This Massive Flea Market in Texas is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Spending some time at your local flea market can be an amazing way to spend your day. There's always something cool to find and for a great deal too! You never know what sort of antique items you'll discover when shopping at a flea market.
Tuesday Morning Closing Multiple Stores
The company is reportedly plagued with ongoing financial difficulties. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:TuesdayMorning.com, Wikipedia.org, ScrapeHero.com, and BestLifeOnline.com.
fox4news.com
Walmart drone makes special delivery to Dallas school
Santa isn't the only one dropping presents at homes from above. Retail giant Walmart launched its drone delivery service in North Texas on Thursday and celebrated with gifts for students at a Dallas school.
dmagazine.com
The Ultimate Guide To Buying Cowboy Boots in Dallas-Fort Worth
Every Texan should have a pair of cowboy boots in their closets. You never know when you’ll need to kick a fence or dust at a rodeo dance hall, or even just kick up your heels on a Saturday night. And sure, Fort Worth might be the cowboy capital, with a bounty of iconic boot shops, but here in Dallas we’ve seen scores of cosmopolitan cowboys, too. And there are plenty of stores ready to outfit them. We’ve rounded up some of the best spots across North Texas, from the Fort Worth Stockyards to Highland Park Village, to find your next pair of cowboy boots.
Best Dallas homes and neighborhoods for over-the-top Christmas lights in 2022
Loading the family into the car and driving around, looking at Christmas lights, is a cherished holiday tradition. But, where to go?Recent rains (especially on weekends) gave some homeowners a slower start in decking their halls. Still, point your car in any direction in the Dallas area, and you'll find individual homes and entire neighborhoods aglow with holiday spirit.Below is a list of top local homes and neighborhoods for Christmas lights this season. Check back often as it'll grow and grow as the holidays draw near.For a larger list of spectacular Christmas lights around Dallas, including drive-thrus and commercial displays,...
BMW of McKinney looking to open on US 75
The site plans for the proposed BMW of McKinney include a 70,000-square-foot building on 14 acres. (Courtesy city of McKinney) A BMW of McKinney car dealership is planned for north McKinney. The dealership will be located at 2601 N. Central Expressway, near Wilmeth Drive. The plans propose the dealership will...
proclaimerscv.com
Two Unclaimed $1M Mega Millions Purchased in Texas Will Expire
Texas residents, check your lottery tickets. According to the Texas Lottery, two winning tickets for $1M Mega Millions from the lottery on July 29 have not yet been claimed. The two tickets were purchased in the cities of Houston and Dallas-Fort Worth. The first ticket was bought at RaceTrac #099,...
Another Family Dollar Closed Its Doors This Month
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Community Impact and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
constructiondive.com
$3B Dallas-area master plan to break ground this month
Architects: Torti Gallas + Partners and CallisonRTKL. Developer (for residential section): StreetLights Residential. The development team for The Mix in Frisco, Texas, will break ground this month on the first phase of the immense mixed-use master planned community. Dallas-based developer StreetLights Residential will manage the residential section, which will encompass approximately 3 million square feet across several buildings on the southeast portion of the site, according to a press release on the groundbreaking. The unit count has not been disclosed.
dmagazine.com
Mapped: The Households Responsible for the Highest Emissions in Dallas-Fort Worth
The New York Times published an interactive map this week that seeks to understand the climate impact of households in metro areas across the country. What it found is fascinating, if not something we knew anecdotally: denser neighborhoods that feature a mix of housing, services, jobs, and retail tend to generate less greenhouse gases than suburbs and neighborhoods far from those things. It also shows that wealthier people account for a larger carbon footprint because of their consumption and travel patterns.
purewow.com
￼The Best Meals We Ate in Dallas This Year
It’s been a delicious year. From beautiful cuts of beef to desserts so delicate they’ll bring a tear to your eye; we’re sharing the top 12 bites of the last year. Some of the dishes are from new neighborhood hotspots and others seem to be standing the test of time. Let’s dig in!
fox4news.com
Things to do in Dallas this weekend: December 16-18
There is plenty to do in and around Dallas-Fort Worth this weekend. Each week, FOX 4 will update viewers and readers on Things to Do in Dallas. Download the FOX 4 News App, follow FOX 4 on social media channels for weekly updates. Friday, December 16. 2022 UIL State Football...
North Texas food banks offer a helping hand during the holiday season
TARRANT COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) – If you're in need of food assistance this holiday season, the Tarrant Area Food Bank and other local nonprofits are extending a helping hand. Several food giveaways will happen throughout Tarrant County over the next week. Five hours before this mega mobile market began, people started lining up around the Mansfield ISD Performing Arts Center. "I had to take off today," Mereaka Auble said.She was the first in line. She didn't want to miss this opportunity. "It will give us what we need for Christmas dinner," she said. "It has definitely been a roller coaster for us losing my...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
New Dallas Trash Collection Schedule Draws Complaints Over Service, Missed Pickups
Two weeks after Dallas switched to a new trash collection schedule to improve service, some residents complain service got worse. City council members have also received complaints about delays and missed collection. As of Friday morning, it was 18 days earlier when Northwest Dallas resident Tom Bloodgood’s trash was last...
dmagazine.com
The Dallas Bourbon Club Is One of DFW’s Most Exclusive Private Groups
If there is one thing to know about the Dallas Bourbon Club, it is that there are about 140 members and more than 3,000 on the waiting list. If you need to know one more thing about the Dallas Bourbon Club, it is that the club had just three members in 2017.
CandysDirt.com
A Little House on The East Richardson Prairie That Will Surprise You
This house is already under contract, so why am I writing about it? Just to be a jerk? I mean yes and no … But really I’m writing about it because it’s a great example of “Huh, you think you know a place …”. There...
electrek.co
Siemens is opening an EV charger factory in Texas
EV tech and infrastructure giant Siemens eMobility today announced that it will locate its second US manufacturing hub for EV chargers in Carrollton, Texas, outside of Dallas. Siemens says it will retrofit the 80,000-square-foot Carrollton plant so that it can ramp up production of the EV chargers quickly. The new hub will create 100 jobs at the facility and across the regional supply chain, and the plant is expected to be fully operational by mid-2023.
What is cupping? Dallas expert shows off benefits of this alternative treatment and more
Cupping is a form of therapy that creates suction on the skin.
Report names Dallas restaurant 1 of 5 must-visit eateries in the world
DALLAS (KDAF) — Dallas has always been a destination for lovers of food of any kind, but there are a number of barbecue and Tex-Mex spots along with steakhouses that are above the rest. A report from Muscle and Health magazine has named a Dallas eatery as one of...
fox4news.com
Dallas weather: Dec. 16 evening forecast
Things are going to get cold next week with temperatures dipping into the 20s! FOX 4's Dan Henry takes a look at the arctic plunge ahead.
