Natasha Latour says she was shot in April of 2021 -by suspect Wesley Brownlee. According to the Stockton Record, police quietly apologized to Latour before a vigil back in October for failing to conduct a follow-up investigation. Brownlee is suspected of killing six men in Stockton and Oakland. We have reached out to the Stockton Police Department for comment but have not yet heard back.

STOCKTON, CA ・ 16 HOURS AGO