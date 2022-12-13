Denver Gazette sports editor Paul Klee has three more thoughts on Broncos-Cardinals on Sunday: 1. Stuff their stockings with Broncos tickets Quick, spot the silver lining of the Broncos stinking up the joint with a 3-10 record and no hope for the playoffs long before Christmas. Answer: cheap tickets. I know millions of Coloradans who couldn’t care less if the Broncos are on the naughty list and still would have...

DENVER, CO ・ 28 MINUTES AGO