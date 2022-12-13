ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bakersfield, CA

Bakersfield, December 13 High School 🏀 Game Notice

Highschool Basketball Pro
Highschool Basketball Pro
 4 days ago

There are 3 high school 🏀 games in Bakersfield.

The Centennial High School - Bakersfield basketball team will have a game with Bakersfield High School on December 12, 2022, 18:30:00.

Centennial High School - Bakersfield
Bakersfield High School
December 12, 2022
18:30:00
Varsity Boys Basketball

The Highland High School basketball team will have a game with Foothill High School - Bakersfield on December 12, 2022, 18:30:00.

Highland High School
Foothill High School - Bakersfield
December 12, 2022
18:30:00
Varsity Girls Basketball

The McLane High School basketball team will have a game with North High School on December 13, 2022, 15:30:00.

McLane High School
North High School
December 13, 2022
15:30:00
Freshman Boys Basketball

Comments / 0

Related
Bakersfield Now

Man identified in fatal SW Bakersfield crash

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — UPDATE (Dec. 13, 2022) The Kern County Coroner's Office identified Jose De Jesus Cipres-Zamudio, 37, of Bakersfield, as the man killed in a solo crash Monday after his vehicle struck a parked semi-trailer truck on Spring Creek Loop. He died at the scene, said the...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

Bakersfield police searching for two men accused of fraud

Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking the community’s help in identifying two suspects and a vehicle, accused of being involved in a fraud investigation. According to Bakersfield police, the incident happened on Thursday, October 20, 2022, at around 2:24 p.m., at Best Buy located...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Highschool Basketball Pro

Highschool Basketball Pro

Mountain View, CA
6K+
Followers
7K+
Post
484K+
Views
ABOUT

High school basketball game info.

Comments / 0

Community Policy