Related
Masks Recommended in Over 40 Illinois Counties With ‘High' COVID Community Alert Level
Masks are encouraged in 43 out of Illinois' 102 counties that have been raised to "high" COVID-19 community level status as a result of an uptick in weekly metrics, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The latest CDC data showed a total of 86 counties are at...
Biden should veto NDAA as long as it includes vaccine termination
Some in Congress are willing to weaken U.S. military readiness, undermine command decisions, and degrade obedience to orders.
86 Illinois Counties at Elevated Community Level of COVID-19 as CDC Metrics Report Rise in Cases
Illinois health officials reported a total of 23,334 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19, including 82 deaths, since Dec. 9. The metrics are up from the week prior, when officials said the state saw 21,404 new and confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 56 deaths. As of Thursday evening, 1,712...
US Reaches 100 Million COVID Cases as Concern Mounts Over Respiratory ‘Tripledemic'
As the United States approaches the three-year mark of the arrival of the coronavirus pandemic, which has killed nearly 1.1 million Americans, the country has reached a new unpleasant milestone: 100 million COVID-19 cases, according to data from NBC News. The U.S. reached that number of confirmed cases on Friday...
With Changes Stalled in Congress, Attorney General Making Moves to End Glaring Sentencing Disparities in Cocaine Cases
Attorney General Merrick Garland moved Friday to end sentencing disparities that have imposed harsher penalties for different forms of cocaine and worsened racial inequity in the U.S. justice system. For decades federal law has imposed harsher sentences for crack cocaine even though it isn't scientifically different from powder cocaine, creating...
Rooftop Solar: How Homeowners Should Do the Math on the Climate Change Investment
Residential solar power can lower a homeowner's carbon footprint, but crucially, also save money in the long-term. But a major decision by California's utility regulator to cut back on net metering, which will reduce the total savings homeowners can make by selling energy to the grid by as much as 60%, changes the economic equation and could have national ramifications.
Bill Gates-Backed Nuclear Demonstration Project in Wyoming Delayed Because Russia Was the Only Fuel Source
Bill Gates nuclear innovation company TerraPower says the operation of its demonstration advanced power reactor will be pushed back at least two years because the only source of fuel for the reactor was Russia. The advanced reactor design uses high-assay low-enriched uranium, or HALEU, and was slated to be done...
Texas City to Bus Thousands of Migrants Across the US as Trump-Era Border Restrictions Expire
Authorities in El Paso, Texas, described a humanitarian crisis Thursday as they grapple with the daily release of roughly 1,600 migrants to local shelters and the streets of the border city amid preparations for even larger flows if Trump-era Title 42 asylum restrictions end next week as scheduled. El Paso...
Wisconsin GOP Leaders Unified in Opposition to Train Connecting Madison, Milwaukee
The Republican leader of the Wisconsin Senate said Thursday that he opposes spending any state money to help Madison bring a passenger rail line that would connect the capital city to Milwaukee, joining the state's other top GOP legislative leader in opposition to the project. Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu...
Recent Twitter Data Shows Which Slang Terms Are Most Popular in Illinois, Nationwide
In the social media age, slang terms often come and go, weaving in and out of popularity over the course of weeks and months, making it hard for many who aren't plugged in to keep up. Recent geotagged data from Twitter that was compiled by authority.org over the course of...
