Read full article on original website
Related
Kirk Cousins has great reaction to learning Vikings set NFL record with comeback
The Minnesota Vikings on Saturday completed the biggest comeback in NFL history. Even Kirk Cousins was shocked by that fact. Cousins, along with the rest of the Vikings, played terribly to start their Week 15 game against the Indianapolis Colts. The Vikings fell behind 33-0 at halftime before coming back in the second half. Minnesota... The post Kirk Cousins has great reaction to learning Vikings set NFL record with comeback appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
KOKI FOX 23
Mitch Trubisky to start for Steelers vs. Panthers with Kenny Pickett out in concussion protocol
Mitch Trubisky will start for the Pittsburgh Steelers once again. Trubisky will replace Kenny Pickett on Sunday for the Steelers’ game against the Carolina Panthers, the team announced on Saturday. Pickett went down with a concussion last week, and is still in protocols. He was officially downgraded to out...
KOKI FOX 23
Cardinals GM Steve Keim reportedly taking indefinite leave of absence from team due to health issues
Arizona Cardinals general manager Steve Keim is taking an indefinite leave of absence from the team due to health-related issues, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Keim's duties will reportedly be handled by vice president of player personnel Quentin Harris and vice president of pro personnel Adrian Wilson while he's away.
KOKI FOX 23
Kyler Murray is out for the season, the NFC South is embarrassing & should OBJ skip regular season games before signing?
Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | Google Podcasts. Charles Robinson & Charles McDonald are coming at you with a fresh episode following a busy week of storylines as we near the end of the NFL regular season. Pain strikes in Phoenix as the Arizona Cardinals quarterback, Kyler Murray has...
KOKI FOX 23
Week 15 Fantasy Football: Thursday Night Football analysis for San Francisco 49ers vs. Seattle Seahawks
I’ll be honest. I’m not ready for tonight. The injuries and storylines from Week 14 still have me reeling. Practice reports and beat-writer tweets have never played a larger role than they do in the first week of the fantasy playoffs. But we’ve got a game tonight! A divisional rematch with playoff implications, no less.
NFL Draft Profile: Brycen Tremayne, Wide Receiver, Stanford Cardinal
NFL Draft profile scouting report for Stanford WR Brycen Tremayne
KOKI FOX 23
Heat place literally every player on injury report after receiving NBA fine ahead of Mexico City game
The Miami Heat are either the most injured team in the NBA or threw a very public dig at the league. The team's Friday began with the NBA fining it $25,000 for "failing to disclose an accurate game availability status for several players" before its win over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday.
KOKI FOX 23
LaMelo Ball returns to Hornets lineup after a month out with re-injured ankle
LaMelo Ball will take the court against the Detroit Pistons after a month-long ankle injury, the Charlotte Hornets announced Wednesday. Ball missed 13 games after sustaining a Grade 2 sprain during a preseason game on Oct. 10 when he stepped on the foot of Wizards forward Anthony Gill on a drive and rolled his left ankle.
KOKI FOX 23
Fantasy Football Sleepers, Week 15: Dare we mess with Texans?
Let’s be honest about sleeper picks, they often make more sense in the middle of a fantasy season. You’re navigating bye weeks, you have deeper roster needs. Hopefully most of your fantasy teams rolled into the playoffs, and you’re set with a lineup that essentially plays itself.
Comments / 0