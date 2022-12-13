Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Most Haunted And Creepy Places In Alabama. They’re SacredWrld_FaymuzAlabama State
A teenage girl - the youngest black person ever accepted into medical school also holds two other recordsAnita DurairajTuscaloosa, AL
Auburn University and the University of Alabama Student Veterans Host '2022 Operation Iron Ruck' Before Iron BowlZack LoveAuburn, AL
The University of Alabama Crimson Tide Football Superfan is from Huntsville and Has Not Missed a Game in 50 YearsZack LoveHuntsville, AL
Related
Louisville dominates Cincinnati in Fenway Bowl to retain Keg of Nails
Deion Branch’s head coaching record now stands at 1-0 after Louisville ran to a 24-7 win over Cincinnati in the Fenway Bowl to end the year.
Patrick Ewing Reacts To Passing Of Longtime Friend, Former College Basketball Star
A longtime college basketball player/coach passed away on Thursday. Louis Orr, who played at Syracuse before playing for the New York Knicks and then coaching at Seton Hall, died at the age of 64. He played four seasons at Syracuse, averaging 12.8 points and 3.4 rebounds per game during that...
Vikings clinch NFC North after greatest comeback in NFL history
It was a game that will go down as the greatest comeback in NFL history after the Vikings erased a 33-point deficit to beat the Colts and clinch the NFC North title.
Armando Bacot fuels North Carolina comeback win vs. No. 23 Ohio State
North Carolina rallied from a double-digit deficit in the second half to defeat No. 23 Ohio State 89-84 in overtime
NFL teams trying to lure ex-Patriots WR out of retirement
Former New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman is in his second year of retirement, but that is not stopping NFL teams from trying to bring him back into the league. Edelman told 98.5 The Sports Hub on Saturday that three teams have reached out to him this season about a potential NFL return. Edelman... The post NFL teams trying to lure ex-Patriots WR out of retirement appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
3-star WR Trech Kekahuna announces verbal commitment
The Oregon Ducks received another tough blow on the recruiting front on Saturday afternoon, missing out on the commitment of 3-star wide receiver Trech Kekahuna, who instead chose to go to the Arizona Wildcats. Kekahuna was previously committed to the Wisconsin Badgers, but he reopened his recruitment late in the season. Standing at 5-foot-11, 180 pounds, Kekahuna is rated as the No. 119 WR and No. 815 overall player in the 2023 class. It’s been a tough week for Oregon on the recruiting front with all of the recent news surrounding 5-star QB Dante Moore and his potential flip to the UCLA Bruins, but there was hope that the Ducks could at least add a talented WR to their recruiting class in Kekahuna. That didn’t end up happening, obviously, but there is still sure to be more good news to come in the next few days. Trech Kekahuna’s Recruiting Profile RatingsVitalsRecruitmentTop SchoolsTwitter11
NFL Draft Profile: Brycen Tremayne, Wide Receiver, Stanford Cardinal
NFL Draft profile scouting report for Stanford WR Brycen Tremayne
Walker, defense lead No. 5 Houston past No. 2 Virginia 69-61
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Blowing a 15-point lead in the second half against No. 4 Alabama a week ago got the attention of No. 5 Houston’s players. Coach Kelvin Sampson made sure of it. It may have helped the Cougars stymie a comeback by No. 2 Virginia on Saturday. Jarace Walker scored 17 points and Houston used runs in each half and the nation’s best scoring defense to beat the Cavaliers 69-61. The Cougars scored on three straight possessions after a steal and layup by Kihei Clark brought a sellout crowd clad in orange to its feet, exhorting Virginia to rely on its own defense to finish the comeback. “I’m not sure we’re able to do that without the Alabama experience,” Sampson said.
Catfish 100.1
Tuscaloosa, AL
5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Catfish Tuscaloosa plays the best classic country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://catfishtuscaloosa.com/
Comments / 0