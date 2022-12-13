Read full article on original website
Android Authority
How to turn Safe Search on or off on Google
Practice Safe Searching when necessary. Safe Search is one of the options Google gives you to hide explicit content. Built into the search engine, Safe Search is a function you can toggle on or off within search settings. Let’s go over how to turn Safe Search on or off on Google.
Android Authority
How to leave incognito mode in any browser
Exit incognito mode to start browsing normally. Incognito mode helps you keep your secretive search and browsing history private. However, you need not remain in incognito mode for normal browsing. Let’s review how to get out of incognito mode on any browser. QUICK ANSWER. To get out of incognito...
Android Authority
How to change your wallpaper on Windows
Beautify your background with the perfect picture. Windows computers have always allowed you to change your background. Everyone’s unique tastes typically come out in their chosen wallpaper or lock screen background. Let’s go over how to change your wallpaper in Windows 11. QUICK ANSWER. To change your wallpaper...
4 simple and powerful tips for mastering your iPhone calculator
Your Apple iPhone's calculator can do more than add and subtract numbers and percentages so you can tip your waiter or waitress. It is a multifaceted tool.
Android Authority
How to combine multiple Word documents
Add content from one Word doc to another. If you use Microsoft Word a lot, you’ll know it’s very easy to start documents. You save them, and then the documents you start but don’t finish can pile up. In cases like these, especially if documents are covering similar topics, it can be useful to merge or combine them. Let’s review how to merge Word documents.
Android Authority
How to use Grammarly in Microsoft Word
Guard your words against improper grammar. Grammarly exists to eradicate writing mistakes from emails, messages, documents, projects, and social media posts. When working with Microsoft Word, it always helps to have a tool like Grammarly to catch mistakes you may have missed. This is how to add Grammarly to Word.
Android Authority
Reader's Choice: Pick the best camera phone of 2022 in our blind shootout
Have your say in picking the best smartphone camera of 2022 by voting in this shootout. We’re spoilt for choice when it comes to taking pictures, but which is truly the best camera phone of 2022? We’re here to enlist your help to find out. We’ve already dug...
Android Authority
Samsung is ready to spare no expense with the Galaxy S23 to topple Apple
Samsung is throwing caution to the wind to beat Apple. Samsung has decided to change its business strategy next year. The new strategy will see Samsung focus less on cost reduction and more on competitiveness. Samsung is going all in to beat Apple and become the top OEM. For years...
Android Authority
How to add check boxes in Microsoft Word
Level up your lists with check boxes in Microsoft Word. Check boxes make life so much easier when it comes to creating lists. Ticking things off those lists means they’re done, and you need not think about them any longer. For example, once you find what you’re looking for on your shopping list, you can check it off. This is how to add check boxes in Microsoft Word.
Android Authority
Daily Authority: 💻 Time to reevaluate Chrome OS
The state of Chrome OS in 2022, Motorola's upcoming flagship killer, Google Matter expansion, and more tech news today!. 🎁 Happy Friday, everyone! Christmas is just over a week away (if you celebrate), and we still only have two presents under the tree. Time to get wrapping!. Chrome OS...
Android Authority
This year, I fell back in love with my Google Pixelbook and Chrome OS
I bought my first Chromebook in January 2015. I still remember sitting in a hotel room in Vegas during CES week, a brand new Toshiba Chromebook 2 on my lap, looking in bewilderment at Chrome OS and how it took all of three minutes to get it set up, signed in to my Google account, and ready for use.
Android Authority
Google enables Matter on Google, Nest, and Android products you already own
Google is making it easier to customize your smart home with other brands. Google has announced that it is enabling Matter on a variety of Google products. The new standard will make it easier to customize your smart home with other brands. Google plans to enable Matter on more devices...
Android Authority
Daily Authority: 🛰️ Satellite SOS shines again
Apple's satellite connectivity feature saves the day, weird gender options in online forms, and more today. ☕ Good morning! We switched from a bowl for our cat’s food to a plate, and now a substantial amount of food ends up on the floor. I foresee a switch back to the bowl really soon. In any event, today’s Daily covers everything from Apple’s satellite SOS saving the day again to Google’s top Chrome extensions of 2022.
