PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The Panama City Police Department teamed up with the Bay County Council on Aging to provide 35 seniors with all of their Christmas wishes. “Through our donations and officers within the Panama City Police Department, we were able to fulfill every request all 35 seniors had on their list along with adding to it stuff they didn’t request that they might enjoy,” Captain Chris Taylor with the Panama City Police Department said.

PANAMA CITY, FL ・ 22 HOURS AGO