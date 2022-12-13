ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glendale, WI

Nearly 30 cars broken into at Glendale's Holiday Inn

By Jacie Griffith
TMJ4 News
 4 days ago
Nearly 30 cars were broken into early Sunday morning in the Holiday Inn parking lot, Glendale police say.

Police say around 3 a.m., 28 cars had their windows smashed at the Holiday Inn Riverfront, located at 47000 N. Port Washington Road.

"They tried to pop my front glass with a spring-loaded puncher," Buddy Michaelson, a victim of the car break-ins told TMJ4 News. "[That] didn't work but still partially broke it, then totally smashed my back windows."

He shared photos of the damage with us.

According to Glendale police, most of the vehicles did not have any missing items.

The incident remains under investigation.

This is a developing story and will be updated as we learn more.

TMJ4 News

TMJ4 News

