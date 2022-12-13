Steve Cohen is pushing the Mets’ payroll this offseason where no owner has gone before. Scott Boras is among the invested observers who loves to see it. Brandon Nimmo, who is represented by Boras, reaped the rewards last week when he agreed to rejoin the Mets on an eight-year, $162 million contract, part of Cohen’s spending spree that has taken the Mets’ 2023 payroll to roughly $345 million. “Our game needs Goliaths,” Boras said Thursday at a press conference at Citi Field to announce Nimmo’s signing. “We have to have Goliaths. “You can envision Steve Cohen hanging on to the Empire State Building. There...

