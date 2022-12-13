ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee County, WI

Comments / 1

Related
wgtd.org

Crash Puts KFD's Med 6 Out of Commission

(WGTD)---The Kenosha Fire Department is one rescue squad short following a crash that damaged the med unit that's headquartered at Station 6 on the city's far north side. Details are still being investigated, but a car collided with the rescue squad at Washington and Green Bay roads as it was responding to a call with activated lights and sirens earlier this week, according to Fire Chief Christopher Bigley. The three firefighters who were onboard at the time were all taken to the hospital to be checked out.
KENOSHA, WI
CBS 58

Capitol Connection: Milwaukee leaders visit Madison, looking ahead to 2023

MADISON, Wis. (CBS 58) -- In this week's Capitol Connection, CBS 58 Capitol Correspondent Emilee Fannon and WisPolitics Editor JR Ross discuss Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson and County Executive David Crowley's recent visit to Madison. They also look ahead to the stories that will dominate political headlines in 2023. Capitol...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Town Hall addresses domestic violence at Milwaukee OVP event

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- As Milwaukee closes out 2022 with a rash of violence, influencers packed the Washington Park Senior Center tonight, and declared "We Are Here MKE". A lot of people, a lot of influential people, came out to this town hall. We saw Sheriff Bell and Senator Lena Taylor and the Director of Milwaukee's Office of Violence Prevention Ashanti Hamilton.
MILWAUKEE, WI
seehafernews.com

Three Dead In Fiery Crash Involving Milwaukee Public Works Driver

There are questions to answer about why a Milwaukee Public Works driver was involved in two crashes, including one that killed three people. Police in Wauwatosa say the DPW driver hit a car yesterday afternoon, then sped away. A few blocks away, officers say the same driver smashed into the...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Milwaukee DPW driver involved in deadly Wauwatosa crash identified

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Milwaukee Department of Public Works says a beloved employee had a valid driver's license when she crashed into multiple vehicles on Tuesday, Dec. 13. 64-year-old Denise Durrah and two others were killed. The cause of the crash is still under investigation, and the driver is...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

House fire in West Allis displaces five, one arrest made

WEST ALLIS, Wis. (CBS 58) -- On Thursday, Dec. 15 around 11:22 p.m. the West Allis Fire Department and the West Allis Police Department were called to a house fire near 58th and Beloit. All residents were able to make it out of the building safely without any injuries. Unfortunately,...
WEST ALLIS, WI
CBS 58

'We're ready to go': Local municipalities preparing for snow removal

WEST BEND, Wis. (CBS 58) -- The first significant snowfall of the year can bring with it some unknowns. "Early season snow operations are always interesting," said Doug Neumann, Public Works Director for the City of West Bend. "Working out the kinks with all the equipment, training new employees. Always an interesting time."
WEST BEND, WI
CBS 58

20-year-old woman dies by apparent suicide at Milwaukee County Jail

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A 20-year-old Milwaukee woman died by apparent suicide at the Milwaukee County Jail Friday morning, Dec. 16. The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office says the woman, who had been in custody since February on a felony charge of strangulation and suffocation and a misdemeanor charge of battery, was discovered conscious but in distress in her cell jail personnel at approximately 10:30 a.m.
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy