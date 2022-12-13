Read full article on original website
Related
TODAY.com
Winter storm forecast: Where it's headed and what to expect
A massive winter storm is moving east across the country, with some areas expecting to get up to two feet of snow. TODAY’s Dylan Dreyer tracks the latest forecast.Dec. 12, 2022.
TODAY.com
Major winter storm on the move, where will it go next?
After wreaking havoc across the West, a major winter storm will hit the upper Midwest Tuesday with blizzard-like conditions. TODAY’s Dylan Dreyer tracks its path.Dec. 13, 2022.
Video of a Cruise Ship During a Storm Is Tripping Us Out
The drinks aren't even staying on the tables!
Strong Storm System To Bring Accumulating Snow Risk Thursday Afternoon Through Friday
The next storm system will hit later Thursday into Friday with accumulating snow potential, so read on for the full details... The active pattern I mentioned on December 4th started this week and will go through the next couple of weeks. In case you missed it, you can read that article by clicking here. We are right on track with the next storm system expected by later Thursday into Friday. The specific term for this system is a "Colorado Low" and this type of system will tap into gulf moisture to bring plenty of precipitation to Iowa late this week. The early thinking is that a surface low will develop Thursday morning and slide north and east from the Plains and into the Ohio Valley. This will setup a swath of light to moderate/heavy snow accumulations and rain on the southern edge of the system. The onset precipitation type may be in the form of rain or mix before changing over to all snow across northern Iowa. The most uncertainty on snowfall amounts will be near the transition line across the center of the state.
Heavy snow and severe storm threat hit Central US
16 states are under winter weather alerts, as major strom heads to the Central US, bringing heavy snow to the north and severe storms to the South. CNN meteorologist Chad Myers has the forecast.
US winter weather predictions revealed – how much snow will hit your state and the lowest the temperature will drop
THIS year’s winter weather forecast has been revealed, with officials sharing their predictions on what to expect across the different parts of the country. NOAA reports that this year marks the return of the phenomenon of La Niña, which makes its return for the third consecutive year. La...
First Alert Weather: Red Alert for Wednesday storms
The CBS2 First Alert Weather Team has issued a Red Alert for 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday.The main threat will be gusty winds that could down some tree limbs or power lines. Rainfall amounts are not huge -- a quarter of an inch to 1 inch, maybe a little more in a thunderstorm. Temps will also swing dramatically from Wednesday afternoon to Thursday morning.TIMING4-8 a.m.: No worries yet. Cloudy, some miler temps creeping in. Perhaps an early sprinkle or ice pellet (Catskills) if the precipitation speeds up.8-11 a.m.: Rain fills in from west to east, and closer to 11...
Winter storm will create extreme impacts in parts of the state
A storm moving from California to Colorado on Monday will bring snow, wind, and much colder temperatures. The plains will experience a blizzard.Denver and the Front Range urban corridor should be spared the worst of the storm and will likely only get 1-4 inches of snow mostly Monday night.It's a different story on the Eastern Plains for the first BLIZZARD WARNING of the season has been issued from midnight Monday night through midnight Tuesday night. The combination of up to 10 inches of snow together with 60 mph wind gusts will cause whiteout conditions on the plains and could prompt...
'Life-Threatening' Storm Could Bring Up to 5 Feet of Snow and Whiteout Conditions to N.Y.
Gov. Kathy Hochul announced a state of emergency for 11 counties near Lake Erie and Lake Ontario ahead of the storm A massive snowstorm is tearing across the Great Lakes region — and could result in "potentially historic snowfall" for parts of New York. "Periods of heavy lake-effect snow" are expected to impact the region through Sunday, with snowfall rates reaching three inches per hour east of Lakes Erie and Ontario, according to the National Weather Service. The "widespread" lake-effect snow has been accompanied by strong winds and occasional...
NBC New York
Worst Snow Storm in 8 Years Dumps 80 Inches Upstate; NY Emergency Declared
Federal aid is coming to parts of western and northern New York to expedite cleanup efforts after a monster storm dumped up to 7 feet of snow on the Buffalo area over a days-long siege that finally appears to have ended. The emergency declaration authorizes the Department of Homeland Security...
'Freak Storm' Headed for Texas Could Dump Entire Season of Snow Overnight
The storm could impact Thanksgiving travel to and from the Texas panhandle.
KXLY
What winter was like the year you were born
The United States has seen a wide range of winters over the past century—everything from warm, mild years where folks could stroll leisurely through parks in February to turbulent, frigid seasons where people had to hunker down inside. There were years when blizzards swept in unannounced, covering huge swaths of the country in blankets of snow, while other years brought hurricane-force winds to cities and towns across the nation.
Snow to hit Northeast for Monday commute with up to 10 inches possible at highest elevations
Accumulating snow will break out across the Northeast on Sunday and continue into Monday as a fast-moving system swings through the region and an area of low pressure tries forming off the East Coast. Much of the Interstate 95 corridor has yet to pick up measurable snowfall this season. While the majority of this snow will remain confined to the interior Northeast, the FOX Forecast Center can’t rule out some snow trying to sneak into a few of the larger cities. Winter Weather Advisories have been issued into Monday morning for parts of central and upstate New York, northeastern Pennsylvania, northwestern New Jersey, northwestern...
Want to start your car to heat it up? Here's why doing so in winter weather may be a bad idea.
Letting a car idle requires more time for the vehicle to warm up and allows excess fuel to get into the engine, which isn't good for wear and tear.
Yellow Alert: Wintry mix, snow and rain
Saturday was a cold day, which led to a cold night with cloudy skies and a chance of light showers for the immediate coasts of Long Island and New Jersey.Turning to Sunday, the day starts off mostly cloudy and calm. Light snow will begin to move into our northwestern suburbs around 8 a.m.As the day wears on, precipitation will overspread the region, increasing in coverage and intensity. While this will be a mostly rain event for the city and surrounding areas, our northern suburbs will see some accumulating snow.The counties of Orange, Sullivan, Dutchess and Ulster are where the heaviest...
The Weather Channel
Heaviest Snowfall Records In United States History
All-time U.S. snowfall records are measured in feet. The record holders are all in mountainous areas of the western U.S. The start of winter is just around the corner, and with that comes bouts of heavy snowfall measured in feet like the ones we've already seen this month in the Mountain West and the Great Lakes.
Time Out Global
So, what are our chances of getting a white Christmas?
How’s the snow where you are? This weekend parts of the UK have been covered in white, with trains and flights cancelled and some schools even closing their doors this morning. Now, as we’re nearing the big day, many of us are wondering whether the weather will continue like...
Pittsburgh Weather: All eyes on a potential winter weather event next weekend
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- As the week begins, all eyes are on a potential snow event coming later this week.Daily average High: 41; Low: 28Sunrise: 7:35 a.m.Sunset: 4:54 p.m.Today: Cloudy, pretty close to normal for this time of the yearAny Alert Days Ahead? Potential for this upcoming weekendAware: All eyes are on this weekend and the potential snow event. Numbers have been steadily coming down over the past few days and that was expected. At this point, we may not even see an advisory issued for most of the area. We are watching.WEATHER LINKS:Current Conditions | School Closings & Delays | Submit Your Weather PhotosLet's start off with...
New storm to bring heavy rain and snow to the West
A new storm system will bring heavy rain and snow to the West in the coming days. CNN meteorologist Derek Van Dam has the forecast.
Pittsburgh Weather: A quiet Sunday, but snow arriving soon
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - We're only 10 days away from the official start of the winter season, but we're already feeling like it! ALERT: None.AWARE: Rain/snow/winter precip possible Thursday & Friday.WEATHER LINKS:Current Conditions | School Closings & Delays | Submit Your Weather PhotosThere is a chance for some flurries tonight and early tomorrow, but little to no accumulation is likely. Most of us tomorrow will be stuck in the 30s with morning lows around 30° then afternoon highs around 40°. Mostly cloudy skies will take over, but we'll see a few peeks of sunshine. Tuesday and Wednesday mornings will be very chilly in the mid-20s, but...
Comments / 0