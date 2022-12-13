ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Report: WWE sends Matt Riddle to rehab after second failed drug test

By Bryan Rose
 4 days ago

Riddle was written off television last week, with the company saying he would be out six weeks.

According to a report, Matt Riddle is currently in rehab following a second failed drug test.

Cassidy Haynes of Bodyslam.net reported Monday that Riddle was written off last week’s Raw due to failing his second drug test since earlier this summer, when a proposed match against Seth Rollins for SummerSlam was moved to WWE Clash at the Castle after Riddle failed the first test. At the time of the first drug test failure, the report said that Riddle was told that a second failed test would result in a “rehab or fired” situation, similar to the one Jeff Hardy was given prior to his WWE departure last year.

“The belief going around is that he has already entered treatment, or will be going in soon as most programs run for 30 days and he would need to be finished in time for his return in six weeks,” Haynes wrote. What came up in the failed test isn’t currently known.

Riddle was written off television last week after Solo Sikoa attacked him following a match on Raw. Riddle was stretchered out after Sikoa gave him the Samoan spike, then landed a running hip ross to the corner, with Riddle neck wrapped in a steel chair. WWE later announced that Riddle would be out of action six weeks due to the attack.

