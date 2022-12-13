ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cape May, NJ

Cape Gazette

Black sea bass regulations will harm recreational fishermen

I promise this is the last time I will write about black sea bass, at least this year. On Dec. 13, I attended the joint meeting of the Mid-Atlantic Fishery Management Council and the Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission in Annapolis, Md. The purpose of this meeting was to set recreational fishing regulations for the 2023 season. The three species under the gun were summer flounder, scup and black sea bass.
DELAWARE STATE
WBOC

Delaware Considers Plan to Ban the Sale of Gas-Powered Vehicles by 2035

DELAWARE- Delaware's Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control (DNREC) held it's fifth public workshop on Thursday Dec. 15 regarding the state's plan to ban gas-powered vehicles by 2035. Earlier this year Governor Carney announced that Delaware will adopt California's Zero Emission Vehicle (ZEV) regulations. The program is managed by...
DELAWARE STATE
Cape Gazette

Crews working to remove submerged car

Crews have been working all morning and into the afternoon Dec. 16 to remove a submerged vehicle from the Broadkill River near Milton Memorial Park. Milton Police, Delaware State Police, DNREC Natural Resources police and other emergency personnel are on the scene overseeing the effort. There are no reports of injuries related to the incident.
MILTON, DE
Cape Gazette

Jimmy Boyer’s train collection finds new home

In its second year, the Georgetown Historical Society Train Museum is getting bigger and better. The Jimmy Boyer Christmas Train Show has one more open house taking place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 17, at the museum, 510 South Bedford St., Georgetown. Admission is free, but donations are accepted.
GEORGETOWN, DE
Cape Gazette

Donovan Salvage Works appeals $1.7 million fine

Georgetown-based scrapyard Donovan Salvage has appealed a $1.7 million fine issued by the Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control. Citing at least dozens of ongoing violations, DNREC Secretary Shawn Garvin issued the fine in early November. “Respondents were previously provided notice of many of these regulatory violations and...
GEORGETOWN, DE
delawarebusinessnow.com

Price of gas falls below $3 a gallon in Middletown, Wilmington

While the average charge for regular gas is $3.16 a gallon, some outlets in Middletown have dropped prices below the $3 mark. AAA’s gas price finder reported the sub-$3-a-gallon prices at a Citgo and an unbranded station in Middletown, and a Liberty station in Wilmington. AAA reported a three-cent...
MIDDLETOWN, DE
WGMD Radio

Delaware Department of Correction Looking for Absconder

The Delaware Department of Correction is looking for an offender from the Sussex Community Corrections Center who walked away from a community service/work crew detail in the Georgetown area. Efforts to find Matthew Lawson are underway. Here is the information on him…. Date of walk-away: 12/15/2022. Name: Matthew Lawson. Date...
GEORGETOWN, DE
starpublications.online

Developer purchases Nylon Capital Shopping Center with help from city of Seaford, state

Years ago, the Nylon Shopping Center in Seaford was hustling and bustling this time of year as area residents came to the center to do their Christmas shopping. It only seemed fitting that the announcement of the purchase and the redevelopment of the center was announced in front of the former Woolworth’s store last Tuesday, during the Christmas season.
SEAFORD, DE
franchising.com

From Milkshakes to Massage Therapy: Fast-Growing Spa Franchise Uses Sustainable Approach to Open First Location in Wilmington

December 14, 2022 // Franchising.com // WILMINGTON, Del. – “When one door closes, another door opens” is a quote made famous by Alexander Graham Bell. Amrish Patel of New Castle County plans to put a unique twist on the saying. That’s because the door he plans to open is located in the same building as the door he closed.
WILMINGTON, DE
WDEL 1150AM

Brief period of ice possible as nor'easter crosses Delaware on Thursday

A winter weather advisory is posted for New Castle County as Delaware could briefly contend with its first bout of wintry weather of the season. Matt Powell of the Delaware Weather Network said a storm reforming over the Mid-Atlantic will pass through the region on Thursday, and an overnight low in the upper-20s could prove tricky early on.
NEW CASTLE COUNTY, DE
Cape Gazette

Beaches Seafood outside Lewes has closed

Beaches Seafood Market on Route 1 outside Lewes has closed. The Beaches Seafood in Milton remains open. Located in what was the longtime home of Jimmy Lynn’s Seafood, Don and Lori Allan opened Beaches Seafood in October 2016. The Allans announced the closure of the Lewes market in late November on the business’ Facebook page.
LEWES, DE
Cape Gazette

Ritter application should be approved

Atlantic Concrete Co. has a large sign on Old Orchard Road that warns those in the area about the firm’s work. It reads: “We are an early rising and extremely hardworking concrete plant. Unfortunately, our work inherently is noisy and very dusty.” The sign also says Atlantic Concrete has been in business for 45 years and plans to remain for at least another 45. It’s the company’s way of saying, “We were here first.” Development has surrounded the concrete plant on all sides, and it’s likely some new residents were unaware of the operation. Some have complained.
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
WBOC

Updated: Police ID Woman Killed in Dover Area Car Crash

DOVER, Del. - Delaware State Police have released the name of a woman who died following a single-car crash that happened east of Dover early Monday evening. Troopers identified the victim as 45-year-old Eboni Fisher, of Camden, Del. Police said that just before 6 p.m., a Honda Accord was traveling...
DOVER, DE
delawarebusinessnow.com

Delmarva Power files for an 8%-plus rate hike

Delmarva Power has applied for a rate increase with the Delaware Public Service Commission. Cited as the reasons for the rate hike are efforts to strengthen the local energy grid against severe weather, meet customer expectations for reliability and address economic impacts caused by inflation. The request is not related...

