Brady Hofsass, Charlie Fortney pace Lower Dauphin boys basketball to victory over Red Land
Brady Hofsass and Charlie Fortney both hit double figures Friday night to lead the Lower Dauphin boys basketball team to a 36-31 Mid-Penn Conference Keystone Division victory over Red Land. Hofsass led the Falcons offensive attack with 12 points and Fortney added 10. Bryce Zeiders was the game-high scorer for...
Ryan Shaffer’s 21 points lead Waynesboro to Colonial Division victory over Northern
The Waynesboro boys basketball team remained unbeaten Friday night following a 21-point performance by Ryan Shaffer that lifted the Warriors to a 43-29 Mid-Penn Conference Colonial Division victory over Northern. Waynesboro broke open a close game by outscoring the Polar Bears, 13-3, in the third quarter. Gavin Moyer was the...
Third-quarter rally propels Palmyra boys basketball past Mifflin County
Palmyra used a decisive third-quarter rally to build a sizable lead that they wouldn’t relinquish in a 52-41 victory over Mifflin County Friday. The Cougars led by just one point at the intermission, but a 20-6 third-quarter run gave them a 15 points lead that they wouldn’t squander.
Aidan Sallie’s stellar outing lifts Big Spring to 47-37 divisional win against West Perry
In Mid-Penn Colonial play, Big Spring jumped out to an early lead and didn’t falter en route to a 47-37 victory over West Perry Friday. The Bulldogs built a 21-12 lead by halftime. Aidan Sallie’s 25-point outing sparked the Bulldogs offensively. Sallie added 13 boards, for good measure. Levi...
Alexsa Frederick, Allison Yoder power West Perry past Big Spring in Colonial Division girls basketball
Alexsa Frederick scored 24 points and Allison Yoder added 19 as the West Perry girls basketball team defeated Big Spring, 56-42, Friday night in a Mid-Penn Conference Colonial Division game. The Mustangs (5-0) outscored the Bulldogs, 21-10, in the third quarter to break the game open. For Big Spring, Diana...
Line Mountain takes down Williams Vallley in girls basketball
Brooke Barwick and Kyleigh Masser combined for 23 points as Line Mountain defeated Williams Valley, 45-25, in a girls basketball game Saturday. The contest was tied at halftime but Line Mountain held Williams Valley to 6 second half points. Barwick had 12 points and Masser added 11 more for Line...
Shippensburg girls basketball cruises past Gettysburg in Mid-Penn Colonial tilt
Shippensburg jumped out to an early lead and never looked back as the Greyhounds picked up a convincing 61-22 divisional win against Gettysburg Friday. The Greyhounds led 35-11 by halftime and didn’t let the Warriors get back into contention. Acasia Beam netted 14 points in the victory. Teammate Ryleigh...
Lower Dauphin’s fourth quarter run takes down Red Land in girls basketball
Lower Dauphin outscored Red Land, 8-2, in the fourth quarter and prevailed, 27-23, in a Mid-Penn Conference Keystone Divison game Friday night. Cayden Eismann scored all five of her points in the critical fourth quarter for the Falcons. Lauren Wahlers was Lower Dauphin’s high scorer with 11 points. Lower Dauphin is 3-2 on the season.
Mia Libby’s 18 points paces Greencastle-Antrim girls basketball to victory over James Buchanan
The Greencastle-Antrim girls basketball team ran its record to 4-0 Friday night, sparked by 18 points from Mia Libby en route to a 56-44 Mid-Penn Conference Colonial Division victory over James. Greencastle-Antrim jumped to an early leader and fought off James Buchanan runs in both the third and fourth quarters...
Middletown boys edged Camp Hill 56-54 in tightly-contested Mid-Penn Capital showdown
In a spirited Mid-Penn Capital tilt, Middletown downed Camp Hill 56-54 Friday. The Blue Raiders led 28-18 at the intermission and withstood a strong second-half push by the Lions to escape with the win. Mason Blazer paced the Raiders with 20 points. Teammate Tyson Leach finished the contest with 12...
Scenes from Trinity’s boys basketball win over Boiling Springs
Trinity boys defeat Boiling Springs, 54-29, in high school basketball action at Boiling Springs, Pa., Dec. 16, 2022.
West Perry basketball dominates Perry County Tournament
For the second year in a row and 22nd time overall, the West Perry girls basketball team captured the Perry County Tournament, dispatching Susquenita 34-22 in the Dec. 11 Championship tilt. “This is a tournament that means something to all the (county) schools, alumni and community,” said Mustang skipper Mike...
Braeden Shrewsberry’s fourth quarter paces State College boys hoops to victory over Central Dauphin’s
State College senior Braeden Shrewsberry scored 10 of his game-high 19 points in the fourth quarter to lead the Little Lions to a 58-54 Mid-Penn Conference Commonwealth Division victory over Central Dauphin Friday night. Ryan Parks scored 13 points and Isaac Dye 11 more for State College, who moved to...
Owen Schlegar and Mike Bednostin help Trinity dispatch Boiling Springs 54-29
Trinity came out of the gates with a purpose and kept on the gas as the Shamrocks downed Boiling Springs 54-29 Friday. The Shamrocks put together a 17-7 first-quarter run to build an early lead that they wouldn’t give up. Owen Schlager and Mike Bednostin combined for 28 points...
West Perry wrestling shows dominance early in season
Wrestling season is back, and so are the Mustangs. On Dec. 3, West Perry attended the Cumberland Valley Kickoff Classic to start its season. The Mustangs left in eighth place, out of a total of 24 teams, with 94 points. After the first couple of opening rounds, Jackson Rush, Tucker...
Seth Brubaker, Josh Smith power Mechanicsburg past Cedar Cliff in Mid-Penn Keystone tilt
Seth Brubaker and Josh Smith paced Mechanicsburg offensively as the Wildcats secured a 48-41 divisional victory against Cedar Cliff Friday. Brubaker led all players with 16 points, while Smith netted 14 points. Teammate Justin Bardo chipped in 9 points of his own in the win. Keith Ford paced the Colts...
Susquenita boys’ basketball start off their season with a weekend split
Susquenita boys’ basketball faced Big Spring and Biglerville on Dec. 9 and 10 to open its season. Starting against Big Spring, the Blackhawks got off six points in the first quarter but were down after Big Spring’s 14. In the second quarter, Big Spring came out hot with...
West Perry and Greenwood earn field hockey honors
Both West Perry and Greenwood field hockey teams continue to represent Perry County even after the post season tournaments. After the league awards, the PA High School Field Hockey Coaches Association (PSFHCA) announced its all-state players, as well as various academic awards. These teams come from field hockey players from...
Milton Hershey girls basketball team defeats Hershey, 57-22
The Milton Hershey girls basketball team defeated Hershey, 57-22, in a Mid-Penn Conference Keystone Division game Friday night. Milton Hershey moves to 3-2 on the season while Hershey drops to 0-3.
Buffaloes host three teams at annual Newport Duels wrestling
Newport wrestling started its season with the annual Newport Duals on Dec. 9 with matches against Eastern York, Camp Hill and Trinity. The Buffaloes are basically back to square one after the 1-2 weekend. Newport was ready to get back to the season despite the loss of four seniors, two...
