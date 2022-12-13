Bakersfield, December 13 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 3 high school 🏀 games in Bakersfield.
The Centennial High School - Bakersfield basketball team will have a game with Bakersfield High School on December 12, 2022, 18:30:00.
Centennial High School - Bakersfield
Bakersfield High School
December 12, 2022
18:30:00
Varsity Boys Basketball
The Highland High School basketball team will have a game with Foothill High School - Bakersfield on December 12, 2022, 18:30:00.
Highland High School
Foothill High School - Bakersfield
December 12, 2022
18:30:00
Varsity Girls Basketball
The McLane High School basketball team will have a game with North High School on December 13, 2022, 15:30:00.
McLane High School
North High School
December 13, 2022
15:30:00
Freshman Boys Basketball
