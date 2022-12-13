16 teams advance to 2022 PMGC Grand Finals

PUBG Mobile revealed the 16 teams that advanced to the 2022 PMGC Grand Finals that will take place Jan. 6-8 in Jakarta, Indonesia.

The final five teams to earn spots in the finals were Alpha 7 Esports, VAMPIRE ESPORTS, IHC Esports, DRS Gaming and iNCO Gaming via the Last Chance Stage. They will compete for a share of the $4 million prize pool along with Godlike Stalwart, Nova Esports, Fire Flux Esports, Buriram United Esports, Influence Chemin Esports, S2G Esports, Geek Fam, Four Angry Men, T2K Esports, Team SMG and Alter Ego.

Nova Esports are set to defend their title from last season.

The team list consists of nine from the PMGC Group Stage, five that qualified via the PMGC Last Chance Stage and two global teams that were invited. The event will include 256 players, a record for the most competing in a Battle Royale mobile esports event.

2022 PMGC Grand Finals Teams:

Godlike Stalwart (Group Green)

Nova Esports (Group Green)

Fire Flux Esports (Group Green)

Buriram United Esports (Group Red)

Influence Chemin Esports (Group Red)

S2G Esports (Group Red)

Geek Fam (Group Yellow)

Four Angry Men (Group Yellow)

T2K Esports (Group Yellow)

Team SMG (Global Invite)

Alter Ego (Global Invite)

Alpha 7 Esports (Last Chance Stage)

VAMPIRE ESPORTS (Last Chance Stage)

IHC Esports (Last Chance Stage)

DRS Gaming (Last Chance Stage)

iNCO Gaming (Last Chance Stage)

–Field Level Media

