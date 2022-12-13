ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Garden Grove, CA

Santa Ana gordito arrested for Irvine theft

On Friday, with the assistance of community tips, an IPD officer located a suspect, Salvador Beltran, 34, of Santa Ana, and arrested him. The officer knew he had the right guy because the New Santa Ana post about the suspect had been texted to him by his friends. On the...
SANTA ANA, CA
LBPD seeking additional victims in commercial robbery series

Between Nov. 16, 2022, and Dec. 2, 2022, officers were dispatched to multiple armed robberies throughout the city. They occurred during various times throughout the day and night. During these robberies, a male suspect brandished, simulated, or struck the victim with a firearm. The reported loss in these incidents was cash and/or miscellaneous store merchandise.
LONG BEACH, CA
Founder of OC Mom Blog and CdM High Grad Shelby Barone Dies

Shelby Barone, a former Newport Beach resident and a graduate of Corona del Mar High School, died on November 28 due to complications following plastic surgery. According to her obituary, Shelby was born on December 3, 1976. She was a true Southern California girl, raised in Newport Beach. She graduated from Corona del Mar High School in 1995.
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
Costa Mesa residents sought to Serve On City Commissions

The Costa Mesa City Council is currently seeking residents to serve on the following City Commissions:. Parks and Community Services Commission: This Commission meets monthly, and advises and makes recommendations to the City Council on matters pertinent to public parks, recreation programs, equipment, facilities and improvements in operation and administration for the benefit of the residents of the City.
COSTA MESA, CA
O.C. transient gets life in prison for kidnapping, raping and killing four women

SANTA ANA, Calif. – A convicted pedophile was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole today after pleading guilty to the special circumstances murders of four young women after kidnapping and raping them while on GPS monitoring. His co-defendant, who is also a convicted pedophile on GPS monitoring during the murders, was sentenced to death in 2017.
ANAHEIM, CA
Weather in northwest Orange County for Saturday, December 17, 2022

Weather in northwest Orange County for Saturday, December 17, 2022:. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 64. East wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph. Sunday. Highs are forecast to remain in the...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Los Angeles County Bicycle Coalition becomes BikeLA

On Saturday, November 5, the Los Angeles County Bicycle Coalition (LACBC) hosted our inaugural LA Bike Fest, where we announced our new name: BikeLA. Since the ’90s, we have advocated for better infrastructure and policies that support the lives of bicyclists across Los Angeles County, no matter the zip code.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Santa Ana’s first female mayor and three City Councilmembers take office

SANTA ANA, Calif. – Santa Ana’s first female mayor and three City Councilmembers took the oath of office on Tuesday, Dec. 13, at Santa Ana City Hall. Mayor Valerie Amezcua is the first woman elected to the citywide office in Santa Ana’s 153-year history. Newly elected Councilmember Benjamin Vazquez took the oath of office to represent Ward 2, Councilmember Phil Bacerra was sworn in to serve another term for Ward 4, and Councilmember David Penaloza will again represent Ward 6.
SANTA ANA, CA
Stuff OCTA buses with toys for kids in need on Dec. 16

ORANGE – Those looking to spread some holiday cheer this year can help fill OCTA buses with toys for local children in need at the annual Orange County Stuff-a-Bus event from 4 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 16. The public is encouraged to bring new, unwrapped toys...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
MemorialCare Shared Services, Orange Coast Medical Center, Saddleback Medical Center, and MemorialCare Medical Group named 2022 Top Workplaces Award winners

MemorialCare’s Orange County entities were once again named 2022 Top Workplaces by The Orange County Register – the only health system, hospitals and medical group listed among all the honorees in Orange County. The selection of MemorialCare Shared Services marks the 10th time the health system earned this...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Garden Grove now accepting applications for city commissions

The City of Garden Grove is now accepting applications for candidates to serve as non-compensated commissioners. Applicants must be Garden Grove residents and registered voters, be able to serve a two-year term of office, and be available to attend regularly scheduled meetings. Commissioners serve as advisors to the Garden Grove City Council, providing recommendations that become part of the City’s decision-making process.
GARDEN GROVE, CA

