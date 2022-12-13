Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Change is coming in Paid Family Leave: See if you are eligible for the weekly payment of $1,130 offered by officialsMark StarNew York City, NY
Home Energy Assistance Program has nearly $63 million for NY households: Apply to get your $1,126Mark StarNew York City, NY
Another Grocery Store is Permanently ClosingBryan DijkhuizenBrooklyn, NY
Man Shot To Death In Front of His 9-Year-Old In Manhattan deliAbdul GhaniManhattan, NY
Schedule of social security benefits for selected NY families arrivedMark StarNew York City, NY
Related
How Thoughtful! Google Says New Yorkers Want to Get This Christmas Gift Most
The holiday season is fully upon us, and as we get closer to Christmas and Hanukkah, most of us are in the middle of completing our holiday shopping. Shopping for the holidays is definitely a chore, and often a pricey chore at that, but is done out of love and brings joy and happiness to those people in your life with which you are closest. Whether you choose to give a physical gift, a gift card, money or an experience (tickets, hopefully), it's often the thought that counts in situations like these.
The Final Stimulus Of 2022 In New York State?
What are your plans for New Year's eve? Many people in New York are getting ready to head for New York City to watch the ball drop and the new year begin. While we get ready to leave 2022 behind, it sure would be nice to have some extra cash to tackle the inflation that we have all had to deal with this year.
New York Lawmaker Proposes a Ban of TikTok! Will Your Device Lose the App?
The social media platform TikTok may be popular with most Americans, but it isn't nearly as popular with America's lawmakers. Since its release in 2016 and subsequent growth in 2017, TikTok has been the subject of numerous political battles, and numerous attempts have been made to ban it in the United States. It has remained legal, and heavily used, in the country, but anyone who follows the news cycle realizes that our use of the app may be on borrowed time.
newyorkfamily.com
Is the Mask Mandate in New York Back? No, but there is a Mask Advisory
Is the Mask Mandate in New York Back? No, but there is a Mask Advisory. COVID-19. RSV. The flu. It’s a triple threat of viruses that are circulating across the country all at once. Many are wondering if the mask mandate in New York is back. While it is not back these viruses are the reason why NYC issued an advisory recommending people to mask up again.
New York City Health Department says it’s time to mask up again
NEW YORK, NY – The New York City Health Department is once again calling upon New Yorkers to mask up. The city health department cited a rise in COVID-19, RSV and the flu for the reason for the new public health recommendation. “Everyone should wear a mask,” the NYC Health Department said Thursday morning. As New York City enters the holiday season, COVID-19 and other seasonal illnesses are seeing unusually high concurrent spikes. To slow the transmission of these viruses, the New York City Health Commissioner issued a Health Advisory that urges New York City residents to use high-quality masks The post New York City Health Department says it’s time to mask up again appeared first on Shore News Network.
Major News For Electric Customers In New York State
The snow is getting ready to fly in New York State. Portions of the state that are along the Great Lakes may see a couple feet of snow before this storm is over. The worst part of the storm may have come this week already. The freezing rain and ice that we saw this week was rough for the commute and for power lines. But there is a message for those who get their electric from National Grid.
No Mo’ Faux! Why is New York Nearly the Worst for This Holiday Tradition?
It's the middle of December, and we're fully entrenched in the holiday season. Whether you celebrate Christmas, Hanukkah, Kwanzaa, Festivus or just getting a few days away from the office, most of us can agree that the holiday season is one of the best times of the year. We gather together, give and receive gifts, and get another chance to give thanks for the great things we have in life.
Governor Hochul signs legislation on animals
ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)—Beginning in January, the New York Cruelty-Free Cosmetics Act will go into effect, which will no longer allow the manufacturing and sale cosmetics that have been tested on animals. “Companies test ingredients on animals. Everyone is familiar with the Draize test, which puts cosmetics in rabbits’ eyes and is painful and mutilating,” said […]
Flu cases going down in Monroe County; leveling off in New York
For the first time this season, the number of flu cases week to week in Monroe County have gone down.
NY law set to keep thousands of ballots from being tossed out
"I voted!" stickers at a poll site in Bedford-Stuyvesant. It’s one of several voting reforms enacted in New York this year. [ more › ]
When Kathy Hochul has announced millions in funding, why do some immigrants look unhappy?
So many skyscrapers tell the story of New York City differently. Many of us think that it is the financial hub and one of the strongest and largest communities in the world. To some extent, it is true but let's not ignore the other side of the city.
Gov. Hochul vetoes ‘Stop the Chop’ bill that would have limited NYC helicopter traffic
A helicopter lands on Manhattan's West Side. Gov. Kathy Hochul vetoed a bill that would have limited chopper traffic The bill would have banned nonessential helicopter flights from the West 30th Street heliport and would also have allowed people to sue for excessive noise caused by helicopters either on the ground or in the air. [ more › ]
New York State STOP: Before Buying Gift Cards, Read This
Grabbing a few gift cards to use as holiday gifts? Great idea! For the most part, people love to get them, but when they go to use them, that is where the gift cards can leave a bad taste in someone's mouth (hypothetically). New York State has been at the...
New York’s Ice Volcano Is A Truly Magical Winter Attraction
New York State is beautiful year round. Lake George and Saratoga Race Track in the Summer, the Adirondacks in the Fall, Hudson Valley in the spring and now that it's winter we can explore Ice Castles, hit the slopes and take pictures of our Ice Volcano!. Yes, New York has...
New York bans pet stores from selling cats, dogs, rabbits
New York on Thursday became the latest state to ban the sale of cats, dogs and rabbits in pet stores in an attempt to target commercial breeding operations decried by critics as “puppy mills.”
Adams, Hochul Promising to Transform New York City
Mayor Eric Adams and Governor Kathy Hochul have outlined a plan they say will make New York “work for everyone.”
Coldest Christmas In Decades Coming to New York State
We're just over one week away from Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Now is the time when the panic begins to set in for those looking to finish up holiday shopping and start making those last-minute preparations for the holiday parties that are soon going to happen. Knowing what weather...
nystateofpolitics.com
New York moves to ban 'independence' from party ballot lines to reduce confusion
At the height of its power, the Independence Party in New York had registered more than 400,000 voters in the state. For years, political observers, elected officials and candidates suspected many of those voters were duped into enrolling in a party when they meant to register as "blanks" -- no party affiliation at all.
Gov. Hochul Signs Law Making Major Changes To Gift Cards In New York State
New York has made some major changes to gift card laws, right in time for the holiday season. The changes work in favor of consumers in New York, offering added protections and options. It's nice to see these changes since most of us actually lose out when it comes to gift cards. According to USA Today,
New York Walmart stores to stop selling paper bags in January 2023
Walmart will officially be going paperless in New York after the New Year, several local stores have announced. This follows two years after the Empire State put a ban on single-use plastic bags.
Hot 99.1
Schenectady, NY
8K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Hot 99.1 plays the best hip hop and R&B music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Albany, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://hot991.com
Comments / 7