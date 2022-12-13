ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Kirk Cousins has great reaction to learning Vikings set NFL record with comeback

The Minnesota Vikings on Saturday completed the biggest comeback in NFL history. Even Kirk Cousins was shocked by that fact. Cousins, along with the rest of the Vikings, played terribly to start their Week 15 game against the Indianapolis Colts. The Vikings fell behind 33-0 at halftime before coming back in the second half. Minnesota... The post Kirk Cousins has great reaction to learning Vikings set NFL record with comeback appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
LaMelo Ball returns to Hornets lineup after a month out with re-injured ankle

LaMelo Ball will take the court against the Detroit Pistons after a month-long ankle injury, the Charlotte Hornets announced Wednesday. Ball missed 13 games after sustaining a Grade 2 sprain during a preseason game on Oct. 10 when he stepped on the foot of Wizards forward Anthony Gill on a drive and rolled his left ankle.
Fantasy Football Sleepers, Week 15: Dare we mess with Texans?

Let’s be honest about sleeper picks, they often make more sense in the middle of a fantasy season. You’re navigating bye weeks, you have deeper roster needs. Hopefully most of your fantasy teams rolled into the playoffs, and you’re set with a lineup that essentially plays itself.
