Bellport football players take home big awards

At the Suffolk County High School Football Awards dinner in Hauppauge, Bellport football player Jason Hunt won the Burnett Award, which was awarded to Suffolk County’s most outstanding defensive player. He is the first Bellport player to ever receive this award. Bellport player Donte Phillips also won the Cipp Award as Suffolk County’s most outstanding running back. He was also a finalist for the Hansen Award Suffolk for most outstanding player.
BELLPORT, NY
Plainview resident is a local celebrity of sorts

Tiffany Seeley still gets asked for her autograph or a selfie with a fan from time to time. The 49-year-old Plainview resident is still well known around town for her stint last year on the reality TV show “Survivor.”. Seeley, an ELA teacher at the Jamaica Academy Alternative Learning...
PLAINVIEW, NY
Missing NY college student found alive in Spain, family says

Kenneth DeLand, Jr., the upstate New York college student who was studying abroad in France and went missing two days after Thanksgiving, has turned up alive in Spain, according to his father. Missing NY college student found alive in Spain, …. Kenneth DeLand, Jr., the upstate New York college student...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Islip firefighter critically injured and not expected to survive

The Islip Fire Department announced that 28 year veteran and Ex-Chief William P. Moon II suffered a critical injury in a training evolution while on duty with FDNY Rescue 2, and is not expected to survive. The department posted on their Facebook page that ‘Billy Moon served the Islip Fire...
ISLIP, NY
What is Bethpage Baseball Building Out There?

From water drainage to fan experience, Bethpage Baseball is making improvements on their field. With renovations set to be completed before the season, the baseball community at BHS is getting excited. Players and staff here at BHS worked with reporters at The Eagles Cry to showcase their excitement for the renovations.
BETHPAGE, NY
Not ‘Ro-done’! These Crucial Decisions Remain for the New York Yankees

The New York Yankees got the deal Ro-done last night. Late on Thursday, it was announced that the Yankees had come to terms on an agreement with left-handed starting pitcher Carlos Rodon, to the tune of six years and $162 million. Rodon joins a rotation that's already quite strong in New York, with Gerrit Cole, Nestor Cortes, Luis Severino and Frankie Montas surrounding the southpaw.
BRONX, NY
Nassau police seek alleged Valley Stream thief

Nassau police are looking for an unidentified man for allegedly stealing a wallet and multiple credit cards from an unlocked white BMW parked on Lyon Street in Valley Stream on Dec. 14 at 2 a.m. Video surveliance footage showed a man on the Lyon Street property. He is decribed as...
VALLEY STREAM, NY
Is that a “glizzy” in the vending machine?

Have you heard about the new glizzy vending machines at SHS? You probably haven’t, because they don’t exist. But that didn’t stop reporters J.J. Salvatore and Kyle Karanastasis…. Theresa DiBlasio is the Multimedia editor for 2022-2023 round table. She is a senior at Stamford High School. Theresa...
Woman killed in fire identified as Gloria Monk

The 80-year-old woman who was killed in a fast-moving house fire in Seaford in the early morning of Dec. 6 has been identified, officials said. The woman, Gloria Monk, was pronounced dead at the scene. Her daughter, identified as Deborah Asdahl, 60, suffered smoke inhalation and was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, officials added. A Wantagh firefighter also suffered burns. The house's third resident, Asdahl's husband, 63-year-old Scott Betts, was not home at the time of the fire.
SEAFORD, NY
