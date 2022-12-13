Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Men’s Basketball: No. 23 Ohio State loses 14-point lead, falls to North Carolina 89-84 in overtimeThe LanternChapel Hill, NC
Ride Through Winter: Tips for Staying Warm on Cary's Greenway Trails While CyclingJames TulianoCary, NC
Bull City’s Smith packing confidence, respect for Celebration Bowl road tripThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Experience the Unique and Social Dining of Seol Grille - An All-You-Can-Eat Korean BBQ Restaurant in CaryJames TulianoCary, NC
Chapel Hill High teacher earns top awardThe Triangle TribuneChapel Hill, NC
WRAL
Police inspect vehicles ahead of Durham parade
Durham put in new safety measures for vehicles and floats in the annual holiday parade after a child died while participating in a parade in Raleigh. Durham put in new safety measures for vehicles and floats in the annual holiday parade after a child died while participating in a parade in Raleigh.
cbs17
1 injured after self-inflicted, accidental shooting at Raleigh gun range
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A gun range was the site of an accidental shooting in Raleigh Thursday night. Police were called to the range, located in the 300 block of Tryon Road, after a person accidentally discharged their weapon, sending a bullet into their leg. The Raleigh police watch...
cbs17
4 hurt, rescued from vehicle in fiery crash, Town of Chapel Hill says
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — The Town of Chapel Hill said four people were hurt in a fiery crash Friday night involving one vehicle. At about 9:36 p.m., town officials said officers were called to the crash on Seawell School Road near Smith Middle School. They were told that...
Police search for driver weeks after girl hit, offer $5,000 reward for information
RALEIGH, N.C. — Weeks after a girl was killed while crossing Hillsborough Street in Raleigh, police are still trying to find the driver responsible. On Friday afternoon, they announced a $5,000 reward for information leading to an arrest. On Nov. 25 around 7:30 p.m., Samantha Briggs, 12, was attempting...
Officials: NC deputy killed in hit-and-run crash
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — A North Carolina sheriff’s deputy was killed in a hit-and-run crash while investigating a robbery early Friday morning, officials said. Deputies with the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office were investigating a robbery at a Fayetteville business when the crash occurred, the sheriff’s office said in a news release. As deputies returned from a canine track, one was hit by a vehicle as he was walking, officials said. The driver of the vehicle left the scene, but was found nearby.
WRAL
Fayetteville man taken into custody after nearly six-hour standoff
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — The Fayetteville Police Department said Friday that a man has been arrested after a standoff with officers. Police said Friday the Violent Crime Apprehension Team received information on the location of a wanted suspect at a residence along the 2000 block of Caramel Drive. The subject,...
'My heart sank': Raleigh mom gets swindled out of $280 buying gift for son online
RALEIGH, N.C. — With inflation driving up the price of gifts many shoppers are turning to resale sites like Facebook Marketplace, OfferUp or Craigslist, but buyer beware. A Raleigh mom was swindled out of $280 while trying to buy a gaming gift for her son. Natalie Lee wishes she...
jocoreport.com
JCSO: Two Accused Of Stealing $14,809 From Business
KENLY – Two people were arrested for allegedly stealing a large sum of money from a Kenly sweepstakes business. Michael Edward Fenwick Jr., age 32, of Devereaux Street, Goldsboro and Whitney Tiara Taylor, age 25, of W. Morrisey Street, Clinton, were charged with felony larceny and felony conspiracy to commit larceny.
Pedestrian identified after fatal wreck on Glenwood Avenue in Raleigh, police say
One person was killed when a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle in Raleigh, police said.
cbs17
Wake Forest police looking for people who stole a generator from Lowe’s
WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) — Wake Forest police are asking for the public’s help identifying and locating individuals who stole a generator from a Lowe’s Home Improvement store. The subjects are wanted for questioning in connection with a Nov. 19 larceny at the 11800 Galaxy Drive location....
Cumberland County deputy hit, killed by suspected drunk driver while investigating robbery
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — A Cumberland County deputy was killed Friday morning when an alleged drunk driver hit him while he was responding to a robbery at a Circle K in Fayetteville. The deputy was identified as Oscar Yovani Bolanos-Anavisca Jr. He was 24 years old. He started his career...
$10K reward offered for arrest of person involved in death of Home Depot employee in Hillsborough
The Hillsborough Police Department is offering a $10,000 reward to anyone who comes forward with information leading to the arrest of the person or people responsible in the death of a Home Depot employee. Hillsborough police said employee Gary Rasor died after another man assaulted him on Oct. 18 at...
WRAL
Father of 12-year-old killed in hit-and-run desperate for closure; Police offer $5,000 reward for information
RALEIGH, N.C. — Weeks after a girl was killed while crossing Hillsborough Street in Raleigh, police are still trying to find the driver responsible. On Friday afternoon, they announced a $5,000 reward for information leading to an arrest. On Nov. 25 around 7:30 p.m., 12-year-old Samantha Briggs was attempting...
'Everybody was just in here enjoying themselves.': Bullet fired into downtown Raleigh business with customers inside
RALEIGH, N.C. — Jimmy Fleck, the owner of Roshambo Beverage Company, was shocked and frustrated Tuesday over gunshots fired into his store with customers inside. "I got a phone call from my bartender and my bartender said ‘the place has been shot," Fleck said. A frightening call no...
jocoreport.com
Drugs, Guns, Cash Seized During Search Warrants In Johnston And Harnett Counties
Search warrants were executed in Johnston and Harnett counties Thursday. It began in Harnett County when the Harnett County Sheriff’s Office and federal ATF agents conducted a search warrant at 280 Howards Lane in Dunn. The search warrant was the result of an investigation into illegal narcotics sales, specifically Fentanyl.
3 wanted in Burlington pawn shop armed robbery; employee assaulted
BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — The Burlington Police Department is searching for three suspects after an armed robbery on Thursday afternoon. At around 2:50 p.m. on Thursday, officers came to First Cash Pawn on 2437 North Church Street after getting a report of an armed robbery. Investigators say that three men entered the pawn shop and […]
cbs17
Durham police trying to identify 2 people who tried to get money from banks by impersonating account holders
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Two people have been impersonating account holders in order to take money from local banks. Durham police are attempting to identify the individuals and are asking for the public’s help. The first individual pictured above on the left was at the State Employees’ Credit...
cbs17
‘Missing. Murdered. Unsolved.’ Who killed NC’s Michael Crosby? Part 2
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) – It was a New Year’s Eve murder in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. For 22 years, police have been looking for Michael Crosby’s killer. The Chapel Hill Police Department said Crosby, of Raleigh, was a typical 20-year-old. “He had this infectious personality,” Chapel...
Wake County DA sifts through backlog of murder trials, increasing number of homicides
Before the pandemic, there would be at least one or two murder trials per month at the Wake County Justice Center. Two years later, there is a backlog of trials, and there are more homicides than ever, according to data provided by the city of Raleigh and Wake County. “Right...
Police: Man confesses to shooting that left 2 dead, 2 children in cold car
Rocky Mount police say a man has confessed to shooting a man and a pregnant woman in front of her children and leaving them inside a car parked outside Barnhill Construction. The two toddlers, who were not hurt, were found in the car with the bodies of Devone Brown and their mother, Destiny Wiggins.
