Dallas, TX

Joe Mertens

This Massive Flea Market in Texas is a Must-Visit

Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Spending some time at your local flea market can be an amazing way to spend your day. There's always something cool to find and for a great deal too! You never know what sort of antique items you'll discover when shopping at a flea market.
CANTON, TX
Joel Eisenberg

Tuesday Morning Closing Multiple Stores

The company is reportedly plagued with ongoing financial difficulties. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:TuesdayMorning.com, Wikipedia.org, ScrapeHero.com, and BestLifeOnline.com.
DALLAS, TX
dmagazine.com

The Ultimate Guide To Buying Cowboy Boots in Dallas-Fort Worth

Every Texan should have a pair of cowboy boots in their closets. You never know when you’ll need to kick a fence or dust at a rodeo dance hall, or even just kick up your heels on a Saturday night. And sure, Fort Worth might be the cowboy capital, with a bounty of iconic boot shops, but here in Dallas we’ve seen scores of cosmopolitan cowboys, too. And there are plenty of stores ready to outfit them. We’ve rounded up some of the best spots across North Texas, from the Fort Worth Stockyards to Highland Park Village, to find your next pair of cowboy boots.
DALLAS, TX
CultureMap Dallas

Best Dallas homes and neighborhoods for over-the-top Christmas lights in 2022

Loading the family into the car and driving around, looking at Christmas lights, is a cherished holiday tradition. But, where to go?Recent rains (especially on weekends) gave some homeowners a slower start in decking their halls. Still, point your car in any direction in the Dallas area, and you'll find individual homes and entire neighborhoods aglow with holiday spirit.Below is a list of top local homes and neighborhoods for Christmas lights this season. Check back often as it'll grow and grow as the holidays draw near.For a larger list of spectacular Christmas lights around Dallas, including drive-thrus and commercial displays,...
DALLAS, TX
proclaimerscv.com

Two Unclaimed $1M Mega Millions Purchased in Texas Will Expire

Texas residents, check your lottery tickets. According to the Texas Lottery, two winning tickets for $1M Mega Millions from the lottery on July 29 have not yet been claimed. The two tickets were purchased in the cities of Houston and Dallas-Fort Worth. The first ticket was bought at RaceTrac #099,...
TEXAS STATE
constructiondive.com

$3B Dallas-area master plan to break ground this month

Architects: Torti Gallas + Partners and CallisonRTKL. Developer (for residential section): StreetLights Residential. The development team for The Mix in Frisco, Texas, will break ground this month on the first phase of the immense mixed-use master planned community. Dallas-based developer StreetLights Residential will manage the residential section, which will encompass approximately 3 million square feet across several buildings on the southeast portion of the site, according to a press release on the groundbreaking. The unit count has not been disclosed.
FRISCO, TX
dmagazine.com

Mapped: The Households Responsible for the Highest Emissions in Dallas-Fort Worth

The New York Times published an interactive map this week that seeks to understand the climate impact of households in metro areas across the country. What it found is fascinating, if not something we knew anecdotally: denser neighborhoods that feature a mix of housing, services, jobs, and retail tend to generate less greenhouse gases than suburbs and neighborhoods far from those things. It also shows that wealthier people account for a larger carbon footprint because of their consumption and travel patterns.
DALLAS, TX
purewow.com

￼The Best Meals We Ate in Dallas This Year

It’s been a delicious year. From beautiful cuts of beef to desserts so delicate they’ll bring a tear to your eye; we’re sharing the top 12 bites of the last year. Some of the dishes are from new neighborhood hotspots and others seem to be standing the test of time. Let’s dig in!
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Things to do in Dallas this weekend: December 16-18

There is plenty to do in and around Dallas-Fort Worth this weekend. Each week, FOX 4 will update viewers and readers on Things to Do in Dallas. Download the FOX 4 News App, follow FOX 4 on social media channels for weekly updates. Friday, December 16. 2022 UIL State Football...
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

North Texas food banks offer a helping hand during the holiday season

TARRANT COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) – If you're in need of food assistance this holiday season, the Tarrant Area Food Bank and other local nonprofits are extending a helping hand. Several food giveaways will happen throughout Tarrant County over the next week.  Five hours before this mega mobile market began, people started lining up around the Mansfield ISD Performing Arts Center. "I had to take off today," Mereaka Auble said.She was the first in line. She didn't want to miss this opportunity. "It will give us what we need for Christmas dinner," she said. "It has definitely been a roller coaster for us losing my...
TARRANT COUNTY, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

New Dallas Trash Collection Schedule Draws Complaints Over Service, Missed Pickups

Two weeks after Dallas switched to a new trash collection schedule to improve service, some residents complain service got worse. City council members have also received complaints about delays and missed collection. As of Friday morning, it was 18 days earlier when Northwest Dallas resident Tom Bloodgood’s trash was last...
DALLAS, TX
electrek.co

Siemens is opening an EV charger factory in Texas

EV tech and infrastructure giant Siemens eMobility today announced that it will locate its second US manufacturing hub for EV chargers in Carrollton, Texas, outside of Dallas. Siemens says it will retrofit the 80,000-square-foot Carrollton plant so that it can ramp up production of the EV chargers quickly. The new hub will create 100 jobs at the facility and across the regional supply chain, and the plant is expected to be fully operational by mid-2023.
CARROLLTON, TX

