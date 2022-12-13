Read full article on original website
ABC Action News
Unique Holiday Gifting Ideas
Lifestyle contributor Limor Suss shares unique holiday gifting ideas. From personalized holiday cards, to shipping services and supplies, to deals on the latest technology, Staples has you covered this holiday season. They’ve got the hottest tech gifts for the holidays, like the 2nd generation Apple AirPods Pro and the Microsoft Xbox Wireless Controllers.
ABC Action News
Holiday Toy Shopping Made Easy with Target
Whether you're a parent, grandparent, or family friend, shopping for the must-have toy of the season can feel like a challenge. Parenting and lifestyle expert Bethany Braun-Silva joins us to showcase the latest and greatest toys available at Target, plus how to score them at a great price and in time for the holidays.
ABC Action News
Your Holiday “Wish” is Granted: Ideas for the Best Gift Ever
Let’s face it – a lot of us have simply run out of holiday gift ideas but we want to have the opportunity to create memories with our family. If you’re one of the millions of Americans who would rather focus on an experience over “stuff,” our next guest is here to help.
ABC Action News
Cost of holiday dinner skyrockets: How to save money this Christmas
With just about a week to go before Christmas, this is the time to hit the grocery store to prepare for all those holiday meals. But, that Christmas dinner may be more expensive than ever as a result of inflation. They are feeling that at the Bon Bonerie bakery, where...
ABC Action News
Last-Minute Holiday Gifting, Deals & Steals with the Modern Man
It’s the time of year many of us are looking for the best steals and deals. Trends Editor for Daily National, the ‘Modern Man’ himself, Mike Bako joins us with some of his top last-minute holiday gifts. For more information, visit DailyNational.com.
ABC Action News
Fun Ways for Families to Keep Holiday Traditions, Joy Alive for Seniors
The holidays may be a hectic, emotionally charged time, but it also gives us an opportunity to focus on what’s really important in our lives. This year, we want to draw special attention to the senior community – many of whom can experience a case of the “holiday blues” or social isolation during the season. For them, the holidays can be a challenging time if they can’t be with their family or physically participate in some of the traditional activities they used to.
ABC Action News
Tips to Successfully Entertain This Holiday Season
The holidays are upon us and with the holidays comes holiday entertaining. Our friend Entertainment & Lifestyle Expert Josh McBride joins us with some tips on how to successfully entertain this season. For more information, visit:. Make sure you are following @JoshyMcB on Instagram to enter his 14 Days of...
