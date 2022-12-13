ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golden Knights place Jack Eichel (LBI) on IR

 4 days ago

The Vegas Golden Knights placed leading scorer Jack Eichel on injured reserve Monday with a lower-body injury.

The move is retroactive to Dec. 9, the date from which Eichel will have to miss at least seven days. He missed Sunday’s game against Boston.

Eichel leads the Knights in goals (13) and points (29). He’s added 16 assists.

In corresponding moves, the Knights recalled Jonas Rondbjerg, Brayden Pachal and Kaedan Korczak from their AHL affiliate Henderson.

Vegas also reportedly placed Zach Whitecloud on long-term IR. He would have to miss at least 10 games and 24 days.

The Pacific Division-leading Knights have also been without blueliners Shea Theodore (lower body) and Alex Pietrangelo (family illness).

Eichel is in his second season in Vegas after beginning his career in Buffalo. He has 409 career points (166 goals, 243 assists) in 436 games.

–Field Level Media

