How Thoughtful! Google Says New Yorkers Want to Get This Christmas Gift Most

The holiday season is fully upon us, and as we get closer to Christmas and Hanukkah, most of us are in the middle of completing our holiday shopping. Shopping for the holidays is definitely a chore, and often a pricey chore at that, but is done out of love and brings joy and happiness to those people in your life with which you are closest. Whether you choose to give a physical gift, a gift card, money or an experience (tickets, hopefully), it's often the thought that counts in situations like these.
The Final Stimulus Of 2022 In New York State?

What are your plans for New Year's eve? Many people in New York are getting ready to head for New York City to watch the ball drop and the new year begin. While we get ready to leave 2022 behind, it sure would be nice to have some extra cash to tackle the inflation that we have all had to deal with this year.
New York Lawmaker Proposes a Ban of TikTok! Will Your Device Lose the App?

The social media platform TikTok may be popular with most Americans, but it isn't nearly as popular with America's lawmakers. Since its release in 2016 and subsequent growth in 2017, TikTok has been the subject of numerous political battles, and numerous attempts have been made to ban it in the United States. It has remained legal, and heavily used, in the country, but anyone who follows the news cycle realizes that our use of the app may be on borrowed time.
Is the Mask Mandate in New York Back? No, but there is a Mask Advisory

Is the Mask Mandate in New York Back? No, but there is a Mask Advisory. COVID-19. RSV. The flu. It’s a triple threat of viruses that are circulating across the country all at once. Many are wondering if the mask mandate in New York is back. While it is not back these viruses are the reason why NYC issued an advisory recommending people to mask up again.
New York City Health Department says it’s time to mask up again

NEW YORK, NY – The New York City Health Department is once again calling upon New Yorkers to mask up. The city health department cited a rise in COVID-19, RSV and the flu for the reason for the new public health recommendation. “Everyone should wear a mask,” the NYC Health Department said Thursday morning. As New York City enters the holiday season, COVID-19 and other seasonal illnesses are seeing unusually high concurrent spikes. To slow the transmission of these viruses, the New York City Health Commissioner issued a Health Advisory that urges New York City residents to use high-quality masks The post New York City Health Department says it’s time to mask up again appeared first on Shore News Network.
Major News For Electric Customers In New York State

The snow is getting ready to fly in New York State. Portions of the state that are along the Great Lakes may see a couple feet of snow before this storm is over. The worst part of the storm may have come this week already. The freezing rain and ice that we saw this week was rough for the commute and for power lines. But there is a message for those who get their electric from National Grid.
No Mo’ Faux! Why is New York Nearly the Worst for This Holiday Tradition?

It's the middle of December, and we're fully entrenched in the holiday season. Whether you celebrate Christmas, Hanukkah, Kwanzaa, Festivus or just getting a few days away from the office, most of us can agree that the holiday season is one of the best times of the year. We gather together, give and receive gifts, and get another chance to give thanks for the great things we have in life.
Governor Hochul signs legislation on animals

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)—Beginning in January, the New York Cruelty-Free Cosmetics Act will go into effect, which will no longer allow the manufacturing and sale cosmetics that have been tested on animals. “Companies test ingredients on animals. Everyone is familiar with the Draize test, which puts cosmetics in rabbits’ eyes and is painful and mutilating,” said […]
New York State STOP: Before Buying Gift Cards, Read This

Grabbing a few gift cards to use as holiday gifts? Great idea! For the most part, people love to get them, but when they go to use them, that is where the gift cards can leave a bad taste in someone's mouth (hypothetically). New York State has been at the...
Coldest Christmas In Decades Coming to New York State

We're just over one week away from Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Now is the time when the panic begins to set in for those looking to finish up holiday shopping and start making those last-minute preparations for the holiday parties that are soon going to happen. Knowing what weather...
