Cincinnati, OH

The Associated Press

Comeback king Vikings set NFL rally record in win vs. Colts

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — With the Minnesota Vikings gathered in their humbled locker room at halftime in a huge hole, cornerback Patrick Peterson set the tone for an historic escape by promising his offensive teammates the defense would do its part to hold the Indianapolis Colts. “You just need five touchdowns,” Peterson told them. “That’s nothing.” This rally sure was something, though. The Vikings completed the biggest comeback in NFL history, erasing a 33-point deficit by beating the Colts 39-36 on Greg Joseph’s 40-yard field goal with three seconds left in overtime Saturday to win the NFC North division in their typical dramatic fashion.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Fox 19

Bengals’ Adam Zimmer died from chronic alcohol abuse

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Former Cincinnati Bengals Offensive Analyst Adam Zimmer died of chronic alcohol abuse, according to the coroner’s report released Friday. Zimmer died unexpectedly on Oct. 31 at his Minnesota home. He was 38 years old. The former Minnesota Vikings co-defensive coordinator was working remotely as a consultant...
CINCINNATI, OH
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to insane Jalen Hurts news

With just a few games left in the regular season, Philadelphia Eagles star quarterback Jalen Hurts is the favorite to win the NFL MVP Award, even ahead of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. And based on one insane stat, it’s pretty easy to see why. As NFL reporter...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

