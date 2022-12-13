Read full article on original website
Justin Hartley Drama ‘Never Game’ Ordered to Series at CBS
The pickup marks the network’s first series order for next season. The project was originally put into development at CBS in 2021 and ordered to pilot in July 2022. Along with Hartley, the cast also includes Robin Weigert, Abby McEnany, Eric Graise, Fiona Rene, and Mary McDonnell. More from...
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss Left Suicide Note, Cited Past Struggles
We have another sad update on the stunning death of Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss. As you likely know by now, the former So You Think You Can Dance runner-up and long-time DJ on The Ellen DeGeneres Show took his own life on Monday. tWitch was only 40 years old.
Tyler Perry said he had one condition for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle before agreeing to be their daughter's godfather
Tyler Perry said on Netflix's "Harry & Meghan" that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were "abused" by the royal institution.
'Emily in Paris' Creator Teases Potential Role for Kim Cattrall
We've seen her in New York City, but could Kim Cattrall be headed for Paris next? It's definitely a possibility, according to Emily in Paris creator Darren Star. Fans have been hoping that Cattrall could be making an appearance on the hit Netflix show considering her longtime friendship with Star, after six seasons of playing the legendary Samantha Jones on Sex and the City, which he also created.
‘Mamma Mia!’ Sequel Director Ol Parker Teases Future for Film Franchise
It sounds like Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again director Ol Parker might be ready to take a chance on pursuing another film in the musical franchise. Parker, who helmed Universal Pictures’ 2018 follow-up to director Phyllida Lloyd’s 2008 hit Mamma Mia!, told Screen Rant in an interview published online Saturday that producer Judy Craymer has always intended to make a film trilogy. Craymer has credits on both films and also the ABBA-centric jukebox musical of the same name, which was the basis for the first movie and has had runs on the West End and Broadway.More from The Hollywood...
‘Doctor Who’ Reveals First Look at Ncuti Gatwa as the 15th Doctor
BBC has released a first look at its upcoming continuation of “Doctor Who,” sharing images of “Sex Education” star Ncuti Gatwa as the 15th Doctor. The first look photographs include a solo shot of Gatwa in a cozy orange sweater and patterned coat, as well as a duo shot with him and his companion Ruby Sunday, who will be played by Millie Gibson.
Announced: Associated Press’ Breakthrough Entertainers of the Year
(WTNH) — This year’s nine Associated Press’ Breakthrough Entertainers of the Year includes actors and musicians who flowered in 2022. They are: Sadie Sink, Stephanie Hsu, Tenoch Huerta, Joaquina Kalukango, Iman Vellani, Daryl McCormack, Tobe Nwigwe, Simone Ashley and Danielle Deadwyler. Three of them have connections to the Marvel Cinematic Universe and several had important […]
‘Something to Talk About’ Songwriter Shirley Eikhard Dead at 67
Shirley Eikhard, responsible for Bonnie Raitt's Grammy Award-winning “Something to Talk About,” among many other hit songs, has died at the age of 67. The singer-songwriter's publicist, Eric Alper, confirmed that she passed away on Thursday, Dec. 15, at Headwaters Health Care Centre in Orangeville, Ontario, of complications related to cancer, per NBC News.
Olivia Rodrigo Shares Christmas Song ‘The Bels’ She Wrote When She Was 5 Years Old
Olivia Rodrigo dropped an early Christmas present for fans Friday as the Sour singer finally shared the full version of “The Bels,” a seasonal song she says she wrote when she was five years old. Rodrigo previously teased a clip of “The Bels” during Christmastime in 2021, but...
Harry, Meghan vent grievances in final Netflix episodes
LONDON (AP) — Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, vent their grievances against the British monarchy in the second half of their Netflix documentary series released Thursday, which includes Harry describing how his older brother shouted at him during a meeting and Meghan talking about wanting to end her life as she struggled to cope with toxic press coverage.
