FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — The Forsyth County of Public Health is now offering the Omicron booster for children ages five and under. "Looking across Forsyth County, what we are seeing is that only 8 percent of 0 to 4 years old in Forsyth County haven't had at least one dose, so there's lots of children that are not vaccinated," said Joshua Swift, Forsyth County Public Health director.

FORSYTH COUNTY, NC ・ 3 DAYS AGO