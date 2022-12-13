Read full article on original website
WJHG-TV
Gulf County Prison Contraband
Thursday is the last day to donate to the WJHG Holiday Food Drive. Harder's Park in Panama City will be the home to a fun Christmas event coming up this Saturday.
WJHG-TV
Cold weather adds festive feel before Christmas
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The first half of December felt like spring, but another round of winter is coming this weekend. In DeFuniak Springs, the cool-down provides a festive feel to match the seasonal sights around town. Organizers said their Christmas Reflections light display grows bigger and better each year. While many bundle up to enjoy the 10 million individual Christmas lights, locals say the weather this weekend makes things feel a whole lot more like Christmas.
WJHG-TV
Harrison Ave. Streetscape Phase 1 to be completed in the spring
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Construction is surrounding Harrison Avenue for the Streetscape project Phase I. “We are updating all of the waterlines all of the sewer lines and all of the stormwater so that this project in the downtown corridor is set for another 50 or 60 years or plus years as far as the underground infrastructure utilities are concerned,” Jonathan Hayes, Panama City Public Works Director, said.
WJHG-TV
PCPD teams up with the Council on Aging to gift seniors Christmas presents
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The Panama City Police Department teamed up with the Bay County Council on Aging to provide 35 seniors with all of their Christmas wishes. “Through our donations and officers within the Panama City Police Department, we were able to fulfill every request all 35 seniors had on their list along with adding to it stuff they didn’t request that they might enjoy,” Captain Chris Taylor with the Panama City Police Department said.
mypanhandle.com
Missing Bay High eagle found after 50 years
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A nearly 100-year-old cast eagle that hung above the entryway of the original Bay High School building will soon return to its former glory. Bay High School has been undergoing a multiphase remodeling project. “As we are starting to look into renovating building one,...
WJHG-TV
Serious crash in Walton County
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Three people are injured after a crash on I-10 near mile marker 70 in Walton County. According to Florida Highway Patrol troopers a tractor trailer was traveling west on I-10 and another car was broken down on the side of the road. Troopers say the...
WJHG-TV
New commissioner appointed in Bay County
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The empty chair on the Bay County Commission is now filled as Governor Ron DeSantis appointed Clair Pease to the board Thursday. Pease will be taking the place of Griff Griffitts, who was recently elected to be a state representative. NewsChannel 7 sat down with Pease Friday to hear what some of her priorities are now taking over District 5.
WJHG-TV
South Walton House Party Update
WJHG-TV
Tyndall dorms show progression in construction efforts
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The nearly $5-billion dollar Tyndall Rebuild Project is prioritizing more than fighter jets coming to the base. Two dorms on base are being built. The company working on the facilities updated the community at the Bay Economic Development Alliance Meeting Wednesday morning. The dorms will...
WJHG-TV
Wild Heron neighborhood hosts event for charity
Bay County, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A local community is proving they are better together. “We can have fun and at the same time do good,” said Wild Heron resident Eddie Levick. The Wild Heron neighborhood in Panama City Beach has come together in the name of charity. The community...
1 dead in Friday afternoon Navarre shooting: Santa Rosa Co. Sherriff’s Office
UPDATE (9:30 p.m.): The Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office said they arrested 37-year-old Robert Steven Shuster of Gulf Breeze. Shuster was charged with first degree homicide. SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office said one person is dead following a shooting in Navarre Friday afternoon. Deputies were called to 7108 […]
WJHG-TV
Christmas at ZooWorld
Best-selling author, Jenny Hale spoke with the NewsChannel 7 Today team to talk about her famous holiday novels. A Panama City Beach man pleaded not guilty to killing his father. A pretrial date has been set for February of 2023. Great Holiday Reads with Best-Selling Author Jenny Hale. Updated: 6...
WJHG-TV
Panama City Rescue Mission Fundraising in hopes of opening Men’s shelter
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Panama City rescue mission held a fundraiser Thursday night. They’re working to raise enough money to open the men’s shelter. They held an open house Thursday night, a chance for the public to see what they do. It’s been a tough road for the shelter, hurricane Michael damaged it. and later, a fire broke out at the building.
WJHG-TV
Officials say inaccurate survey impacts funding for homeless
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Local officials say they don’t have enough funding to take care of the homeless population, and they say the culprit is faulty numbers in a survey. Representatives with the Panama City Rescue Mission say the “point in time survey” determines how much money agencies...
getthecoast.com
‘Boxes of Hope’ food drive this Saturday in Fort Walton Beach, 250 boxes ready for families
This Saturday, December 17, the Fort Walton Beach Church of Christ is holding its second annual ‘Boxes of Hope’ drive-thru event at 232 Hollywood Boulevard, Fort Walton Beach, from 9:00am-12pm (or while supplies last). They will be distributing Boxes of Hope filled with food and needed supplies. “It...
WJHG-TV
Illegal open-house party thrown at $8 million Watercolor mansion, investigation continues six months later
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s been six months since Walton County Sheriff’s deputies say more than 200 teenagers broke into an $8 million Watercolor mansion, threw a raging party, and then posted it on social media. Investigators were able to identify a number of partygoers but they have yet to find the person or persons responsible.
WEAR
Cicis Pizza in Fort Walton Beach set to close permanently
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. -- The Cicis Pizza in Fort Walton Beach will be closing permanently before the end of year. The restaurant is located on Mary Esther Cut Off NW. In a Facebook post, the Fort Walton Beach Cicis says its landlord "will no longer allow us to operate a CiCis Pizza location in the building." The restaurant says the circumstances are out of its control.
WJHG-TV
Skip Bondur’s Stuff the Bus Faces and Places of the Panhandle
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Skip Bondur, better known as ole saint skip is saving Christmas for kids. “Stuff the bus was just an idea I had to fill my school bus up with stuff,” said Bondur. Bondur started “Stuff the Bus” 11 years ago, a dream of owning...
WJHG-TV
Discussing Lost History with the Historical Society of Bay County
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Kenny Redd with the Historical Society of Bay County stopped by the Newschannel 7 studio to talk about give a glimpse into the lost history of Bay County. Redd invites everyone to visit Bay County Historical Museum for tours and events. Let Redd walk you...
WALA-TV FOX10
Multiple waterspouts spotted off panhandle coast
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Strong storms have led to a few waterspouts today. A warm front passing over the Panhandle today created very favorable conditions for strong, rotating storms to develop. Reports of waterspouts came in near the County Pier in Panama City Beach around 3:35pm. A waterspout was spotted off of Blue Mountain Beach around 12:45pm. There was also a report of one over the Choctawhatchee Bay around 11:30am.
