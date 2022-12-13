ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Report: Nets interested in Hawks John Collins

By Chris Milholen
Inside The Nets
 4 days ago

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Brooklyn Nets have shown interest in Atlanta Hawks’ John Collins

The Atlanta Hawks 6-foot-10 big John Collins has had his name floating around in trade talks the past two seasons. As the unofficial opening of NBA trade season begins later this week, the Brooklyn Nets have entered the sweepstakes for Collins.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Nets have shown interest in trading for Collins. Brooklyn is just one of several teams that have expressed trade interest in the Hawks big man. Charania also noted the interest isn’t mutual due to Brooklyn’s package not being desirable enough.

The other teams that reportedly have shown interest are Utah Jazz, Washington Wizards, and Dallas Mavericks.

“The Hawks have had several teams in the Collins market, such as Utah, Washington, Brooklyn and Dallas, sources said,” Charania wrote. “Atlanta has not shown interest so far in a potential framework that would contain Brooklyn’s Joe Harris, those sources said. Phoenix has a desire for Collins but does not appear inclined to take on the forward, who is in the second season of a five-year, $125 million pact.”

Charania’s report comes a week after SNY’s Ian Begley reported the Nets “touched base” with the Hawks about Collins.

Collins, who has struggled to stay healthy in the early part of this season, has seen his role and production take a dip. After averaging 21.6 points on 58/40/80 shooting splits to pair with 10.1 rebounds, he’s posting averages of 12.3 points on 48/22/85 and 7.5 boards in 22 games this season.

On the other side, Harris — the longest tenured Net — is coming off two ankle surgeries. After battling a lengthy shooting slump, the wing has found his shooting touch Harris. While starting, he’s shot 60 percent + in the last five games. If Atlanta were to trade for Harris, he would add yet another sharp shooter to the Hawks deep wing depth.

