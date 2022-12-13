ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

MLive

Masks advised in 2 U.P. counties this week, CDC says

For the first time in 9 weeks, Michigan has multiple counties at a high COVID-19 Community Level. Menominee and Dickinson counties in the Upper Peninsula are both a a high level, per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday, Dec. 15. The CDC uses Community Levels to determine...
MICHIGAN STATE
abc57.com

Cold weekend, heavy lake effect snow in Michigan

For most this is a cold weekend with a few snow showers. If you live or plan to travel towards northern Berrien county it will be very snowy. Travel along the I-196 corridor from Benton Harbor to Grand Rapids will be difficult with persistent lake effect snow. That area could get more than six inches by Sunday morning. The weather through next Wednesday is cold and mostly cloudy. Thursday-Friday before Christmas has consistently shown a snow storm plus lake effect combo, that lake effect could continue into Christmas Eve. There are still some IFs, but it is the highlighted period for greatest travel disruption.
BERRIEN COUNTY, MI
WWMT

Outlook for Christmas Day: Cold, likely white

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Weather forecast models suggest Christmas Day in West Michigan will be very cold, and possibly snowy. A large bend in the jet stream is projected to allow Arctic air to spill all the way to the Deep South. Some of the coldest air may be parked over our part of the country just a couple of days before Christmas Day.
KALAMAZOO, MI
traverseticker.com

The Outdoor Recreation Report: Big Grants, Deer Hunting Stats, And Other 2022 Takeaways

Hundreds of thousands of grant dollars coming to northern Michigan to spur park improvements. Stabilized traffic at local outdoor recreation attractions, after two years of record-breaking numbers. Concerning trends of decline in the world of deer hunting. These are a few of the key takeaways from 2022 for outdoor recreation in northern Michigan. The Ticker touched base with District 4 of the Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) – which services Grand Traverse, Leelanau, Benzie, Lake, Manistee, Mason, Mecosta, Newaygo, Oceana, Osceola, and Wexford counties – to get a 2022 report card for up-north parks, wildlife, and more.
MICHIGAN STATE
WLUC

Michigan Natural Resources Trust Fund set to improve UP outdoor recreation

UPPER PENINSULA, Mich. (WLUC) - The DNR said 45 projects in Michigan will receive funds from the Michigan Natural Resources Trust Fund. Three recipients are in the U.P. and one of these three is in Marquette County. The Iron Ore Heritage Trail will use its $150,000 to expand trail access in Marquette and Negaunee Townships, said Trail Administrator Carol Fulsher.
MICHIGAN STATE
WLUC

DNR welcomes 3 new UP conservation officers

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) Conservation Officer Academy hosted graduation Friday at the Michigan State Police Training Academy in Lansing. It welcomed 11 men and one woman into the ranks of some of the most highly trained law enforcement professionals in Michigan. Three of those appointments are in the Upper Peninsula.
MICHIGAN STATE
98.7 WFGR

Oh Snow! Parts of West Michigan Could Get 10 Inches of Snow This Weekend

It's looking like a wintry weekend in West Michigan... We recently told you it's likely West Michigan will see a white Christmas in 2022, as the National Weather Services predicts colder than average temperatures and snowfall above normal for the week leading up to the holiday - and NWS has just issued a Winter Weather Advisory for much of West Michigan this weekend, Dec. 16-18, 2022.
MICHIGAN STATE
Kalamazoo Gazette

Michigan’s weekend has almost constant lake-effect snow, some 6-inch plus accumulations

The weather will turn to feeling like winter by Friday afternoon. The set-up is right for lake-effect snow continuing right through the weekend before ending by Monday. Some lake-effect snow situations are spotty, thin, isolated bands of snow. Some lake-effect set-ups bring bursts of heavy snow even into eastern Lower Michigan. This weekend’s lake-effect will be somewhere between those two scenarios.
MICHIGAN STATE
WLUC

New programs and funding to address teacher shortage in Michigan

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - State legislators have set up hundreds of millions of dollars in funding and new programs aimed at tackling the teacher shortage in Michigan. Zack Sedgwick, Marquette Area Public Schools (MAPS) superintendent says the district is excited to see increased funding. “The funding for our profession has...
MICHIGAN STATE
1470 WFNT

Inside an Abandoned Gas Station Along US-2 in the Upper Peninsula, Michigan

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. If you've ever traveled in the Upper Peninsula, you more than likely have driven across US-2. It goes completely across the UP, across the country, and ends up in Everett in the state of Washington. So yeah, it's not just a UP thing.
MICHIGAN STATE
Kalamazoo Gazette

25,000 left without power following gusty winds, freezing rain in Michigan

Winter weather conditions have left thousands without power Thursday, Dec. 15, throughout Michigan, mainly affecting the West Side of the state. As of 8:30 a.m. Thursday, Consumers Energy is reporting 506 power outages, leaving 25,103 customers without power. The power outages are scattered throughout the state, with most of them located north of Mt. Pleasant in the Lower Peninsula’s western half.
MICHIGAN STATE
Outsider.com

Family of Alligators Removed From Michigan Home During Eviction

On Friday (December 16), court officers arrived at a Detroit home to serve an eviction. Upon their arrival, however, they were forced to call for police backup, as the tenant was enraged by the loss of their home. As they waited for the police to arrive, the tenant fled the scene, giving the court officers free entry into the house.
DETROIT, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Michigan in a messy storm tonight and Thursday, most of us stay on warm side

The powerful storm west of Michigan is going to send us an array of various precipitation forms. Here’s what you can expect across the differing weather sectors of Michigan. Rain will be the precipitation for most of us in the highly-populated area of the southern half of Michigan. The rain will start this afternoon over southwest Lower Michigan and move into eastern Lower overnight.
MICHIGAN STATE
wcsx.com

Michigan: Here’s Where to Expect a White Christmas

Everybody talks about getting a white Christmas, but what actually is a white Christmas? According to the National Weather Service, the actual definition for a white Christmas is one inch of snow on the ground by 7 a.m. Dec. 25. While a white Christmas in Michigan seemed impossible a few...
MICHIGAN STATE

