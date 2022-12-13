Read full article on original website
Teen arrested in connection with Vacaville shooting
Vacaville police arrested a teen accused of shooting another teen. Police arrested the suspect Wednesday in Stockton.
Stockton police apologize to woman believed to be victim of Stockton serial killer
Natasha Latour says she was shot in April of 2021 -by suspect Wesley Brownlee. According to the Stockton Record, police quietly apologized to Latour before a vigil back in October for failing to conduct a follow-up investigation. Brownlee is suspected of killing six men in Stockton and Oakland. We have reached out to the Stockton Police Department for comment but have not yet heard back.
Photo shows rat walking across baked goods at Stockton grocery store
STOCKTON - Customers of a grocery store in Stockton might want to discard baked items they bought there after someone took a photo of a rat climbing in the store's bakery case. The photos were taken at Rancho San Miguel Market at 1427 S Airport Way at 6:50 a.m. Friday...
San Luis Obispo police identify driver in crash that killed couple with ties to Modesto and Ceres
Police say 24-year-old Daniel Saligan Patricio lost control of his car, hitting the couple while they were walking their dog. Investigators say speed was likely a factor.
4 people killed in fiery Granite Bay crash identified
The Placer County Sheriff's Office has identified those in the car- as driver 61-year-old Jerry Cepel and passengers 65-year-old Paul Gainer, 53-year-old Paul Hammack, and 45-year-old Karan Pannu. The CHP says the car went off the road last along Roseville Parkway, hit two trees, and burst into flames. Speed is believed to have been a factor.
Maryland man who spent 27 minutes inside U.S. Capitol found guilty for role in Jan. 6 insurrection
BALTIMORE - A Maryland man was found guilty of breaching the U.S. Capitol building on Jan. 6, 2021. Court records said 59-year-old Daniel Egtvedt, from Oakland, Maryland, spent 27 minutes inside the Capitol when he was forcibly removed by police. Egtvedt reportedly fought repeatedly with officers in the halls of...
Man accused of stabbing woman, cutting child's face
A Modesto man is facing life behind bars for stabbing a woman 11 times and cutting her five-year-old child's face on either side of his mouth. Rene Franco, 48, was convicted of attempted murder in connection with the incident.
