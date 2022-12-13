Read full article on original website
Lake-Effect Snow Continues To Pile Up In West Michigan!
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — As of 11 p.m. Friday night, snowfall reports of 2-5 inches have already come in from around West Michigan, with the highest report so far being 5 inches as measured in Ludington. The bad news for those planning to hit the roads over the weekend, more snow is on the way!
Masks advised in 2 U.P. counties this week, CDC says
For the first time in 9 weeks, Michigan has multiple counties at a high COVID-19 Community Level. Menominee and Dickinson counties in the Upper Peninsula are both a a high level, per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday, Dec. 15. The CDC uses Community Levels to determine...
abc57.com
Cold weekend, heavy lake effect snow in Michigan
For most this is a cold weekend with a few snow showers. If you live or plan to travel towards northern Berrien county it will be very snowy. Travel along the I-196 corridor from Benton Harbor to Grand Rapids will be difficult with persistent lake effect snow. That area could get more than six inches by Sunday morning. The weather through next Wednesday is cold and mostly cloudy. Thursday-Friday before Christmas has consistently shown a snow storm plus lake effect combo, that lake effect could continue into Christmas Eve. There are still some IFs, but it is the highlighted period for greatest travel disruption.
WWMT
Outlook for Christmas Day: Cold, likely white
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Weather forecast models suggest Christmas Day in West Michigan will be very cold, and possibly snowy. A large bend in the jet stream is projected to allow Arctic air to spill all the way to the Deep South. Some of the coldest air may be parked over our part of the country just a couple of days before Christmas Day.
Michigan’s current winter weather advisories don’t cover enough counties
Snow shower areas are going to expand across Michigan this afternoon and last through the weekend. At this moment on Friday morning, the coverage of winter weather advisories probably doesn’t adequately cover the area or length of time of substantial snow. Here are the winter weather advisories for Michigan...
traverseticker.com
The Outdoor Recreation Report: Big Grants, Deer Hunting Stats, And Other 2022 Takeaways
Hundreds of thousands of grant dollars coming to northern Michigan to spur park improvements. Stabilized traffic at local outdoor recreation attractions, after two years of record-breaking numbers. Concerning trends of decline in the world of deer hunting. These are a few of the key takeaways from 2022 for outdoor recreation in northern Michigan. The Ticker touched base with District 4 of the Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) – which services Grand Traverse, Leelanau, Benzie, Lake, Manistee, Mason, Mecosta, Newaygo, Oceana, Osceola, and Wexford counties – to get a 2022 report card for up-north parks, wildlife, and more.
WLUC
Michigan Natural Resources Trust Fund set to improve UP outdoor recreation
UPPER PENINSULA, Mich. (WLUC) - The DNR said 45 projects in Michigan will receive funds from the Michigan Natural Resources Trust Fund. Three recipients are in the U.P. and one of these three is in Marquette County. The Iron Ore Heritage Trail will use its $150,000 to expand trail access in Marquette and Negaunee Townships, said Trail Administrator Carol Fulsher.
Here comes the cold! Arctic air spills in right before Christmas
Santa Claus will be bringing more than just presents to the Midwest this week!
This Is The Coldest City In Michigan
Stacker put together a list of the coldest cities in each state.
Updated snowfall reports from this weekend's lake effect snow event
Lake effect snow continues to drop on West Michigan communities. The snow started Friday, and has racked up between 1.5 to almost 5 inches in some spots as of 8:00 P.M.
WLUC
DNR welcomes 3 new UP conservation officers
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) Conservation Officer Academy hosted graduation Friday at the Michigan State Police Training Academy in Lansing. It welcomed 11 men and one woman into the ranks of some of the most highly trained law enforcement professionals in Michigan. Three of those appointments are in the Upper Peninsula.
Oh Snow! Parts of West Michigan Could Get 10 Inches of Snow This Weekend
It's looking like a wintry weekend in West Michigan... We recently told you it's likely West Michigan will see a white Christmas in 2022, as the National Weather Services predicts colder than average temperatures and snowfall above normal for the week leading up to the holiday - and NWS has just issued a Winter Weather Advisory for much of West Michigan this weekend, Dec. 16-18, 2022.
Michigan’s weekend has almost constant lake-effect snow, some 6-inch plus accumulations
The weather will turn to feeling like winter by Friday afternoon. The set-up is right for lake-effect snow continuing right through the weekend before ending by Monday. Some lake-effect snow situations are spotty, thin, isolated bands of snow. Some lake-effect set-ups bring bursts of heavy snow even into eastern Lower Michigan. This weekend’s lake-effect will be somewhere between those two scenarios.
Part of Michigan could become hot as Georgia summer. This is what it looks like by 2100.
With much of the continent’s fresh water and without the massive wildfires of the west or the hurricanes of the coasts, Michigan is ideally situated to evade the worst of climate change. But temperatures will rise. Michigan’s hottest summer days by the year 2100 will feel like parts of...
WLUC
New programs and funding to address teacher shortage in Michigan
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - State legislators have set up hundreds of millions of dollars in funding and new programs aimed at tackling the teacher shortage in Michigan. Zack Sedgwick, Marquette Area Public Schools (MAPS) superintendent says the district is excited to see increased funding. “The funding for our profession has...
Inside an Abandoned Gas Station Along US-2 in the Upper Peninsula, Michigan
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. If you've ever traveled in the Upper Peninsula, you more than likely have driven across US-2. It goes completely across the UP, across the country, and ends up in Everett in the state of Washington. So yeah, it's not just a UP thing.
25,000 left without power following gusty winds, freezing rain in Michigan
Winter weather conditions have left thousands without power Thursday, Dec. 15, throughout Michigan, mainly affecting the West Side of the state. As of 8:30 a.m. Thursday, Consumers Energy is reporting 506 power outages, leaving 25,103 customers without power. The power outages are scattered throughout the state, with most of them located north of Mt. Pleasant in the Lower Peninsula’s western half.
Family of Alligators Removed From Michigan Home During Eviction
On Friday (December 16), court officers arrived at a Detroit home to serve an eviction. Upon their arrival, however, they were forced to call for police backup, as the tenant was enraged by the loss of their home. As they waited for the police to arrive, the tenant fled the scene, giving the court officers free entry into the house.
Michigan in a messy storm tonight and Thursday, most of us stay on warm side
The powerful storm west of Michigan is going to send us an array of various precipitation forms. Here’s what you can expect across the differing weather sectors of Michigan. Rain will be the precipitation for most of us in the highly-populated area of the southern half of Michigan. The rain will start this afternoon over southwest Lower Michigan and move into eastern Lower overnight.
wcsx.com
Michigan: Here’s Where to Expect a White Christmas
Everybody talks about getting a white Christmas, but what actually is a white Christmas? According to the National Weather Service, the actual definition for a white Christmas is one inch of snow on the ground by 7 a.m. Dec. 25. While a white Christmas in Michigan seemed impossible a few...
