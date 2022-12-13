Read full article on original website
Fremont County board receives update on 'Crossroads' levee district
(Sidney) -- Fremont County officials and engineering consultants are tackling the next stages of providing extra flooding protections for a Fremont County business district. At its regular meeting earlier this week, the Fremont County Board of Supervisors discussed the appointment of appraisers and the upcoming steps for the recently approved Highway 2/Interstate 29 Crossroads Levee District. Local residents petitioned for the levee district's creation in order to protect businesses along that corridor from flooding similar to that experienced in 2011 and 2019. Jim Olmsted, with Olmsted and Perry -- the project's engineer -- says the appointment of appraisers is part of a statutory requirement for the establishment of the levee district to ensure land within the project is valued fair.
Cass County board hears tourism director proposal, ARPA request
(Atlantic) -- A local Cass County, Iowa group is hopeful COVID-19 relief dollars could be the catalyst for a full-time tourism director. During its regular meeting this week, the Cass County Board of Supervisors received an initial request from a group of residents to utilize $130,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funds over three years to fund a full-time Cass County Tourism Director. Spokesperson Brigham Hoegh says the county tourism committee has received a $5,000 annual contribution from the county for nearly 15 years. She says the proposal comes after, earlier this year, volunteer Kenner Baxter, who has been overseeing the dollars, announced she would be stepping away.
Student, staff sickness impacts East Mills classes
(Malvern) -- Students and staff in the East Mills School District had an unexpected one-day break earlier this week. Classes were canceled in the district Tuesday because of mass absenteeism. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Thursday morning, East Mills School Superintendent Tim Hood says numerous kids were sick Monday--and the situation got worse as the day progressed.
Clarinda Police Department struggling with officer recruitment, retention
(Clarinda) -- Clarinda's Police Department is attempting to bridge the gap with a short staff. During the Clarinda City Council meeting Wednesday, Police Chief Keith Brothers told the council that Officer Jay Heiny has resigned to take a position with the Avoca Police Department. Brothers says Heiny's resignation leaves the department down three officers.
Clarinda Council approves first reading of leash law
(Clarinda) – Clarinda city officials have approved the first reading of an ordinance that would require leashes on animals not on private property. Meeting in regular session Wednesday evening, the Clarinda City Council unanimously approved the first reading of an ordinance amendment dealing with at-large animals in town. City Manager Gary McClarnon says the amendment clarifies language and would require animals to be on a leash when not on the owner’s premises.
2 arrested for probation violation in Montgomery County
(Red Oak) – Two Iowa men are in custody on probation violation charges in Montgomery County. The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office says deputies arrested 50-year-old Kevin L. Ward of Urbandale and 30-year-old Justin Marsden of Council Bluffs in the 100 block of Coolbaugh Street around 2:30 p.m. Friday. Ward was arrested on a Montgomery County warrant for violation of probation on an original charge of control of a firearm by a felon – a Class D felony.
Day of the Derecho: December 15th, 2021
(Shenandoah) -- KMAland residents are used to storms in December--but of the winter variety. A storm of a different type struck the region one year ago today. National Weather Service officials later called it a serial derecho--an event packing hurricane-force winds, lightning, hail, and in some areas, tornadoes, causing widespread damage across the region. December 15th, 2021 started out with unseasonably warm temperatures--the high temperature recorded at KMA was a record-breaking 73 degrees, Record-breaking high temperatures were the norm--if you could call it that--all around the region, as well as high winds causing a rash of brush fires. Those conditions were the catalyst for an unprecedented storm, as a squall line began a dubious trek from southeast Nebraska into southwest Iowa and northwest Missouri. Shenandoah felt the storm's fury at around 4:43 that afternoon--about the time torrential rains and high winds pounded the KMA studios in downtown Shenandoah. City Administrator A.J. Lyman says the derecho left carnage in its wake across the community.
December '21 derecho tested MidAmerican power crews
(Des Moines) -- Power outages following severe storms are always a challenge for utility crews. But one year ago, a large portion of KMAland was still without power following a major weather event. Not the winter storms residents are used to, but what one MidAmerican Energy official calls "a highly unusual storm"--the December 15th derecho. Roughly 100,000 MidAmerican customers throughout most of western and north central Iowa lost electricity for hours or days because of the ferocious storm. MidAmerican Spokesman Geoff Greenwood tells KMA News high winds--coupled with tornadoes in some areas--shocked the region's electrical system.
Donna Bishop, 88 of Glenwood, Iowa
Time:3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Memorials:Glenwood Public Library or Grace United Methodist Church. Cemetery:Private at Glenwood Cemetery, Glenwood, Iowa.
Tarkio man injured in Atchison County wreck
(Rock Port) -- One person was injured in a single-vehicle accident in Atchison County Thursday evening. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says a 2002 GMC Sierra 1500, driven by 66-year-old Stephen McQuinn of Tarkio, was westbound on U.S. Highway 136 approximately three miles east of Rock Port at around 5:30 p.m. Authorities say the vehicle lost control on the snow covered roadway, crossed the center line, and traveled off the southside of the roadway into a ditch and struck an embankment. The Patrol says the vehicle then traveled back onto the roadway, coming to rest on its wheels facing southwest in the middle of Highway 136.
Nodaway County wreck injures 3
(Wilcox) -- Three people were injured in a single-vehicle accident in Nodaway County Thursday. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says just before 8 p.m., a 2006 Dodge Ram, driven by 43-year-old Timothy Conn of Maryville, was southbound on U.S. Highway 71 one mile north of Wilcox. Authorities say the vehicle then lost control on an ice covered roadway, traveled off the east side of the road, struck an embankment, and overturned. The Patrol says the vehicle returned to the roadway before coming to rest on its wheels facing northwest in the roadway.
KMAland Bowling (12/16): Clarinda, St. Albert pick up sweeps
(KMAland) -- The Clarinda and St. Albert bowling teams picked up sweeps in KMAland action on Friday. Top score: Ally Johnson, Clarinda: 207-210 (417) Runner-up: Lizzy Baucom, Red Oak: 152-188 (340) Other Clarinda scores: Andi Woods 339, Dakota Wise 305, Maddie Smith 300, Kemper Beckel 285, Ryplee Sunderman 235. Other...
Brian Scott Schebaum, 53, Westboro, Missouri
There is no visitation at the funeral home. The family will receive friends after the interment at the Westboro Fire House. Memorials: Memorials may be directed to Davis Funeral Home for final expenses. Funeral Home: Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio. Cemetery: Center Grove Cemetery, Westboro.
Omaha softball, baseball programs announced 2023 slates
(Omaha) -- The Omaha softball and baseball programs announced their 2023 schedules on Friday. The softball team will play in four non-conference tournaments and have 14 home dates, including the February 10th opener coming at the UNI Dome Tournament. View the complete release from Omaha athletics linked here. The baseball...
Michael James Pelzer, age 67, Griswold
Visitation Day and Date: Sunday, December 18, 2022. Memorials: A memorial fund is being established in Mike's name.
Arlean Szynskie, 83 of Tabor, IA
Visitation Location: Marshall Funeral Chapel - Tabor, IA. Visitation Day and Date: Monday - December 19, 2022. Visitation End: 2:00 PM With Family greeting Friends. Memorials: In Lieu of Flowers, Memorial Fund Established. Funeral Home: Marshall Funeral Chapel - Tabor, IA. Cemetery: Tabor, IA Cemetery. Notes:Full obituaries may be viewed,...
Page County driver's license services closed Thursday
(Clarinda) -- Page County Treasurer Angie Dow reports that driver's license services will not be available Thursday. Anyone with questions should contact the Treasurer's Office at 712-542-5322.
Kids shop 'til they drop with Shop With A Cop
(Shenandoah) -- Like many KMAland residents, Shenandoah police officers took care of Christmas shopping Thursday--but they weren't alone. Joining them were children selected to participate in the police department's annual Shop With A Cop program--just one of the many local efforts ensuring kids have Christmas presents this holiday season. Shenandoah Police Chief Josh Gray says the program made a triumphant return this Christmas--presents were distributed under the old "Operation Blessing" format the previous two years because of COVID-19 concerns.
