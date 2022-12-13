Read full article on original website
Moore County attack spurs U.S. regulators to order study of electric grid security
Federal energy regulators on Thursday ordered a study to determine if security standards need to be improved following recent attacks on electrical facilities, including one in North Carolina. A nonprofit called the North American Electric Reliability Corporation (NERC) sets standards for the power industry. The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, or...
North Carolina justices: State Senate map must be drawn again
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina's Supreme Court ruled on Friday that state Senate boundaries drawn by Republican legislators — under which the court permitted this year's elections to be conducted — remain tainted by partisan bias and must be redrawn by trial judges. The state's highest...
California plans to cut incentives for home solar, worrying environmentalists
The commission that regulates California's utilities voted unanimously to cut a key incentive for rooftop solar that helped make the state the largest solar market in the nation. California is considered the bellwether for the nation's renewable energy policy. Solar advocates worry that getting rid of the incentive will slow...
The U.S. is suing Arizona over shipping containers on the border with Mexico
PHOENIX — The U.S. government sued Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey and the state Wednesday over the placement of shipping containers as a barrier on the border with Mexico, saying it is trespassing on federal lands. The complaint filed in U.S. District Court comes three weeks before the Republican governor...
Voting rights lawyer to fill North Carolina appeals court seat
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A longtime voting rights attorney will be appointed to the North Carolina Court of Appeals, Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper said Thursday, filling a vacancy when Judge Richard Dietz moves to the state Supreme Court next month. Allison Riggs, a co-leader of the Southern Coalition for...
Calif. commission to decide whether to cut a key incentive for rooftop solar
The commission that regulates California's utilities decides today whether to cut a key incentive for rooftop solar. California's considered the bellwether for the nation's energy policy, and some environmentalists worry that this decision could make it harder to transition away from fossil fuels. Here's NPR's Julia Simon. JULIA SIMON, BYLINE:...
Salvadorans want Congress to address their legal limbo
An immigration proposal backed by North Carolina Sen. Thom Tillis would create a pathway to citizenship for some undocumented people, but not all. As Congress enters its closing weeks, members of North Carolina’s Salvadoran community are pushing for recognition of their decades-long history in the country. Arenivar Cruz is...
North Carolina legislature starts new session in January with emboldened GOP in charge
An expected "Red Wave" never really materialized for the 2022 midterm elections, at least on a national scale. Democrats retained their U.S. Senate majority and won governorships in key battleground states like Pennsylvania and Arizona. But in North Carolina, Republican candidates dominated major showdowns, sweeping the six statewide judicial contests,...
Step aside Florida and Ohio. Georgia is ready to be a political battleground
ATLANTA – Florida, Ohio, Virginia, Colorado: these were once perennial swing states. Now, a new pack of battlegrounds is emerging, including Georgia. Two years ago, Democratic candidates for president and Senate won Georgia for the first time in years. Then this November, Republicans swept every statewide race except for the Senate, where Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock prevailed in a runoff last week.
Dark chocolate might have health perks, but should you worry about lead in your bar?
Dark chocolate has long been touted as having health benefits. We've been told it can improve our moods, decrease inflammation and even increase blood flow. But some researchers are now warning of heavy metals in some of our favorite dark chocolate bars. Consumer Reports tested 28 dark chocolate bars, including...
House Oversight Committee holds a hearing on anti-LGBTQ extremism and violence
Survivors of the shooting at a queer nightclub in Colorado last month testified before Congress today. The hearing was called by a New York congresswoman who says violence against LGBTQ people is rising because of dangerous rhetoric. Colorado Public Radio's Caitlyn Kim reports. CAITLYN KIM, BYLINE: Sitting behind an imposing...
These could be some of the reasons DeSantis hasn't announced a presidential run (yet)
In Florida, Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis won reelection by a wide margin, reinforcing his position as a strong contender for the party's presidential nomination in 2024. But DeSantis isn't showing signs that he is ready to officially announce his candidacy. He says he's focused on being governor and dismisses questions about presidential ambitions.
5 officers are charged in the deadly 2019 arrest of a Black man in Louisiana
Five law enforcement officers in Louisiana are now facing criminal charges in the deadly arrest of Black motorist Ronald Greene. He died in police custody in 2019 after a high-speed chase with state troopers. Two years later, bodycam video, initially suppressed, showed white officers brutally beating the 49-year-old Black man. These are the first charges to come in a case that has brought increased scrutiny on Louisiana state troopers and how they treat Black suspects. NPR's Debbie Elliott joins us now. Debbie, what are the charges?
New York bans pet stores from selling cats, dogs and rabbits
ALBANY, N.Y. — New York on Thursday became the latest state to ban the sale of cats, dogs and rabbits in pet stores in an attempt to target commercial breeding operations decried by critics as "puppy mills." The new law, which was signed by Gov. Kathy Hochul and takes...
U.S. Postal Service honors the late civil rights leader Rep. John Lewis with a stamp
Civil rights giant and former U.S. Rep. John Lewis, who spent decades fighting for racial justice, will be honored with a postage stamp next year. In a Tuesday announcement, the U.S. Postal Service said the stamp "celebrates the life and legacy" of the leader from Georgia, who risked his life protesting against segregation and other injustices in the violent Jim Crow-era South.
Man who threatened Black Lives Matter supporters pleads guilty to hate crime charges
A Michigan man has pleaded guilty to hate crime charges after he intimidated supporters of the Black Lives Matter movement by leaving handwritten notes and nooses around his community, the Department of Justice said in a news release. Kenneth Pilon, 61, pleaded guilty Tuesday in federal district court to two...
From Buzz Iceclear to Clearopathra, snowplow naming gains traction around the country
What do Buzz Iceclear, Clearopathra and Snowbi Wan Kenobi all have in common? They are some of the named snowplows hard at work during the winter season. Cities and states across the country have begun to hold naming contests for their snowplows, hoping to engage more residents and raise awareness for their snowplow drivers.
NC schools still have an acute bus driver shortage. Who's going to fix it?
At 4:45 a.m, Nicole Smith wakes up and heads to the Durham Public Schools’ bus compound to start her day as a bus driver. When the kids are all dropped off at school around 9 a.m., she pulls back into the lot and transitions to the next phase of her workday.
Local News Roundup: NC committee eyes new school calendar; CMS Board has first meeting; remembering NBA legend Paul Silas
The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools Board had its first meeting with newly elected members this week, voting to keep current board Chair Elyse Dashew in the chairperson spot for another term, with newly elected board member Stephanie Sneed as vice chair. This week, a North Carolina House Select Committee has recommended changes...
10 years after Sandy Hook, a family finds bits of joy amid shards of pain
At the new Sandy Hook Memorial reflection pool, Jen Hensel leans over a granite stone engraved with the name of her daughter, Avielle Richman. "Avi," as she was called, was one of 20 first graders and six adults who were killed by a young man with an AR-15-style rifle on Dec. 14, 2012 — exactly a decade ago — in their elementary school in Newtown, Connecticut.
