The New York Yankees got the deal Ro-done last night. Late on Thursday, it was announced that the Yankees had come to terms on an agreement with left-handed starting pitcher Carlos Rodon, to the tune of six years and $162 million. Rodon joins a rotation that's already quite strong in New York, with Gerrit Cole, Nestor Cortes, Luis Severino and Frankie Montas surrounding the southpaw.

BRONX, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO