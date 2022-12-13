Read full article on original website
Related
Padres Star Expected To Leave Team
The New York Post’s Jon Heyman has reported that star San Diego Padres infielder Manny Machado is expected to opt out of his current Padres contract following the 2023 season.
Yardbarker
The Yankees May Reunite With An Old Friend This Offseason
The New York Yankees appear to be engaged in talks with free agent left-hander Carlos Rodon, the top starting pitcher on the market. But the market for starting pitchers is quite competitive, and Rodon has plenty of other suitors. However, the Yankees do appear to have a backup plan in...
Yardbarker
Yankees looking to resurrect career of struggling first baseman on MiLB deal
The Yankees may have their primary focus on the top remaining free-agent players on the market, but signing low-key options to minor-league deals is always a solid strategy that can pan out at an extremely cheap price point. General manager Brian Cashman has brought in several players who have struggled...
Astros better not steal Yankees outfield trade target from Diamondbacks
It would be a new level of cruel for the Astros to take the Yankees’ lunch in low-tier trade discussions in addition to postseason battles. According to Bob Nightengale, though, Houston has butted their heads into the Yanks’ (rather underwhelming) conversations surrounding their left field vacancy. First came...
MLB Star Outfielder Reportedly Makes Free Agency Decision
All-Star outfielder Andrew Benintendi is heading back to the American League Central. According to Jesse Rogers of ESPN, the White Sox are signing Benintendi to a five-year, $75 million contract. Benintendi spent the first half of the 2022 season with the Royals. He was then dealt to the Yankees before...
Yardbarker
Yankees Mock Trade: Landing Twins star defensive outfielder
The New York Yankees are taking their sweet time finding a solution for the vacant left field spot, and while Andrew Benintendi remains the top option on the market, he may want to avoid the bright lights of The Big Apple. After seeing the massive deals Brandon Nimmo and Aaron...
Stealing Yankees All-Star Free Agent Reliever Could Give Red Sox Best Bullpen In Baseball
Should the Red Sox make this move?
Report: Red Sox have serious interest in star free agent
The Boston Red Sox lost Xander Bogaerts when they were outbid by the San Diego Padres, but they may be willing to spend big to replace the star shortstop. Jon Heyman of the New York Post reported on Thursday that the Red Sox are “seriously considering” signing free-agent shortstop Dansby Swanson. The Atlanta Braves, Chicago Cubs and Los Angeles Dodgers are also in the mix.
Scott Boras dubs Steve Cohen ‘Steve Kong’ after wild Mets spending spree
Steve Cohen is pushing the Mets’ payroll this offseason where no owner has gone before. Scott Boras is among the invested observers who loves to see it. Brandon Nimmo, who is represented by Boras, reaped the rewards last week when he agreed to rejoin the Mets on an eight-year, $162 million contract, part of Cohen’s spending spree that has taken the Mets’ 2023 payroll to roughly $345 million. “Our game needs Goliaths,” Boras said Thursday at a press conference at Citi Field to announce Nimmo’s signing. “We have to have Goliaths. “You can envision Steve Cohen hanging on to the Empire State Building. There...
Yardbarker
The Yankees stole Carlos Rodon in free agency on his new contract
Since free agency started for the New York Yankees, general manager Brian Cashman and owner Hal Steinbrenner have committed $573.5 million in future salaries. Aaron Judge is taking up $360 million, Carlos Rodon is on a fresh $162 million deal, Anthony Rizzo landed a $40 million extension, and reliever Tommy Kahnle is at $11.5 million.
Yankees being hampered by 2 contracts
The New York Yankees have seen their payroll grow this offseason thanks to the contracts given to Aaron Judge and Carlos Rodon. The team could have done even more damage, but they are being hampered by two contracts. The New York Post’s Jon Heyman reported in an article posted on...
Yardbarker
The Red Sox Are Reportedly Focusing On A Homegrown Star
When the Boston Red Sox won the 2018 World Series, they had three up-and-coming stars: Mookie Betts, Xander Bogaerts, and Rafael Devers. The first one wanted to be extended, and when it became evident the Red Sox weren’t going to pay him, they traded him to the Los Angeles Dodgers in early 2020.
Yardbarker
Dodgers Fan Likes A Potential Free Agent Match
The Los Angeles Dodgers have had a relatively quiet offseason up to this point, with their most notable move being the signing of pitcher Noah Syndergaard to a one-year, $13 million contract. Several key players from the Dodgers 2022 team are free agents, including Justin Turner. The team has already...
Yardbarker
Atlanta Braves acquire utility infielder in trade from Boston Red Sox
Park will turn 27 next season and has spent most of his career within the Yankees organization but spent the 2021 campaign with the Pirates. He was a part of the trade that sent Clay Holmes to New York. Park appeared in 68 games at the major league level but...
Yardbarker
Braves trade pieces left following Sean Murphy deal
The Braves already had a weak farm system prior to the Sean Murphy trade, but the deal sent a handful of prospects to Oakland and Milwaukee — William Contreras, Justin Yeager, Kyle Muller, Freddy Tarnok, and Royber Salinas. Contreras’ departure hurts the most out of the bunch, while Salinas and Muller’s respective potential was intriguing. Murphy’s production should pay dividends. Unfortunately, the roster still has holes, chiefly shortstop and left field. With the free agent market thinning as we get deeper into the offseason, teams will be turning to the trade market to tweak rosters. And the Braves still have pieces left that should intrigue other clubs.
Yardbarker
MLB Analyst Shares Michael Conforto Update
Michael Conforto was a key free agent who was left out on the market last offseason after undergoing shoulder surgery. The veteran outfielder has spent his entire career with the New York Mets, having been drafted by the team in the first round in 2014. The slugger made his MLB...
Ex-Red Sox Fan Favorite Signs Big Deal With White Sox, Ending Reunion Hopes
A former fan favorite Red Sox member of the Boston Red Sox will stay in the American League with the Chicago White Sox.
Yardbarker
Yankees miss out on top left field free agent
The Yankees made a significant splash with starting pitcher Carlos Rodon, signing him to a six-year, $162 million deal. However, they are still looking to plug the vacant left field spot. The Yankees currently have Aaron Hicks and Oswaldo Cabrera, who could play the position if need be, but they would prefer a more consistent offensive threat. That player won’t be Andrew Benintendi.
Yardbarker
Steve Cohen believes the team needs another bat
After this thrilling start to the offseason, one of the final few needs for the New York Mets is their offense. The Mets lineup played a significant part in the collapse down the stretch of 2022. Aside from re-signing Brandon Nimmo, a move they had to make, and picking up Daniel Vogelbach’s option, no transactions have been made to this offense.
Yardbarker
New Tigers Player Rivals Javy Baez In A Shocking Category
The Detroit Tigers made a key move on Thursday to strengthen their starting rotation, signing veteran right-hander Michael Lorenzen to a one-year, $8.5 million contract. The 30-year-old has a chance to make an additional $1.5 million in incentives. But what people tend to forget about Lorenzen now that the universal...
Comments / 0