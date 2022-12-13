ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalama, WA

Stevenson, December 13 High School 🏀 Game Notice

The Kalama High School basketball team will have a game with Stevenson High School on December 12, 2022, 19:00:00.

Kalama High School
Stevenson High School
December 12, 2022
19:00:00
Varsity Girls Basketball

Comments / 0

 

Highschool Basketball Pro

White Salmon, December 15 High School 🏀 Game Notice

The Montesano Junior/Senior High School basketball team will have a game with Columbia High School on December 14, 2022, 19:00:00.
WHITE SALMON, WA
KXRO.com

Truck vs semi accident on US 12 leads to injury

A Camas man was injured following a truck vs semi accident on Highway 12. The Washington State Patrol shared details with KXRO regarding an accident on Thursday between Oakville and Elma, outside of Porter. According to their official report, a 23-year-old Winlock man was driving west on US 12 in...
CAMAS, WA
camaspostrecord.com

Quinn resigns from Camas School Board

Incoming Camas city administrator Doug Quinn has resigned from the Camas School Board. Board members “reluctantly” accepted Quinn’s resignation during their meeting on Monday, Dec. 12, according to a news release issued by the Camas School District. “I’m very privileged to have known (Doug) in this capacity,”...
CAMAS, WA
KOIN 6 News

Quiet weekend weather, but chance of snow being monitored

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — After one of the coldest nights yet this fall season, we are going to only rebound into the upper 30s and low 40s for high temperatures on Saturday, as a cool airmass continues to sit over the Pacific Northwest. Morning lows will bottom out right in the 20s across the metro […]
PORTLAND, OR
KXL

Another Fatal Crash in Northeast Portland

(Portland, OR) — A pedestrian was killed in a crash last night in Northeast Portland. It happened at Northeast Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Halleck Street, just north of Columbia Boulevard. When officers and paramedics arrived, they found the pedestrian deceased. The driver remained at the scene. This is the 63rd fatal traffic crash in Portland this year, and that 29th involving a pedestrian.
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Nearly 100-year-old N. Portland pool permanently closes

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – The Columbia Pool, a North Portland swimming facility for nearly 100 years, is permanently closed, Portland Parks & Recreation announced Thursday. The pool first closed in 2020 due to COVID and has remained unused since, although the closure was thought to be temporary. The permanent...
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Man arrested for threatening to shoot people at Heritage High School

VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - A man has been arrested for threatening to shoot people at a Vancouver high school, according to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office. On Tuesday, at about 1:45 p.m., deputies responded to a call of threats at Heritage High School. The sheriff’s office said Jesse Stowell came to the school and made threats to return with a gun and shoot people who had been involved in a fight with his sister the day before at the school.
VANCOUVER, WA
mcindependentnews.com

Women wanted with connection to Oregon murder arrested in Mineral County

Deputies from the Mineral County Sheriff’s Office arrested two women on Sunday that were wanted in connection with an Oregon murder. A 52-year-old man was found dead at a campsite in Oregon’s Tillamook State Forest while a Tillamook deputy was making routine visits to the state forest’s campsites, the Tillamook County Sheriff’s Office said. The deputy also found the man’s barking dog tied to a nearby tree.
MINERAL COUNTY, NV
Post Register

4 people stabbed at Washington state casino, man arrested

SEATTLE (AP) — A man at a poker table went on a sudden, unprovoked attack at a casino in Washington state Monday night, stabbing or slashing four people before being arrested after a high-speed car chase, authorities said. All four victims were expected to survive, according to the Clark...
WASHINGTON STATE
