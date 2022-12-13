Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Kentucky witness says unknown sphere followed his carRoger MarshKentucky State
New collecting surge: Young and old are building their vinyl collection. Here's a look at my first four albums.Everything Kaye!Fairfield, OH
Wasabi Fenway Bowl on 12/17Adrian HolmanLouisville, KY
Big Regional Grocery Store is Permanently Closing a Location in 2023Bryan DijkhuizenAurora, IN
Celebrating Pepp & Dolores for Their Accomplishment as a Top 100 RestaurantLibby Shively McAvoyCincinnati, OH
Comeback king Vikings set NFL rally record in win vs. Colts
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — With the Minnesota Vikings gathered in their humbled locker room at halftime in a huge hole, cornerback Patrick Peterson set the tone for an historic escape by promising his offensive teammates the defense would do its part to hold the Indianapolis Colts. “You just need five touchdowns,” Peterson told them. “That’s nothing.” This rally sure was something, though. The Vikings completed the biggest comeback in NFL history, erasing a 33-point deficit by beating the Colts 39-36 on Greg Joseph’s 40-yard field goal with three seconds left in overtime Saturday to win the NFC North division in their typical dramatic fashion.
Fox 19
Bengals’ Adam Zimmer died from chronic alcohol abuse
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Former Cincinnati Bengals Offensive Analyst Adam Zimmer died of chronic alcohol abuse, according to the coroner’s report released Friday. Zimmer died unexpectedly on Oct. 31 at his Minnesota home. He was 38 years old. The former Minnesota Vikings co-defensive coordinator was working remotely as a consultant...
thecomeback.com
NFL world reacts to insane Jalen Hurts news
With just a few games left in the regular season, Philadelphia Eagles star quarterback Jalen Hurts is the favorite to win the NFL MVP Award, even ahead of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. And based on one insane stat, it’s pretty easy to see why. As NFL reporter...
The 5 Ugliest Divorces in NFL History
Here's a look five notable contenders for the most publicized and ugliest divorces and settlements involving current or retired NFL stars.
Why the Browns could not get Nick Chubb going against the Bengals: Film Review
CLEVELAND, Ohio — In the first meeting against the Bengals, the Browns controlled the line of scrimmage and cruised to a dominant 32-13 victory. Nick Chubb finished with 101 yards on 23 carries and the Browns finished with 172 total yards on the ground. Sunday was a different story,...
Bengals issue final injury report before Week 15 vs. Buccaneers
The week leading up to the showdown with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers was one of the most eventful injury report lists for the Cincinnati Bengals all season long. Joe Burrow, after all, popped up on the first injury report of the week with an elbow issue, although the team listed him as a full participant.
Browns HC Kevin Stefanski Talks About Deshaun Watson's Home Debut, Win Against Ravens
Kevin Stefanski spoke on Deshaun Watson's home debut for the Cleveland Browns, in which the Browns defeated the Baltimore Ravens.
Williams: Prediction for Cincinnati Bengals vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Joe Burrow vs. Tom Brady. So what? Surging Bengals have the big picture in mind, eyeing to improve their playoff seeding in the final four games. Here is my weekly Bengals prediction:. NFL prediction: Cincinnati Bengals (9-4) at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-7), 4:25 p.m., Sunday, CBS. Everyone was excited about...
WCPO
Meet the Bengals' 'Third Down Guy': Diehard fan gains attention after jumbotron appearance
CINCINNATI — Anyone who has been to a Bengals game has seen Mark Walters on the jumbotron. He's gained attention on social media as the "third down guy." Every time there's a third down when Cincinnati's defense is on the field, the cameras at Paycor Stadium zoom in on him as he waves a towel passionately.
