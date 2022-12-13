ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WHIO Dayton

Nelson Agholor pleads for game stoppage after spotter appears to miss DeVante Parker head injury

By Jason Owens, Yahoo Sports
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Y8QuQ_0jgOPJlM00

Nelson Agholor pleaded for a game stoppage on Monday after spotters appeared to miss a head injury to his New England Patriots teammate DeVante Parker.

The incident happened late in the first quarter of Monday's matchup against the Arizona Cardinals. Parker caught a second-down pass from Mac Jones, and his head slammed to the turf when he was tackled. He was slow to stand up, and his knees buckled as he gathered himself to his feet. He appeared woozy once he got to his feet.

The Patriots hurried to line up for the ensuing first down play as it wasn't clear that Parker maintained control of the ball through the catch. Agholor lined up in the slot with Parker out wide to his left. He looked out at Parker, then began to frantically wave his arms in an apparent bid to call for a game stoppage.

Officials eventually stopped the clock, but for a Cardinals challenge of the catch.

During the break in play, Parker left the field for the Patriots locker room. The Patriots soon announced that Parker was questionable to return with a head injury. Officials held up the ruling on the field of a catch.

The league employees expert spotters to identify when a player potentially sustains a head injury and updated its concussion protocols midseason to protect players who demonstrate motor instability after a blow to the head. The update was in response to Tua Tagovailoa's head injuries in consecutive weeks, the second of which left him hospitalized after a Week 4 injury against the Cincinnati Bengals. Tagovailoa returned to a Week 3 game against the Buffalo Bills after demonstrating motor instability following a blow to his head.

The spotters apparently missed Parker's head injury on Monday, but Agholor didn't. Ultimately a Cardinals challenge kept him from playing another snap and risking further injury.

Comments / 0

Related
Larry Brown Sports

NFL teams trying to lure ex-Patriots WR out of retirement

Former New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman is in his second year of retirement, but that is not stopping NFL teams from trying to bring him back into the league. Edelman told 98.5 The Sports Hub on Saturday that three teams have reached out to him this season about a potential NFL return. Edelman... The post NFL teams trying to lure ex-Patriots WR out of retirement appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Vikings rally from 33-point halftime deficit to win in NFL’s greatest comeback

Call it a comeback for the ages. Or a monumental collapse. Either way, it was record-breaking. Minnesota rallied from a 33-0 halftime deficit to defeat the Indianapolis Colts 39-36 in overtime on Saturday, giving the Vikings the biggest comeback in NFL history. Greg Joseph’s 40-yard field goal with three seconds left in the extra period helped the Vikings complete their rally at U.S. Bank Stadium and clinch the NFC North title in coach Kevin O’Connell’s debut season, the Star-Tribune of Minneapolis reported.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
WHIO Dayton

Ohio State phenom Marvin Harrison Jr. is so much more than a name

Imagine the pressure you have to endure as a marquee player on one of the nation’s most visible and most talented teams. Imagine the pressure of knowing the hopes and dreams of hundreds of thousands depend on whether you can catch a ball that’s coming your way. Now imagine the pressure of doing all that while carrying the name of your father … who just happened to be better than almost anyone ever in what you’re trying to do.
COLUMBUS, OH
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
104K+
Followers
146K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy