Billings, MT

Billings West's Jesse Aarness commits to wrestle at North Dakota State

BILLINGS — Billings West senior Jesse Aarness has committed to wrestle for North Dakota State. Aarness, who won his 100th career match on Tuesday, announced his commitment on Thursday on Facebook. He also confirmed the commitment to NDSU with The Billings Gazette and 406mtsports.com on Friday night. Aarness is...
Carroll College's Blair Stapleton makes All-West Region soccer team

CORVALLIS, Ore. — Carroll College's Blair Stapleton was one of three Cascade Collegiate Conference soccer players to make the United Soccer Coaches All-West Region women's team. Stapleton, a senior forward from Billings, was the CCC's women's player of the year in 2022. She led the conference in nearly all...
Scoreboard: High school basketball boxscores (Dec. 16)

Boxscores will be updated as we receive them. HELENA CAPITAL: Hayden Opitz 19; Nick Michelotti 9; Hudsen Grovom 8; Luke Dowdy 6; Tyler Kovick 5; Jack Drynan 3; Austin Buehler 2; Henry Gross 2. BILLINGS SENIOR: Mackey Burckley 18; Jaiden Turner 10; Davyn Lehfeldt 6; Evan Rouane 5; Brighton McCaffrey...
Lewistown's high expectations on display against Billings Central

BILLINGS — The Lewistown boys basketball team is on a mission. Teams have said that before, of course, but the Golden Eagles really mean it. Really. “I can truly say this has been the most I’ve ever seen a team work for something that they’ve wanted,” Lewistown’s Fischer Brown said after scoring 16 points Friday night in helping the Eagles pick up a 78-49 road win over Billings Central at the Ralph Nelles Activities Center.
LEWISTOWN, MT

