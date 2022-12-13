Read full article on original website
Cape Gazette
Black sea bass regulations will harm recreational fishermen
I promise this is the last time I will write about black sea bass, at least this year. On Dec. 13, I attended the joint meeting of the Mid-Atlantic Fishery Management Council and the Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission in Annapolis, Md. The purpose of this meeting was to set recreational fishing regulations for the 2023 season. The three species under the gun were summer flounder, scup and black sea bass.
fox29.com
'It was a miracle we were found': 2 missing boaters detail their days adrift on the Atlantic Ocean
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. - An incredible story of survival for two local boaters who disappeared after setting sail from Cape May. They detail their days spent drifting in the Atlantic Ocean. "The dog was unbelievable, you know, with 40-foot seas. Nobody got hurt. It’s unbelievable," Joe DiTomasso said. Joe...
WBOC
Delaware Considers Plan to Ban the Sale of Gas-Powered Vehicles by 2035
DELAWARE- Delaware's Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control (DNREC) held it's fifth public workshop on Thursday Dec. 15 regarding the state's plan to ban gas-powered vehicles by 2035. Earlier this year Governor Carney announced that Delaware will adopt California's Zero Emission Vehicle (ZEV) regulations. The program is managed by...
Cape Gazette
Crews working to remove submerged car
Crews have been working all morning and into the afternoon Dec. 16 to remove a submerged vehicle from the Broadkill River near Milton Memorial Park. Milton Police, Delaware State Police, DNREC Natural Resources police and other emergency personnel are on the scene overseeing the effort. There are no reports of injuries related to the incident.
Cape Gazette
Jimmy Boyer’s train collection finds new home
In its second year, the Georgetown Historical Society Train Museum is getting bigger and better. The Jimmy Boyer Christmas Train Show has one more open house taking place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 17, at the museum, 510 South Bedford St., Georgetown. Admission is free, but donations are accepted.
Cape Gazette
Donovan Salvage Works appeals $1.7 million fine
Georgetown-based scrapyard Donovan Salvage has appealed a $1.7 million fine issued by the Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control. Citing at least dozens of ongoing violations, DNREC Secretary Shawn Garvin issued the fine in early November. “Respondents were previously provided notice of many of these regulatory violations and...
delawarebusinessnow.com
Price of gas falls below $3 a gallon in Middletown, Wilmington
While the average charge for regular gas is $3.16 a gallon, some outlets in Middletown have dropped prices below the $3 mark. AAA’s gas price finder reported the sub-$3-a-gallon prices at a Citgo and an unbranded station in Middletown, and a Liberty station in Wilmington. AAA reported a three-cent...
Philly woman arrested for Delaware carjacking, stabbing; suspect had 1-year-old with her: Police
A woman arrested for carjacking and stabbing a victim in Delaware brought a 1-year-old child with her during the crime, according to Delaware State Police.
WGMD Radio
Delaware Department of Correction Looking for Absconder
The Delaware Department of Correction is looking for an offender from the Sussex Community Corrections Center who walked away from a community service/work crew detail in the Georgetown area. Efforts to find Matthew Lawson are underway. Here is the information on him…. Date of walk-away: 12/15/2022. Name: Matthew Lawson. Date...
starpublications.online
Developer purchases Nylon Capital Shopping Center with help from city of Seaford, state
Years ago, the Nylon Shopping Center in Seaford was hustling and bustling this time of year as area residents came to the center to do their Christmas shopping. It only seemed fitting that the announcement of the purchase and the redevelopment of the center was announced in front of the former Woolworth’s store last Tuesday, during the Christmas season.
fox29.com
Mice, cockroach infestation; mold, non-working toilets at Atlantic City federal housing apartments
ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. - Atlantic City officials are calling a federal housing apartment complex some of the worst federal housing they have ever seen. "Lights don’t work at all. They stopped working almost a year," resident Maria Rivera said. "How do you see?" asked FOX 29’s Marcus Espinoza.
franchising.com
From Milkshakes to Massage Therapy: Fast-Growing Spa Franchise Uses Sustainable Approach to Open First Location in Wilmington
December 14, 2022 // Franchising.com // WILMINGTON, Del. – “When one door closes, another door opens” is a quote made famous by Alexander Graham Bell. Amrish Patel of New Castle County plans to put a unique twist on the saying. That’s because the door he plans to open is located in the same building as the door he closed.
WDEL 1150AM
Brief period of ice possible as nor'easter crosses Delaware on Thursday
A winter weather advisory is posted for New Castle County as Delaware could briefly contend with its first bout of wintry weather of the season. Matt Powell of the Delaware Weather Network said a storm reforming over the Mid-Atlantic will pass through the region on Thursday, and an overnight low in the upper-20s could prove tricky early on.
Cape Gazette
Beaches Seafood outside Lewes has closed
Beaches Seafood Market on Route 1 outside Lewes has closed. The Beaches Seafood in Milton remains open. Located in what was the longtime home of Jimmy Lynn’s Seafood, Don and Lori Allan opened Beaches Seafood in October 2016. The Allans announced the closure of the Lewes market in late November on the business’ Facebook page.
An Honest Review of La Tonalteca in Millsboro, Delaware
I think it's important to preface this review by saying that I am not a huge fan of Mexican food. I've never been one of those people to go crazy for tacos and margs. For me, Chinese and sushi is where it's at.
Cape Gazette
Ritter application should be approved
Atlantic Concrete Co. has a large sign on Old Orchard Road that warns those in the area about the firm’s work. It reads: “We are an early rising and extremely hardworking concrete plant. Unfortunately, our work inherently is noisy and very dusty.” The sign also says Atlantic Concrete has been in business for 45 years and plans to remain for at least another 45. It’s the company’s way of saying, “We were here first.” Development has surrounded the concrete plant on all sides, and it’s likely some new residents were unaware of the operation. Some have complained.
fox29.com
Stunning strike: Sheriff's office captures video of lightning bolt hitting lot in Louisiana
Stunning video: Bolt of lightning strikes parking lot. ST. JOHN THE BAPTIST PARISH, La - A camera atop a communications tower at the St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff's Office in Louisiana captured a stunning video of a bolt of lightning that struck a parking lot on Wednesday. The perfectly-timed...
fox29.com
'God laid over top of us': Woman recounts terror she felt as Louisiana tornado killed neighbors
‘I thought we were going to die for sure’: Tornado survivor shares aftermath. In Keithville, Louisiana, an EF-2 tornado with winds estimated at 130 mph managed to decimate homes around Linda Barry as she huddled under a mattress, reciting the Lord’s Prayer for comfort. (Credit: Linda Barry via FOX Weather)
WBOC
Updated: Police ID Woman Killed in Dover Area Car Crash
DOVER, Del. - Delaware State Police have released the name of a woman who died following a single-car crash that happened east of Dover early Monday evening. Troopers identified the victim as 45-year-old Eboni Fisher, of Camden, Del. Police said that just before 6 p.m., a Honda Accord was traveling...
delawarebusinessnow.com
Delmarva Power files for an 8%-plus rate hike
Delmarva Power has applied for a rate increase with the Delaware Public Service Commission. Cited as the reasons for the rate hike are efforts to strengthen the local energy grid against severe weather, meet customer expectations for reliability and address economic impacts caused by inflation. The request is not related...
