, 510 South Bedford St., Georgetown. Admission is free, but donations are accepted.
GEORGETOWN, DE
WBOC

Serious Pedestrian Crash in Berlin

BERLIN, Md.-The Berlin Town Police Department is investigating a serious pedestrian car accident in Berlin. Police say the accident happened on Old Ocean City Boulevard near Burley Oak. We've been told by those on the scene that two people, a man and a woman were hit. Their conditions are unknown...
BERLIN, MD
Ocean City Today

Ocean City staff to recommend regulations for LED lights

The lights could soon be going down in the city as resort officials begin seriously looking at regulating previously unrestricted LED fixtures. Prompted largely by the glaringly intense lights that shine across the Sinepuxent Bay from the eight-story Cambria Hotel near the Route 50 bridge, discussions have been going on for months about the city’s ability to regulate lighting.
OCEAN CITY, MD
WBOC

Sidewalks to be Built Along Busy Section of Route 13 in North Salisbury

SALISBURY, Md. - A big change is in store for a busy section of Route 13 in North Salisbury. Maryland's State Highway Administration is in the design phase of a project to construct sidewalks along both north and southbound Route 13 from the Maryland State Police Barrack at Dagsboro Road to the mall at Centre Road.
SALISBURY, MD
WMDT.com

Flu, RSV, Covid cases rise in Maryland, but hospitals say the holiday surge is far less than last year’s Delta/Omicron Wave

SALISBURY, Md- Covid, RSV, and Flu cases are all up across Maryland, amid a nationwide spike that is being dubbed a ‘Tri-demic’ by healthcare officials. Wicomico County moved into a moderate level of spread for Covid 19 in December, for the first time since march, with Worcester Worcester County remaining at low transmission levels despite numbers pushing upwards since mid-November.
MARYLAND STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy