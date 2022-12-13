Read full article on original website
Listen now: Becoming a better gift giver, winter travel tips, weather in Alaska and more!
Do you take a lot of time picking out a gift or find yourself falling back into fruit cake and gift card mode?. In the latest episode of The Ethical Life, hosts Rick Kyte and Scott Rada move beyond the saying of “it’s the thought that counts” and discuss whether money makes a good gift or if it’s OK to try to instill your own values in what you choose to put under the tree.
Deadly tornado wreaks havoc on Louisiana, Sandy Hook parents recall tragedy ten years later, and more top news
Here’s a look at some top news and trending topics for today, Dec. 10:. At least three people have died and more than a dozen were left injured across Louisiana over the last 24 hours as severe weather moves across the South carving a path of destruction. Storms passed...
