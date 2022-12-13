The holidays may be a hectic, emotionally charged time, but it also gives us an opportunity to focus on what’s really important in our lives. This year, we want to draw special attention to the senior community – many of whom can experience a case of the “holiday blues” or social isolation during the season. For them, the holidays can be a challenging time if they can’t be with their family or physically participate in some of the traditional activities they used to.

