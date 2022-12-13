ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
SFGate

Justin Hartley Drama ‘Never Game’ Ordered to Series at CBS

The pickup marks the network’s first series order for next season. The project was originally put into development at CBS in 2021 and ordered to pilot in July 2022. Along with Hartley, the cast also includes Robin Weigert, Abby McEnany, Eric Graise, Fiona Rene, and Mary McDonnell. More from...
Parade

'Emily in Paris' Creator Teases Potential Role for Kim Cattrall

We've seen her in New York City, but could Kim Cattrall be headed for Paris next? It's definitely a possibility, according to Emily in Paris creator Darren Star. Fans have been hoping that Cattrall could be making an appearance on the hit Netflix show considering her longtime friendship with Star, after six seasons of playing the legendary Samantha Jones on Sex and the City, which he also created.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Mamma Mia!’ Sequel Director Ol Parker Teases Future for Film Franchise

It sounds like Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again director Ol Parker might be ready to take a chance on pursuing another film in the musical franchise. Parker, who helmed Universal Pictures’ 2018 follow-up to director Phyllida Lloyd’s 2008 hit Mamma Mia!, told Screen Rant in an interview published online Saturday that producer Judy Craymer has always intended to make a film trilogy. Craymer has credits on both films and also the ABBA-centric jukebox musical of the same name, which was the basis for the first movie and has had runs on the West End and Broadway.More from The Hollywood...
SFGate

‘Doctor Who’ Reveals First Look at Ncuti Gatwa as the 15th Doctor

BBC has released a first look at its upcoming continuation of “Doctor Who,” sharing images of “Sex Education” star Ncuti Gatwa as the 15th Doctor. The first look photographs include a solo shot of Gatwa in a cozy orange sweater and patterned coat, as well as a duo shot with him and his companion Ruby Sunday, who will be played by Millie Gibson.
WTNH

Announced: Associated Press’ Breakthrough Entertainers of the Year

(WTNH) — This year’s nine Associated Press’ Breakthrough Entertainers of the Year includes actors and musicians who flowered in 2022. They are: Sadie Sink, Stephanie Hsu, Tenoch Huerta, Joaquina Kalukango, Iman Vellani, Daryl McCormack, Tobe Nwigwe, Simone Ashley and Danielle Deadwyler. Three of them have connections to the Marvel Cinematic Universe and several had important […]
Parade

‘Something to Talk About’ Songwriter Shirley Eikhard Dead at 67

Shirley Eikhard, responsible for Bonnie Raitt's Grammy Award-winning “Something to Talk About,” among many other hit songs, has died at the age of 67. The singer-songwriter's publicist, Eric Alper, confirmed that she passed away on Thursday, Dec. 15, at Headwaters Health Care Centre in Orangeville, Ontario, of complications related to cancer, per NBC News.
SFGate

Harry, Meghan vent grievances in final Netflix episodes

LONDON (AP) — Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, vent their grievances against the British monarchy in the second half of their Netflix documentary series released Thursday, which includes Harry describing how his older brother shouted at him during a meeting and Meghan talking about wanting to end her life as she struggled to cope with toxic press coverage.

Comments / 0

Community Policy