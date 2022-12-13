ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

WSPA 7News

Sandlappers defeat Tarheels 17-13 in Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas

Spartanburg – The Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas returned after a 2-year absence and shifted to Vikings Stadium at Spartanburg High School where the Sandlappers defeated the Tarheels, 17-13. In the win, Greenville High wide receiver Tyler Brown made the most of his lone catch taking the pass from LaNorris Sellers (South Florence) 55-yards for […]
SPARTANBURG, SC
The Associated Press

After buzzer beat to force OT, Tar Heels beat Ohio St 89-84

NEW YORK (AP) — Pete Nance made a jumper at the buzzer to force overtime, RJ Davis iced a much-needed victory for scuffling North Carolina with two late free throws, and the Tar Heels beat No. 23 Ohio State 89-84 on Saturday in the CBS Sports Classic. Armando Bacot had 28 points and 15 rebounds and Caleb Love scored 22 for North Carolina (8-4), which is trying to right itself after a four-game losing streak — all away from home — knocked the preseason No. 1 team out of the Top 25 two weeks ago. The Tar Heels have now won three straight, but none better than this one against the Buckeyes (7-3) at Madison Square Garden. The Tar Heels trailed for most of the game before Davis hit a 3 from the wing with 1:29 left to make it 75-74 North Carolina.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
Larry Brown Sports

NFL teams trying to lure ex-Patriots WR out of retirement

Former New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman is in his second year of retirement, but that is not stopping NFL teams from trying to bring him back into the league. Edelman told 98.5 The Sports Hub on Saturday that three teams have reached out to him this season about a potential NFL return. Edelman... The post NFL teams trying to lure ex-Patriots WR out of retirement appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
The Associated Press

Walker, defense lead No. 5 Houston past No. 2 Virginia 69-61

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Blowing a 15-point lead in the second half against No. 4 Alabama a week ago got the attention of No. 5 Houston’s players. Coach Kelvin Sampson made sure of it. It may have helped the Cougars stymie a comeback by No. 2 Virginia on Saturday. Jarace Walker scored 17 points and Houston used runs in each half and the nation’s best scoring defense to beat the Cavaliers 69-61. The Cougars scored on three straight possessions after a steal and layup by Kihei Clark brought a sellout crowd clad in orange to its feet, exhorting Virginia to rely on its own defense to finish the comeback. “I’m not sure we’re able to do that without the Alabama experience,” Sampson said.
HOUSTON, TX
Tuscaloosa, AL
92.9 WTUG plays the best R&B music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Tuscaloosa, Alabama.

