Read full article on original website
Related
Remains of Texas mother who told 911 operator she was being chased through the woods found 3 years later
The remains of a Texas woman who vanished more than three years ago after calling 911 to say that she was being followed were found in a wooded area, the Panola County Sheriff's Office said. Lauren Thompson, a mother of three, went missing on Jan. 10, 2019. In July of...
University of Idaho fraternity Sigma Chi breaks silence on member Ethan Chapin's murder one month later
Sigmi Chi, the University of Idaho fraternity whose member Ethan Chapin lost his life last month in a quadruple murder, said Chapin was a "beloved member" who "never failed to bring a smile."
Comments / 0