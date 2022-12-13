ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stockton police apologize to woman believed to be victim of Stockton serial killer

Natasha Latour says she was shot in April of 2021 -by suspect Wesley Brownlee. According to the Stockton Record, police quietly apologized to Latour before a vigil back in October for failing to conduct a follow-up investigation. Brownlee is suspected of killing six men in Stockton and Oakland. We have reached out to the Stockton Police Department for comment but have not yet heard back.
4 people killed in fiery Granite Bay crash identified

The Placer County Sheriff's Office has identified those in the car- as driver 61-year-old Jerry Cepel and passengers 65-year-old Paul Gainer, 53-year-old Paul Hammack, and 45-year-old Karan Pannu. The CHP says the car went off the road last along Roseville Parkway, hit two trees, and burst into flames. Speed is believed to have been a factor.
Man accused of stabbing woman, cutting child's face

A Modesto man is facing life behind bars for stabbing a woman 11 times and cutting her five-year-old child's face on either side of his mouth. Rene Franco, 48, was convicted of attempted murder in connection with the incident.
