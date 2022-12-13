Read full article on original website
Milwaukee County supervisors vote to include abortion question on April ballot
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee County voters will be asked to share their opinion on Wisconsin's abortion this spring. State statute 940.04 bans abortion without exceptions for rape or incest. The law has been on the books since 1849, and active since Roe v. Wade was overturned in...
Crash Puts KFD's Med 6 Out of Commission
(WGTD)---The Kenosha Fire Department is one rescue squad short following a crash that damaged the med unit that's headquartered at Station 6 on the city's far north side. Details are still being investigated, but a car collided with the rescue squad at Washington and Green Bay roads as it was responding to a call with activated lights and sirens earlier this week, according to Fire Chief Christopher Bigley. The three firefighters who were onboard at the time were all taken to the hospital to be checked out.
Milwaukee County Executive clarifies meeting with Republican leadership at Capitol Thursday
MADISON Wis. (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley is clarifying meetings he and his staff had at the state Capitol Thursday after telling CBS 58 he met with Republican leaders, who disputed meeting with him. On Friday, Crowley clarified. He said he was not referring to GOP leaders,...
Capitol Connection: Milwaukee leaders visit Madison, looking ahead to 2023
MADISON, Wis. (CBS 58) -- In this week's Capitol Connection, CBS 58 Capitol Correspondent Emilee Fannon and WisPolitics Editor JR Ross discuss Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson and County Executive David Crowley's recent visit to Madison. They also look ahead to the stories that will dominate political headlines in 2023. Capitol...
Milwaukee considering bollards to prevent downtown shootings
The City of Milwaukee is planning on installing new security measures near Fiserv Forum and along Water Street after several shootings rocked the area last May.
Wauwatosa fatal crash, DPW driver's family suspects medical emergency
Family and friends gathered Thursday night to remember Denise Durrah, 64, the Milwaukee DPW worker who was one of three people killed in the fiery 10-car crash in Wauwatosa Tuesday. Police said they don't believe the crash was intentional.
‘She died surrounded by love': Family of Racine nurse killed in DUI crash urges drivers to make smart decisions
RACINE COUNTY, Wis. (CBS 58) -- On Monday, Dec. 12, Racine police said a 21-year-old man made the decision to get behind the wheel while under the influence. And on Tuesday, Dec. 13, one family’s life was changed forever. According to a criminal complaint, Ernesto Rodolfo Regalado Rodriguez was...
Town Hall addresses domestic violence at Milwaukee OVP event
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- As Milwaukee closes out 2022 with a rash of violence, influencers packed the Washington Park Senior Center tonight, and declared "We Are Here MKE". A lot of people, a lot of influential people, came out to this town hall. We saw Sheriff Bell and Senator Lena Taylor and the Director of Milwaukee's Office of Violence Prevention Ashanti Hamilton.
Milwaukee DPW driver involved in deadly Wauwatosa crash identified
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Milwaukee Department of Public Works says a beloved employee had a valid driver's license when she crashed into multiple vehicles on Tuesday, Dec. 13. 64-year-old Denise Durrah and two others were killed. The cause of the crash is still under investigation, and the driver is...
Freeway shooting in Marquette Interchange, lanes reopen
A 'shooting incident' shut down westbound lanes of I-94 in the Marquette Interchange Wednesday morning, according to the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office.
New police audio suggests communication delay for mother and daughter in Northridge Lake investigation
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Through an open records request, CBS 58 has obtained police communications that suggest a 20-minute delay in the search for 25-year-old Khalilah Brister and her 7-year-old daughter Tyrielle Jefferson. The mother and daughter were found dead in a submerged car last Thursday, one day after a...
Muskego man accused of attacking 2 women with landscaping bricks in Racine Co.
RACINE COUNTY, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A 32-year-old Muskego man is in custody after Racine County officials say he seriously injured two women using landscaping bricks. It happened near Washington Avenue (Highway 20) and North Britton Road in the town of Dover Friday, Dec. 16. According to the Racine County...
Afternoon Update: Drizzle and snow pellets making their way through SE WI
After a solid break in precipitation through the morning hours, it has returned as expected this afternoon. While the radar thinks it's snow, we're actually seeing a mix of drizzle, snow pellets (graupel), and flurries right now. This will continue through the afternoon and evening with steadier, light snow moving...
House fire in West Allis displaces five, one arrest made
WEST ALLIS, Wis. (CBS 58) -- On Thursday, Dec. 15 around 11:22 p.m. the West Allis Fire Department and the West Allis Police Department were called to a house fire near 58th and Beloit. All residents were able to make it out of the building safely without any injuries. Unfortunately,...
'We're ready to go': Local municipalities preparing for snow removal
WEST BEND, Wis. (CBS 58) -- The first significant snowfall of the year can bring with it some unknowns. "Early season snow operations are always interesting," said Doug Neumann, Public Works Director for the City of West Bend. "Working out the kinks with all the equipment, training new employees. Always an interesting time."
20-year-old woman dies by apparent suicide at Milwaukee County Jail
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A 20-year-old Milwaukee woman died by apparent suicide at the Milwaukee County Jail Friday morning, Dec. 16. The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office says the woman, who had been in custody since February on a felony charge of strangulation and suffocation and a misdemeanor charge of battery, was discovered conscious but in distress in her cell jail personnel at approximately 10:30 a.m.
