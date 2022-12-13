Read full article on original website
Related
wlds.com
Body Discovered in Creek Near Hillsboro Schools
Hillsboro authorities are investigating the discovery of a body found by a student leaving school yesterday afternoon. The body was found by a student walking home from school near the high school and junior high in a creek on Fairground Avenue by the Lions Club in Hillsboro. Police told Fox2...
wlds.com
Beardstown Police Investigating Burglaries of Two Businesses
The Beardstown Police Department is investigating two burglarized businesses from early yesterday morning. Beardstown Police Chief Martin Coad said in a phone message yesterday that Amigo Tire, located at 905 E. 3rd Street and Dairy Queen, located at 817 East 4th Street were broken into at around 7AM Friday by at least one individual.
wlds.com
Greenfield Man Airlifted After Water Heater Explosion
A Greenfield man had to be flown from his home after a water heater he was attempting to light the pilot light on exploded. The Journal Courier reports that the Greenfield Fire Department was called to a residence in the city at approximately 7AM this morning after an explosion was reported. Greenfield Fire Chief Cory Hudson told the Journal Courier that an unidentified man was attempting to light the pilot light on a water heater when it exploded in his face.
wlds.com
Beardstown Woman Arrested After Meth Delivery Investigation
Cass County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested a woman in a search warrant served on Wednesday at a Beardstown residence. Cass County Sheriff Devron Ohrn reported that 51 year old Loretta L. Haber of Beardstown was arrested at her residence in the 1000 block of Pine Street after a warrant was served due to an ongoing investigation into methamphetamine delivery.
wlds.com
Juvenile Severely Injured In Two-Vehicle Crash on Alexander Black Top Yesterday Morning
A two-vehicle crash yesterday morning at the intersection of the Frankllin-Alexander Road has left one juvenile severely injured. Preliminary reports from the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office yesterday afternoon indicated a 16 year old female juvenile was driving near the intersection of the Franklin-Alexander Road and Loami Road sometime around 8:30 yesterday morning and collided with another vehicle being driven by 19 year old Weston J. Watkins of New Berlin. The crash was reported by a passerby, according to a Morgan County Sheriff’s Department report this morning. According to this morning’s report, one of the drivers had been ejected from the vehicle and was lying in the roadway.
wlds.com
Jacksonville Ambulance Service Again Offering a Free Ride “Home for the Holidays”
LifeStar Ambulance Service of Jacksonville has announced they will again be participating in their annual Home for the Holidays program. LifeStar crews will transport people from skilled care facilities, and other persons who are disabled, bed-ridden or wheel chair bound, to their relative’s homes for the holidays at no charge.
wlds.com
Woman Shot in Early Morning Disturbance on North West Street in Jacksonville
Jacksonville Police arrested a man this morning after a woman was shot inside a residence. At approximately 12:43 this morning, Jacksonville Police received a call of a disturbance at a residence in the 600 block of North West Street. Upon arrival, police reports say officers discovered a 36 year old female with an apparent gunshot wound. The female was transported by LifeStar EMS to Jacksonville Memorial Hospital and then later transported to a Springfield area hospital.
wlds.com
Three People Arrested After Large Disturbance at Jacksonville Bus Stop
Three people were arrested on Jacksonville’s north side after an argument at a bus stop this morning. Jacksonville Police were called to the 1100 block of King Street at 7:32AM after a caller reported a large physical disturbance at a bus stop. Upon arrival, police separated several individuals from...
wlds.com
Winchester Invitational Tourney Pairings
Routt is the top seed at next month’s 100th Winchester Invitational Tournament. The Rockets will open the tournament January 7th against conference foe, archrival and the tournament’s 9th seeded team Triopia. Porta/AC is the 2nd seed, West Central is 3rd and Brown County is fourth. Following the opening...
wlds.com
Jacksonville Business Targeted by Vandals- Again
Jacksonville Police are seeking the public’s help in their investigation of some recent instances of property damage. According to Crime Stoppers of Morgan, Scott, and Cass Counties, sometime between noon last Friday, December 9th, and 1:45 Monday afternoon, unknown persons used an object to break a window at an undisclosed business in the 1100 block of West Walnut Avenue.
Comments / 0