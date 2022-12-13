ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clark County, NV

Related
news3lv.com

Clark County DA voices 'many concerns' over possible death sentence commutations

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Clark County's district attorney said he has "many concerns" when it comes to the possible reprieve for all of Nevada's death row inmates. Steve Wolfson said in a statement provided to News 3 on Friday that he and other district attorneys in the state are looking at options leading up to the Nevada Board of Pardons meeting on Tuesday.
CLARK COUNTY, NV
news3lv.com

Urban farming and mural project underway in Historic Westside

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Revitalization efforts continue in the Historic Westside with a new mural project underway and urban farming to uplift the community. The City of Las Vegas installed two 40-foot shipping containers at James Gay III park between Harrison Avenue and B Street that will grow fresh produce for residents of the area that spans 3.5 square miles. It’s part of an effort to address food insecurity in the neighborhood.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Santa flys into local elementary school to deliver toys to students

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Santa's coming into town a little early this year. On Thursday, students at Fay Herron Elementary School were surprised when old Saint Nick entered their school in style. MORE ON NEWS 3 | Salvation Army distributes 5,000 toys for holiday drive. Santa landed a helicopter...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Workshop held in North Las Vegas about new ticketing laws in 2023

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Dozens of people packed a local North Las Vegas community center to hear about a new bill that will decriminalize minor traffic offenses. The workshop hosted by Clark County Commissioner William McCurdy II was held at the Pearson Community Center. Community leaders gave details regarding Assembly Bill 116, which goes into effect on Jan. 1, 2023.
NORTH LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Boaters rally on Strip protesting potential Lake Mead ramp closures

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Lake Mead boaters are rallying to fight against a potential full closure. Locals gathered in a parade of boats along the Strip in protest on Friday. Recently published plans revealed the National Park Service is considering a complete shutdown of all five marinas. Many argue...
BOULDER CITY, NV
news3lv.com

City of Henderson has big plans for Fiesta property

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The City of Henderson is looking to get the most out of the Fiesta Hotel-Casino property purchased from Station Casinos for $32 million. "The citizens are going to get a very good bang for their buck," Jared Smith, Henderson's economic development and tourism director, said.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Gaming regulators clear Mirage sale to Hard Rock

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — State gaming regulators have cleared the sale of The Mirage to Hard Rock International, the final regulatory hurdle for the billion-dollar transaction that will transform a cornerstone of the modern Las Vegas Strip. The Nevada Gaming Commission voted unanimously during a Friday special meeting to...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Nevada SPCA host ‘Home for the Pawlidays’ fee-waiving event

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Some local animals are looking for a loving home this holiday season, and the Nevada SPCA is making the reunion easy for residents. The Nevada SPCA is teaming up with Findlay Toyota in hosting the upcoming ‘Home for the Pawlidays’ event this Saturday, December 17.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Assistance League offering high-end fashion for holidays

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Need an outfit for a holiday or New Year's Eve party, but watching your wallet?. We've had some stunning designing holiday looks for less thanks to the Assistance League's Thrift Shop!. Diana Anderson, president of the Assistance League of Las Vegas, joined us to share...
LAS VEGAS, NV

