FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
406mtsports.com
Billings West's Jesse Aarness commits to wrestle at North Dakota State
BILLINGS — Billings West senior Jesse Aarness has committed to wrestle for North Dakota State. Aarness, who won his 100th career match on Tuesday, announced his commitment on Thursday on Facebook. He also confirmed the commitment to NDSU with The Billings Gazette and 406mtsports.com on Friday night. Aarness is...
406mtsports.com
Carroll College's Blair Stapleton makes All-West Region soccer team
CORVALLIS, Ore. — Carroll College's Blair Stapleton was one of three Cascade Collegiate Conference soccer players to make the United Soccer Coaches All-West Region women's team. Stapleton, a senior forward from Billings, was the CCC's women's player of the year in 2022. She led the conference in nearly all...
406mtsports.com
Charlize Davis, Kenzie Strachan provide clutch buckets as Billings Skyview outlasts Helena High
HELENA — The Billings Skyview Falcons, playing without starter and state championship team holdover Alexis Brauer, showed their mettle Friday night in a 44-40 road victory over Helena High. Senior Charlize Davis led the way with 16 points and knocked down two big shots in the fourth quarter. Junior...
406mtsports.com
Defense is name of the game for Helena Capital girls against Billings Senior
HELENA — The Helena Capital girls basketball team is still finding itself. Some players have stepped into new roles and as with many high school basketball teams, the Bruins are still forging their own identity. However, one thing is apparent about the Capital girls — defense will be a...
406mtsports.com
Scoreboard: High school basketball boxscores (Dec. 16)
Boxscores will be updated as we receive them. HELENA CAPITAL: Hayden Opitz 19; Nick Michelotti 9; Hudsen Grovom 8; Luke Dowdy 6; Tyler Kovick 5; Jack Drynan 3; Austin Buehler 2; Henry Gross 2. BILLINGS SENIOR: Mackey Burckley 18; Jaiden Turner 10; Davyn Lehfeldt 6; Evan Rouane 5; Brighton McCaffrey...
406mtsports.com
Lockwood Class A Tip-Off: Hardin girls are high-octane; Hamilton's Layne Kearns scores 1,000th point
BILLINGS — For many teams that faced Hardin girls basketball on its way to a Class A third-place trophy a year ago, it was a matter of when — not if — the game-ending surge would come. For the Bulldogs in their 59-35 win over Frenchtown in...
406mtsports.com
Lewistown's high expectations on display against Billings Central
BILLINGS — The Lewistown boys basketball team is on a mission. Teams have said that before, of course, but the Golden Eagles really mean it. Really. “I can truly say this has been the most I’ve ever seen a team work for something that they’ve wanted,” Lewistown’s Fischer Brown said after scoring 16 points Friday night in helping the Eagles pick up a 78-49 road win over Billings Central at the Ralph Nelles Activities Center.
