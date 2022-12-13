Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
alaskasnewssource.com
Visually impaired people are having a tough time navigating Anchorage's unplowed sidewalks
According to a post, Anchorage police responded to a report referencing a homicide at 1:05 p.m. on Friday. Officers on the scene discovered an adult male who had died with an upper-body wound. Defense ramps up arguments as first week of Eastman’s trial concludes. Updated: 4 hours ago. The...
alaskasnewssource.com
A very Alaskan Christmas
According to a post, Anchorage police responded to a report referencing a homicide at 1:05 p.m. on Friday. Officers on the scene discovered an adult male who had died with an upper-body wound. Defense ramps up arguments as first week of Eastman’s trial concludes. Updated: 8 hours ago. The...
alaskasnewssource.com
ASD students, parents unsure how snow days will be made up
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Rough roads and berms that are now barricades can be found across Anchorage, and the snow is now freezing up part of the Anchorage School District’s calendar. Since last Tuesday’s snowfall, ASD has canceled five school days due to inclement weather conditions. In early November,...
alaskapublic.org
Anchorage teachers say they’re concerned about a proposal to increase class sizes
The Anchorage School Board will decide Monday on several proposals to help close a major budget deficit for next school year. Among the suggestions the board has expressed support for is increasing the pupil-to-teacher ratio by one. But teachers say they have a lot of concerns about adding even more students to already packed classrooms, including negative impacts to student learning and student safety.
alaskasnewssource.com
Department of Commerce issues disasters for Alaska fisheries
According to a post, Anchorage police responded to a report referencing a homicide at 1:05 p.m. on Friday. Officers on the scene discovered an adult male who had died with an upper-body wound. Defense ramps up arguments as first week of Eastman’s trial concludes. Updated: 12 hours ago. The...
In changing climate, Alaska faces risk of extreme precipitation
Alaska has been experiencing unprecedented extreme weather, but what does that really mean for Alaskans? During the past week, 2 to 4 feet of snow fell widely across the Southcentral part of the state, seriously disrupting pre-Christmas activities for more than half of Alaskans. At the same time, record-breaking high temperatures on the North Slope […] The post In changing climate, Alaska faces risk of extreme precipitation appeared first on Alaska Beacon.
alaskasnewssource.com
ASD recommends only axing one school in latest set of cost-cutting suggestions
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Anchorage School District outlined new and critical recommendations that it will ask the school board to approve Monday. The district is facing a budget deficit of nearly $50 million, and school closures remain one of the most controversial options to cut costs. District administrators originally suggested closing six schools. but now, only one school — Abbott Loop Elementary School — is on the chopping block.
alaskasnewssource.com
Defense ramps up arguments as first week of Eastman’s trial concludes
According to a post, Anchorage police responded to a report referencing a homicide at 1:05 p.m. on Friday. Officers on the scene discovered an adult male who had died with an upper-body wound. ASD recommends only axing one school in latest set of cost-cutting suggestions. Updated: 5 hours ago. The...
alaskalandmine.com
Anchorage Mayor Dave Bronson declares December “ski or sled to work month”
At a sparsely-attended press conference on the Park Strip, Anchorage Mayor Dave Bronson announced that his office had declared December “ski or sled to work month.” According to Bronson, roads and sidewalks will be minimally plowed or remain buried under giant snowdrifts in order to encourage residents to engage in healthier forms of wintertime transportation.
alaskapublic.org
Should snow — in Anchorage, Alaska — be this disruptive?
Last week, Jovell Rennie of downtown Anchorage tweeted an open offer to help out drivers stuck in the snow. Since then, he’s unstuck more than 20 people. He said it’s his favorite winter activity. “I was like, completely serious. Cause, it feels good, you know?” he said. “It’s...
alaskasnewssource.com
Anchorage students back in class Tuesday after four snow days in a row
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Anchorage School District opened schools on Tuesday following four snow days, even though road conditions were not ideal. That’s why ASD’s Chief Operating Officer Rob Holland said they let parents decide whether it was right for their child to return. “Parent choice was...
rasmuson.org
Foundation’s new CEO coming home to Alaska
Contact: Lisa Demer, 907-545-3555 (cell) Anchorage, AK – Rasmuson Foundation is pleased to announce our new president and CEO, Gretchen Guess — a former Alaska state legislator, school board member and health care executive. The Foundation board this week unanimously approved Guess’s selection. As the leader of...
alaskasnewssource.com
Alaska Christkindlmarkt held in Anchorage
Oath Keepers founder, Stewart Rhodes, may testify in the case against Rep. David Eastman. Upon conclusion of Eastman’s testimony, the defense offered its opening statement and immediately motioned for a directed verdict, arguing that the plaintiff’s side had failed to prove the actions of the Oath Keepers on Jan. 6 were a direct attempt to overthrow the United States government.
alaskapublic.org
Most Mat-Su schools again closed as major storm approaches Anchorage
Most Mat-Su Borough schools are closed again Wednesday due to snowy road conditions, as forecasters warn of another major snowstorm forecast to hit the Anchorage and Mat-Su areas overnight. The Mat-Su Borough School District announced a third consecutive remote learning day for all but five of its northern schools Wednesday....
alaskasnewssource.com
No more snow—but it will get cold
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Fog rolled into Anchorage Thursday night, with a Dense Fog Advisory in effect through midnight. Reviewing snowfall amounts: 27 inches for Anchorage in the past 7 days, 41 inches for the month of December, and that gives the city 55 inches of snow for the season so far. This December in Anchorage is currently second place by the slimmest of margins (.06″) for the snowiest December on record.
alaskasnewssource.com
Digging deep: Uncovering the numbers of the historic snow in Southcentral Alaska
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Do you remember when eBay first became popular? How about the start of the one-of-a-kind Ask Jeeves website, or the first-ever cloning of a mammal, Dolly the Sheep? It’s been a quarter of a century — 26 years to be exact — since all of these events took place. So, why the recollection of these major events at one point in history? Simple, to whip up some nostalgia, but also to draw your attention to the past and just how quickly time can fly.
alaskasnewssource.com
Successive winter storms blanket Alaska in snow
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Winter storms are bringing heavy amounts of snow to Alaska on Wednesday night, with winter storm warnings and advisories ongoing. Snowfall amounts for Anchorage are 7 to 14 inches. Snowfall totals are going to be high in the Copper River Basin, near Valdez and Thompson Pass. The storm system has connections to tropical moisture just north of Hawaii and that is prompting the heavy snow event. Once the storm passes, clearing skies and cooler temperatures will mark the return of high pressure.
alaskapublic.org
Mat-Su schools closed, Anchorage schools reopen Tuesday after weekend storm
Mat-Su Borough schools remained closed Tuesday in the wake of Sunday’s major snowstorm. Meanwhile, Anchorage schools reopened after four consecutive snow days. The Mat-Su Borough School District announced its second consecutive remote learning day on Tuesday due to hazardous road conditions. In the Kenai Peninsula Borough School District, schools...
alaskasnewssource.com
Monday morning snowfall update
Anchorage School District says it knows four snow days in a row is tough for some families. The district says it wants to get kids back in the classroom as soon as possible but is taking it day by day and in some cases hour by hour. Trial for Wasilla...
alaskasnewssource.com
Holiday bags for service members
When directly asked if Eastman was still a current member of the Oath Keepers, Eastman responded that he “believed so”, stating that he has not had any correspondence with the organization in several years. Shop owners and shoppers in downtown Anchorage are still digging out from underneath piles...
Comments / 1