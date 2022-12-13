City of Henderson hires new PIO

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – The city of Henderson has a new face! Henderson native, Holli Blanford, has been hired to be the new Public Information Officer (PIO).

Blanford went to Henderson County High School, Henderson Community College then the University of Southern Indiana. She majored in political science and public administration/nonprofit management along with an associate degree of science.

Blanford interned as a college student in the city’s Public Information Office. Since graduating college, she has worked as a Brand Specialist with Field & Main Bank and as Coordinator of Public Relations at Henderson Community College. She now resides in Henderson with her husband Paul Blanford.

Blanford started her position on Monday, filling the role of Donna B. Stinnett, who was the PIO for seven years.

