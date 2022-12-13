Read full article on original website
A Santa Ana man was arrested in Irvine after trying to hook up with a fictitious minor female
The Irvine Police Department reported on their Facebook page today that they arrested a Santa Ana man, Rogelio Gallardo Ramirez, age 45, at the Irvine Spectrum Center after an independent activist group lured him there on the pretense that he was going to meet with a minor female. The group...
localocnews.com
The SAPD arrested two suspects involved in the fatal gang-related shooting of Maria Mora
The SAPD has arrested two suspects involved in the shooting death of 36-year-old Maria Mora, an innocent married mother of three children who was caught in a gang crossfire during a drive-by shooting, in a parking lot at 1473 S. Main St. 19-year-old Mark Remmers, described by the SAPD as...
localocnews.com
Santa Ana gordito arrested for Irvine theft
On Friday, with the assistance of community tips, an IPD officer located a suspect, Salvador Beltran, 34, of Santa Ana, and arrested him. The officer knew he had the right guy because the New Santa Ana post about the suspect had been texted to him by his friends. On the...
localocnews.com
Garden Grove City Hall closed, emergency services available during holiday closure
In observance of the Christmas and New Year’s Day holidays, Garden Grove City Hall and the H. Louis Lake Senior Center will be closed from Monday, December 26, 2022 through Monday, January 2, 2023. Street sweeping services will not be provided on Sunday, December 25, 2022 and Sunday, January...
localocnews.com
LBPD seeking additional victims in commercial robbery series
Between Nov. 16, 2022, and Dec. 2, 2022, officers were dispatched to multiple armed robberies throughout the city. They occurred during various times throughout the day and night. During these robberies, a male suspect brandished, simulated, or struck the victim with a firearm. The reported loss in these incidents was cash and/or miscellaneous store merchandise.
localocnews.com
Catalytic converter thieves from Riverside busted by O.C. Sheriff Deputies
At 2:35 a.m. on Thursday, December 8th, an O.C. Sheriff’s Deputy supervisor in Rancho Santa Margarita conducted a vehicle stop in the city. A subsequent search of the vehicle revealed several tools known to be used to steal catalytic converters. The O.C. Sheriff’s South Directed Enforcement Team (DET) members...
localocnews.com
Santa Ana man gets 15 years to life in prison after killing an escort in Newport Beach
Nain Issac Nieto Hernandez, 36, a Santa Ana man, was sentenced on Tuesday to 15 years to life in state prison by Orange County Superior Court Judge Richard King, seven years after he killed Sarai Alcaraz, in a Newport Beach office complex in 2015. Hernandez murdered Alcaraz, 23, on the...
localocnews.com
Man convicted of stabbing his girlfriend to death and killing their two young sons, in Orange
SANTA ANA, Calif. – A 42-year-old man was convicted today of stabbing one of his girlfriends to death and killing their two young sons in 2012. The children’s bodies were never located. Shazer Fernando Limas, 42, of Orange, was found guilty of three counts of first-degree murder for...
localocnews.com
The Costa Mesa Police will conduct a DUI and driver’s license checkpoint this Friday
COSTA MESA, Calif. (Dec. 14, 2022) – The Costa Mesa Police Department (CMPD) will be conducting a driving under the influence (DUI) and driver’s license checkpoint on Friday, Dec. 16, 2022, from 8:00 p.m. to 2:00 a.m.within the city limits. Checkpoint locations are determined based on data showing...
localocnews.com
NBPD Special Investigations Unit Seizes 50,000 Fentanyl Pills, Cash, Firearm
An estimated 50,000 Fentanyl pills, with an estimated street value of $250,000, were among illegal items seized by the Newport Beach Police Department’s Special Investigations Unit during the arrest of a suspected narcotics dealer in Newport Beach on December 9. During the service of a search warrant, NBPD Detectives...
localocnews.com
Founder of OC Mom Blog and CdM High Grad Shelby Barone Dies
Shelby Barone, a former Newport Beach resident and a graduate of Corona del Mar High School, died on November 28 due to complications following plastic surgery. According to her obituary, Shelby was born on December 3, 1976. She was a true Southern California girl, raised in Newport Beach. She graduated from Corona del Mar High School in 1995.
localocnews.com
A fire was extinguished on S. Main St. in Santa Ana early this morning
OCFA firefighters received multiple calls for a fire in the 3300 block of S. Main Street this morning at 5:53 a.m. E79 arrived to find cypress trees on fire with embers coming down on nearby structures. OCFA fire crews quickly deployed hose lines and were able to knock down the...
localocnews.com
Costa Mesa residents sought to Serve On City Commissions
The Costa Mesa City Council is currently seeking residents to serve on the following City Commissions:. Parks and Community Services Commission: This Commission meets monthly, and advises and makes recommendations to the City Council on matters pertinent to public parks, recreation programs, equipment, facilities and improvements in operation and administration for the benefit of the residents of the City.
localocnews.com
O.C. transient gets life in prison for kidnapping, raping and killing four women
SANTA ANA, Calif. – A convicted pedophile was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole today after pleading guilty to the special circumstances murders of four young women after kidnapping and raping them while on GPS monitoring. His co-defendant, who is also a convicted pedophile on GPS monitoring during the murders, was sentenced to death in 2017.
localocnews.com
Weather in northwest Orange County for Saturday, December 17, 2022
Weather in northwest Orange County for Saturday, December 17, 2022:. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 64. East wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph. Sunday. Highs are forecast to remain in the...
localocnews.com
Los Angeles County Bicycle Coalition becomes BikeLA
On Saturday, November 5, the Los Angeles County Bicycle Coalition (LACBC) hosted our inaugural LA Bike Fest, where we announced our new name: BikeLA. Since the ’90s, we have advocated for better infrastructure and policies that support the lives of bicyclists across Los Angeles County, no matter the zip code.
localocnews.com
Santa Ana’s first female mayor and three City Councilmembers take office
SANTA ANA, Calif. – Santa Ana’s first female mayor and three City Councilmembers took the oath of office on Tuesday, Dec. 13, at Santa Ana City Hall. Mayor Valerie Amezcua is the first woman elected to the citywide office in Santa Ana’s 153-year history. Newly elected Councilmember Benjamin Vazquez took the oath of office to represent Ward 2, Councilmember Phil Bacerra was sworn in to serve another term for Ward 4, and Councilmember David Penaloza will again represent Ward 6.
localocnews.com
Stuff OCTA buses with toys for kids in need on Dec. 16
ORANGE – Those looking to spread some holiday cheer this year can help fill OCTA buses with toys for local children in need at the annual Orange County Stuff-a-Bus event from 4 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 16. The public is encouraged to bring new, unwrapped toys...
localocnews.com
MemorialCare Shared Services, Orange Coast Medical Center, Saddleback Medical Center, and MemorialCare Medical Group named 2022 Top Workplaces Award winners
MemorialCare’s Orange County entities were once again named 2022 Top Workplaces by The Orange County Register – the only health system, hospitals and medical group listed among all the honorees in Orange County. The selection of MemorialCare Shared Services marks the 10th time the health system earned this...
localocnews.com
Garden Grove now accepting applications for city commissions
The City of Garden Grove is now accepting applications for candidates to serve as non-compensated commissioners. Applicants must be Garden Grove residents and registered voters, be able to serve a two-year term of office, and be available to attend regularly scheduled meetings. Commissioners serve as advisors to the Garden Grove City Council, providing recommendations that become part of the City’s decision-making process.
