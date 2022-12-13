ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frederick, MD

Police say officer chased shooter, fired at him, after responding to shooting call

By Clara Niel cniel@newspost.com
The Frederick News-Post
The Frederick News-Post
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rmDIt_0jgOKxjp00
Officers search for evidence after gunshots were reported in the first block of South Market Street in Frederick on Friday. Staff photo by Katina Zentz

A Frederick police officer who responded to a downtown Frederick shootout on Friday fired his gun at a shooter who fled and hid behind a car, police said.

Any use of force within the department is investigated, Frederick Police Department spokesman Allen Etzler said in an interview Monday.

