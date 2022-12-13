Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Change is coming in Paid Family Leave: See if you are eligible for the weekly payment of $1,130 offered by officialsMark StarNew York City, NY
Home Energy Assistance Program has nearly $63 million for NY households: Apply to get your $1,126Mark StarNew York City, NY
Another Grocery Store is Permanently ClosingBryan DijkhuizenBrooklyn, NY
Man Shot To Death In Front of His 9-Year-Old In Manhattan deliAbdul GhaniManhattan, NY
Schedule of social security benefits for selected NY families arrivedMark StarNew York City, NY
longislandadvance.net
Bellport football players take home big awards
At the Suffolk County High School Football Awards dinner in Hauppauge, Bellport football player Jason Hunt won the Burnett Award, which was awarded to Suffolk County’s most outstanding defensive player. He is the first Bellport player to ever receive this award. Bellport player Donte Phillips also won the Cipp Award as Suffolk County’s most outstanding running back. He was also a finalist for the Hansen Award Suffolk for most outstanding player.
midislandtimes.com
Plainview resident is a local celebrity of sorts
Tiffany Seeley still gets asked for her autograph or a selfie with a fan from time to time. The 49-year-old Plainview resident is still well known around town for her stint last year on the reality TV show “Survivor.”. Seeley, an ELA teacher at the Jamaica Academy Alternative Learning...
pix11.com
Missing NY college student found alive in Spain, family says
Kenneth DeLand, Jr., the upstate New York college student who was studying abroad in France and went missing two days after Thanksgiving, has turned up alive in Spain, according to his father. Missing NY college student found alive in Spain, …. Kenneth DeLand, Jr., the upstate New York college student...
islipbulletin.net
Islip firefighter critically injured and not expected to survive
The Islip Fire Department announced that 28 year veteran and Ex-Chief William P. Moon II suffered a critical injury in a training evolution while on duty with FDNY Rescue 2, and is not expected to survive. The department posted on their Facebook page that ‘Billy Moon served the Islip Fire...
Man who served in Air National Guard dies after falling off snowboard at American Dream Mall
A man from Long Island who served with the Air National Guard died after falling off a snowboard at the American Dream Mall.
eaglescry.net
What is Bethpage Baseball Building Out There?
From water drainage to fan experience, Bethpage Baseball is making improvements on their field. With renovations set to be completed before the season, the baseball community at BHS is getting excited. Players and staff here at BHS worked with reporters at The Eagles Cry to showcase their excitement for the renovations.
City of Long Beach revokes chair and table permit at restaurant Riptides
Earlier in December, the owner of Riptides got a letter from the city saying the tables are no longer allowed and that they'd have to be removed by Jan. 3.
FDNY: Firefighter from LI will not survive injuries from fall at Brooklyn firehouse
FDNY firefighter William P. Moon II fell 20 feet while preparing for a drill at Rescue Company 2 in Brooklyn.
Long Island Man Dies After Driving Off Dock In Port Jefferson
A man pulled from the water was pronounced dead after authorities say he drove off a dock on Long Island. The incident happened around 7:20 p.m. Friday, Dec. 16 in Port Jefferson. He was operating a vehicle on West Broadway at the Port Jeff dock when he suffered an apparent...
Not ‘Ro-done’! These Crucial Decisions Remain for the New York Yankees
The New York Yankees got the deal Ro-done last night. Late on Thursday, it was announced that the Yankees had come to terms on an agreement with left-handed starting pitcher Carlos Rodon, to the tune of six years and $162 million. Rodon joins a rotation that's already quite strong in New York, with Gerrit Cole, Nestor Cortes, Luis Severino and Frankie Montas surrounding the southpaw.
Woman Wins $1M Scratch-Off Prize From Ticket Purchased In Farmingdale
A woman claimed a $1 million lottery prize from a ticket purchased at a Long Island store. Deborah Fletcher, a resident of Flint, Texas, won the prize from New York Lottery’s "$1,000,000 Bonus Word Cashword" scratch-off game, NY Lottery announced on Thursday, Dec. 15. Fletcher received her prize as...
Herald Community Newspapers
Nassau police seek alleged Valley Stream thief
Nassau police are looking for an unidentified man for allegedly stealing a wallet and multiple credit cards from an unlocked white BMW parked on Lyon Street in Valley Stream on Dec. 14 at 2 a.m. Video surveliance footage showed a man on the Lyon Street property. He is decribed as...
Sister of slain LI woman hopes to find family of other victim
Jeanne Heinz says while her family now has answers about who murdered Mary Beth, another victim's family still has not been found.
'Prepared Perfectly': Restaurant Praised For Authentic Italian Cuisine In Northern Westchester
A well-known restaurant in Northern Westchester is being commended for its cozy setting and well-prepared authentic Italian dishes. DiNardo's Ristorante Italiano, located in Pound Ridge at 76 Westchester Ave., is known for homemade pasta and pizzas, as well as an extensive collection of w…
Watch: Late-Night Prowler Caught On Video Stealing From Long Island Woman's Car
Police are seeking tips from the public after a late-night car prowler was caught on surveillance video entering a Long Island woman’s vehicle and stealing her belongings.The incident occurred at around 2 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 14, in Valley Stream, at a home on Lyon Street, according to Nassau Co…
Long Island thief on the run with $25K in Walmart jewels
The jewelry was stolen from a locked case at the Walmart on Middle County Road in Middle Island on the night of Nov. 5, according to Suffolk County police.
shsroundtable.com
Is that a “glizzy” in the vending machine?
Have you heard about the new glizzy vending machines at SHS? You probably haven’t, because they don’t exist. But that didn’t stop reporters J.J. Salvatore and Kyle Karanastasis…. Theresa DiBlasio is the Multimedia editor for 2022-2023 round table. She is a senior at Stamford High School. Theresa...
Herald Community Newspapers
Woman killed in fire identified as Gloria Monk
The 80-year-old woman who was killed in a fast-moving house fire in Seaford in the early morning of Dec. 6 has been identified, officials said. The woman, Gloria Monk, was pronounced dead at the scene. Her daughter, identified as Deborah Asdahl, 60, suffered smoke inhalation and was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, officials added. A Wantagh firefighter also suffered burns. The house's third resident, Asdahl's husband, 63-year-old Scott Betts, was not home at the time of the fire.
Detectives On Long Island Stop Scammer From Getting Almost $10K From Elderly Victim: Police
Nearly $10,000 in cash that an out-of-state elderly man mailed as part of a scam was intercepted by detectives on Long Island, police said.On Friday, Dec. 16 around 12:40 p.m., detectives in Suffolk County seized an envelope containing $9,800 in cash at a location in Ronkonkoma that had been m…
No weekends, not enough evenings—the long, frustrating process of visiting loved ones in Nassau’s jail
Visitors wait to enter Nassau County Correctional Center. There are only enough after-work visiting appointments for a third of the people held in the Nassau County Correctional Center. [ more › ]
