ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Chicago

With Changes Stalled in Congress, Attorney General Making Moves to End Glaring Sentencing Disparities in Cocaine Cases

Attorney General Merrick Garland moved Friday to end sentencing disparities that have imposed harsher penalties for different forms of cocaine and worsened racial inequity in the U.S. justice system. For decades federal law has imposed harsher sentences for crack cocaine even though it isn't scientifically different from powder cocaine, creating...
NBC Chicago

Rooftop Solar: How Homeowners Should Do the Math on the Climate Change Investment

Residential solar power can lower a homeowner's carbon footprint, but crucially, also save money in the long-term. But a major decision by California's utility regulator to cut back on net metering, which will reduce the total savings homeowners can make by selling energy to the grid by as much as 60%, changes the economic equation and could have national ramifications.
CALIFORNIA STATE
NBC Chicago

NBC Chicago

Chicago, IL
102K+
Followers
84K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy